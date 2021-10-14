High schools: Prairie volleyball knocks off Dominican, ties for second in MCC

The Prairie School girls volleyball team had been a bit of a slump after an unbeaten start. Thursday, the Hawks broke out of it in a big way.
Prairie, which had lost three straight matches after a 19-0 start, pulled itself together in impressive fashion by beating the Knights 26-24, 25-21, 17-25, 27-25 to wrap up their Metro Classic Conference season, and regular season, in style.
The Hawks (20-3 overall), who received honorable mention in Division 3 in the Wisconsin Volleyball Coaches Association state poll, tied Shoreland Lutheran for second place in the MCC at 6-2 and denied Dominican (19-12, 7-1 MCC) a perfect conference season.
Two of Prairie’s losses in the streak were in MCC play, most recently a 25-21, 25-19, 25-23 setback to Catholic Central on Tuesday. The Hawks found a way to get their game back on track as they prepare for next week’s WIAA playoffs.
“We aggressively served and spread out our offense to have a more balanced attack,” Prairie coach Sophia Penkala said. “We battled together as a team. We supported each other in tough moments and celebrated together in great moments.”
Lexi Kuvshinikov led the Hawks' offense with 17 kills and Amelia Ropiak had 12 kills. Ruby Flynn had four aces and Cate Yunker had 43 assists.
Defensively, Camden Perry had four blocks, Anna Johnson had 14 digs and Yunker added 10 digs.
Boys soccer
UNION GROVE 3, KENOSHA TREMPER 3: The Broncos trailed 2-1 at the half, but scored two goals in the second half and tied the Trojans in a nonconference match Thursday at Ameche Field in Kenosha, the final match of the regular season for both teams.
Union Grove (10-5-3), which finished fourth (4-2-1) in the Southern Lakes Conference, handed Tremper (10-2-6), the unbeaten Southeast Conference champion (6-0-1), its fifth nonconference draw of the season. It was the third draw against a Racine County team — the others were 0-0 vs. Prairie on Sept. 3 and 3-3 vs. St. Catherine’s on Oct. 1.
No statistics were available for Union Grove on Thursday night.
Both teams begin WIAA tournament play next week, the Trojans in Division 1 and the Broncos in Division 2.
HORLICK 3, CASE 1: Israel Duran scored twice for the Rebels in a nonconference match Thursday at Case.
Horlick (6-6-2) trailed the Eagles (4-12-1) 1-0 following a turnover in their defensive third in the 10th minute. The Rebels tied the match at 1-1 in the 30th minute after a goal by Oliver Shircel.
Duran gave the Rebels a 2-1 lead in the 50th minute after an assist by Alex Valadivia, then shortly thereafter doubled his goal tally, and the Rebels lead, by bending a shot directly in from a corner kick.
“Our energy was really low and we started slow,” Horlick assistant coach Mike Modesti said. “The team has been very focused on the playoffs. I feel we are better than our record suggests and we can be a dangerous team.”
No statistics were available for Case on Thursday night.
The match was a nonconference meeting because the two teams faced each other in Southeast Conference play on Sept. 28.
PARK 10, CUDAHY 0: Cristian Hernandez scored a hat trick as the Panthers stormed to a nonconference victory Thursday at Pritchard Park.
Park (2-12-1) led 8-0 after the first half and the match ended after 50 minutes because of the 10-goal rule.
Daniel Nora scored two goals and five others — Omar Cruz, David Klug, Saul Peralta, Jaime Ruiz and Ethan Scholzen — scored single goals for the Panthers. The goals by seniors Klug, Ruiz and Scholzen were their first goals during their time in the program.
“It was Senior Night under the lights,” Park coach Cameron Pope said. “We recognized we had the opportunity for a win.”
BURLINGTON 2, MILTON 1: A pair of goals by Brady Marchese gave the Demons a nonconference victory Thursday at Milton.
The Red Hawks (7-10) scored in the 10th minute to lead 1-0 early but the Demons (10-5-3) responded before the end of the first half. Marchese, who typically plays at right back for the Demons, was moved to an attacking midfield position for the night and scored in the 38th minute to level the game before the break.
Marchese scored the game-winning goal in the 68th minute after a corner kick by Ben Graham curled into the box and Marchese headed it home.
“We stayed composed,” Burlington coach Jake Cacciotti said. “Thankfully we were able to keep (Milton) out and keep a clean sheet in the second half. It’s a good win to end the season with.”
Cross country
SOUTHERN LAKES CONFERENCE MEET: Union Grove sophomore Lia Peterson finished third to lead Racine County runners in the SLC Championships Thursday at Fox River Park in Silver Lake.
Peterson finished third of 54 runners at the eight-team meet in 20:52.64. Two of her teammates were close behind — freshman Ashley Lamers (20:54.12) was fourth and junior Riley Kayler (20:56.39) was sixth.
Freshman Sydney Younk (21:36.52) finished ninth to lead Waterford, with sophomore Natalia Arteaga (21:53.51) taking 14th and junior Matyson Schaal (22:36.83) placing 21st for the Wolverines.
Sophomore Jenna Bebow (22:27.47) finished 20th to lead Burlington, and freshman Joy Heeter (23:37.30) and junior Ella Clapp (23:46.23) finished 32nd and 33rd, respectively, for the Demons.
Union Grove finished second in the team standings with 48 points. Lake Geneva Badger (23) won the championship, Waterford (90) finished third and Burlington (154) was sixth.
“I hope that we can maintain where we are right now,” Union Grove co-coach Mike Mikula said. “We have a really good chance to advance to state with these girls next week.”
In the boys race, Waterford sophomore Trever Buchanan finished fifth of 58 runners in 17:21.85 for the top Racine County finish. His teammates, junior John Czajka (18:48.55) and sophomore Nathan Heeren (19:35.19), finished 24th and 32nd.
Senior Tanner Sylvester (18:16.46) finished 14th to lead Burlington, and junior Ethan Kieffer (20:11.33) and freshman Jaiden Matsche (20:26.80) were 39th and 42nd for the Demons.
Union Grove’s top three finishers came across the line in succession — junior Ryan Peplinski (18:59.64) was 29th, freshman Killian Helt (19:03.06) was 30th and junior Luke Baird (19:33.83) was 31st.
Badger won the boys title with 29 points to complete a Badgers’ team sweep. Waterford (127) was fourth, Union Grove (153) was fifth and Burlington (180) finished eighth.
Boys volleyball
WILMOT 3, BURLINGTON 2: A big comeback effort by the Demons came up short Thursday in a 26-24, 25-22, 15-25, 22-25, 15-7 Southern Lakes Conference upset loss at Burlington.
Burlington (14-9, 5-2 SLC), which remained second in the SLC standings despite the loss, was up against the wall early, then evened the match at 2-2 before the fourth-place Panthers (5-13, 2-5 SLC) pulled out fifth set.
Zayne Koehnke led the Demons with 10 kills. Ryan Gonzalez had 20 assists, Braeden Tomczyk had five aces, Jackson Phillips had 20 digs and Koehnke added three blocks.
“Tonight was an up-and-down night,” Burlington coach Michael Jones said. “Unfortunately, it came down to game five and Wilmot hit and blocked really well at the right times. But we put up a fight the entire time and didn't give in.”
WESTOSHA CENTRAL 3, UNION GROVE 0: The Broncos were unable to solve the Falcons in a Southern Lakes Conference 25-16, 25-17, 25-19 loss Thursday at Union Grove.
Union Grove (15-12, 4-4 SLC) couldn’t match the skill of Westosha Central (31-6, 7-0 SLC), which leads the SLC and has been ranked at times this season by the Wisconsin Boys Volleyball Coaches Association.
Luke Anderson and Tyson Skalecki each had seven kills to lead the Broncos. Ty Geschke had six kills, Domenic McDougal had 26 assists, Hudson Dresen had eight digs and Anderson and James May each had seven digs.