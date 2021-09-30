High schools: Prairie volleyball battles past St. Joseph to remain unbeaten

ELKHORN 5, UNION GROVE 3: The Broncos put a scare into the state-ranked Elks, but a relentless attack from Elkhorn spoiled an upset bid in a Southern Lakes Conference match Thursday at Elkhorn.

Union Grove (8-4-1, 3-2-0 SLC) erased a 2-0 halftime deficit in the first 20 minutes of the second half before the Elks recovered and pulled away for the home victory.

“They jumped on us early,” Broncos coach Sean Jung said. “We fought back, though. Our guys don’t quit.”

Elkhorn (9-1-1, 5-0), ranked third in Division 2 in the Wisconsin Soccer Coaches Association state poll, opened the scoring in the 27th minute with a tap-in goal that came from a throw-in. Four minutes later, they scored again in a similar scenario.

At the half, Jung told his team that he knew they were better than the score indicated. They responded with a goal from Wes Meshenky in the 54th minute off of a header by Zack Zikowski to make it 2-1.

Five minutes later, Ryan Petrovic headed a corner kick across the goal that set up the tying goal by Jack Lee.

“It was a set play that we never execute perfectly, but we did that time,” Jung said.