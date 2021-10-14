High schools: Prairie volleyball knocks off Dominican, ties for second in MCC

“Our energy was really low and we started slow,” Horlick assistant coach Mike Modesti said. “The team has been very focused on the playoffs. I feel we are better than our record suggests and we can be a dangerous team.”

No statistics were available for Case on Thursday night.

The match was a nonconference meeting because the two teams faced each other in Southeast Conference play on Sept. 28.

PARK 10, CUDAHY 0: Cristian Hernandez scored a hat trick as the Panthers stormed to a nonconference victory Thursday at Pritchard Park.

Park (2-12-1) led 8-0 after the first half and the match ended after 50 minutes because of the 10-goal rule.

Daniel Nora scored two goals and five others — Omar Cruz, David Klug, Saul Peralta, Jaime Ruiz and Ethan Scholzen — scored single goals for the Panthers. The goals by seniors Klug, Ruiz and Scholzen were their first goals during their time in the program.

“It was Senior Night under the lights,” Park coach Cameron Pope said. “We recognized we had the opportunity for a win.”

BURLINGTON 2, MILTON 1: A pair of goals by Brady Marchese gave the Demons a nonconference victory Thursday at Milton.