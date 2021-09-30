High schools: Prairie volleyball battles past St. Joseph to remain unbeaten

Perhaps one of the best-kept secrets in Racine County high school sports this fall is the performance of The Prairie School girls volleyball team.
With little fanfare, the Hawks have gone undefeated, and even if they aren’t at the best, they have found a way to win.
That was the case Thursday night in Prairie’s five-set Metro Classic Conference victory over Kenosha St. Joseph. The Hawks struggled early, found themselves, then hit a small snag before finally finishing off the Lancers 23-25, 25-15, 25-23, 18-25, 15-8 at Prairie.
That kept Prairie (15-0), which received honorable mention in Division 3 in the Wisconsin Volleyball Coaches Association, on top of the MCC at 5-0. But it wasn’t easy, even against St. Joseph (3-10, 0-4 MCC), which is tied for last in the conference.
“It took us a little while to get warmed up,” Hawks coach Sophia Penkala said. “St. Joseph is an incredibly scrappy team.”
After the first-set loss, Prairie pulled together, led by senior middle hitter Camden Perry. She “lit on fire,” Penkala said, and sparked a change in momentum. “She made some good swings and got her teammates fired up and ready to go.”
Junior outside hitter Amelia Ropiak also picked up her game and led a strong service game with four aces. She also had 16 kills to complement junior outside hitter Lexi Kuvshinikov, who led the Hawks with 21 kills, and Perry (11 kills).
“Amelia found some holes in their blocks and all three of those players got our fire going,” Penkala said.
Junior setter Cate Yunker ran the offensive efficiently and finished with 55 assists. On defense, Penkala said freshman libero Anna Johnson “moved her feet well and picked up a lot of balls” and finished with 23 digs.
The Hawks will be tested Saturday when they play in a six-team tournament at Brookfield Academy, then they hit the toughest part of their MCC schedule.
After a nonconference match against SWCHA Tuesday, they face Shoreland Lutheran on Oct. 7, defending WIAA Division 4 champion Catholic Central on Oct. 12 and Whitefish Bay Dominican in their regular-season finale on Oct. 14.
Shoreland beat Catholic Central Thursday and Dominican is 3-0 in the MCC.
Penkala said the work ethic in practice has been one of the keys to Prairie’s success.
“We work hard in practice and we try to put it into action on the court,” Penkala said. “I have faith in my team — this group communicates well and we’re a well-oiled machine.
“We will have three tough (MCC) matches and we’ll be ready to go.”
SHORELAND LUTHERAN 3, CATHOLIC CENTRAL 1: The Lady Toppers lost for the second time in three days, dropping a 26-24, 16-25, 25-19, 25-16 Metro Classic Conference match to the Lady Pacers Thursday at Somers.
Catholic Central (13-7, 4-2 MCC), ranked third in Division 4 in the Wisconsin Volleyball Coaches Association state poll, lost in five sets on Tuesday to Milwaukee Saint Thomas More, the Lady Toppers’ first MCC loss since 2019.
Catholic Central had trouble stopping Shoreland’s Emma Schattschneider, who was credited with 33 kills.
Kayla Loos had 11 kills and three blocks, and Kelsee Weiss had 10 kills to lead the Lady Toppers on offense. Jayden Garratt had 35 assists, Kelly Pum and Makayla Vos combined for nine aces and Vos led the defense with 29 digs.
RACINE LUTHERAN 3, ST. CATHERINE’S 0: The Crusaders snapped a two-match Metro Classic Conference losing streak with a 25-17, 25-12, 25-15 victory over the Angels Thursday at St. Catherine’s.
Freshman Julia Kellner had seven kills and four blocks, Riley LaBoda had 15 assists and Lili Kading had seven aces and eight digs to lead Lutheran (12-12, 2-4 MCC).
“We came in strong tonight and took care of business right away,” Crusaders coach Becky Demuth said. “We gave some points away, but recovered in each set to finish strong.”
No stats were available for St. Catherine’s (0-15, 0-6 MCC) Thursday night.
BURLINGTON 3, CASE 0: Everyone on the roster for the Demons saw action Thursday during their 25-12, 25-15, 25-10 nonconference victory over the Eagles at Burlington.
Strong aggressive serving, which has been a priority this season, was again a major factor in the victory for Burlington (27-4), ranked fourth in Division 1 in the Wisconsin Volleyball Coaches Association state poll.
Molly Berezowitz had a fantastic night, serving at 95% (20 serves, one service error) with three aces, and she also led the defense with eight digs.
Abby Alan and Lydia Biggin each had six of the Demons’ 32 kills and Kenna Kornely added five. Alan was perfect, going 6 for 6 with no errors, and Biggin added two solo blocks. Ella Safar had 28 assists and two aces and Izzy Bowman also had two aces.
“We continued our aggressive serving and worked to control the tempo,” Burlington co-coach Teri Little said. “We had nice contributions from the entire team.”
No statistics for Case were available Thursday night.
MUKWONAGO 3, UNION GROVE 1: The Broncos gave the Indians everything they could handle before losing a nonconference match 25-17-25, 21-25, 28-26, 25-21 Thursday at Mukwonago.
“We were competitive the entire match with Mukwonago,” Union Grove coach Annie Sireno said. “We did a better job minimizing our hitting errors. Sydney Ludvigsen had a few nice serving runs, totaling six aces. Unfortunately, we weren’t able to pull off the win in game three.”
Sydney Ludvigsen led the Broncos (13-15) with 17 kills, eight digs and six aces, and Natalie Pitts (eight kills), Sophia Rampulla (eight kills, two blocks) and Faith Smith (seven kills) rounded out a balanced attack. Other leaders were Madison Cimbalnik (28 assists, 11 digs, two aces) and Madisyn Henderson (16 digs).
Girls golf
WATERFORD: The Wolverines’ No. 4 player, junior Marissa Papp, shot a 99 Thursday at the WIAA Division 1 Oconomowoc Regional, but it was good enough to earn her a place in next week’s Waukesha South Sectional.
Papp’s round was the best for Waterford, which finished seventh in the eight-team field at 451.
Papp shot 52 on the front nine at the par-70 Watertown Country Club, then improved by five shots on the back nine with a 47.
Junior No. 5 player Rachel Maydak had the next-best round for the Wolverines, carding a 114.
Arrowhead won the regional with 332, led by medalist Audrey Kaiser (79).
The sectional is Monday at The Broadlands Golf Club in North Prairie. Papp will join one player each from Case and Park at the sectional.
Boys volleyball
BURLINGTON 3, GREENFIELD 0: After a slow start, the Demons defeated Greenfield 25-22, 26-24, 25-20 in a nonconference match Thursday at Greenfield.
“We came out flat and slow, but turned it on a little toward the end of game two,” Burlington coach Mike Jones said.
Braeden Tomczyk and Zayne Koehnke led Burlington (11-7) with 12 kills each. Wren Dietz and Jackson Phillips each had two aces, Brett Foulke, Ethan Daubner and Eli Solofra each had two blocks and Ryan Gonzalez and Tomczyk each had 12 assists. Phillips had 12 digs.
Boys soccer
BURLINGTON 1, CASE 0: Drew Stutzman scored off a corner kick from Ben Graham with about 15 minutes to play, giving the Demons a nonconference victory Thursday at Case.
“From the right-hand side, Drew went up and won it in the air,” Burlington coach Jake Cacciotti said. “He won the header and it bounced on the underside of the crossbar and it went down and bounced off the keepers’ leg and went in.
Casey Sommers had five saves in goal for Burlington (8-3-3). Leading the defense, Cacciotti said, were Zach Cowan and Izac Nienhaus.
Ethan Verega, a freshman midfielder, started his first game and “did very well,” Cacciotti said.
Griffin Meisterheim had seven saves in goal for Case (3-9-9). Mati Defega and Alex Vaile led the defense.
“We’re growing back,” Case coach Gregg Anderle said. “Burlington is a very good team and we just didn’t put the ball in the goal.”
ELKHORN 5, UNION GROVE 3: The Broncos put a scare into the state-ranked Elks, but a relentless attack from Elkhorn spoiled an upset bid in a Southern Lakes Conference match Thursday at Elkhorn.
Union Grove (8-4-1, 3-2-0 SLC) erased a 2-0 halftime deficit in the first 20 minutes of the second half before the Elks recovered and pulled away for the home victory.
“They jumped on us early,” Broncos coach Sean Jung said. “We fought back, though. Our guys don’t quit.”
Elkhorn (9-1-1, 5-0), ranked third in Division 2 in the Wisconsin Soccer Coaches Association state poll, opened the scoring in the 27th minute with a tap-in goal that came from a throw-in. Four minutes later, they scored again in a similar scenario.
At the half, Jung told his team that he knew they were better than the score indicated. They responded with a goal from Wes Meshenky in the 54th minute off of a header by Zack Zikowski to make it 2-1.
Five minutes later, Ryan Petrovic headed a corner kick across the goal that set up the tying goal by Jack Lee.
“It was a set play that we never execute perfectly, but we did that time,” Jung said.
It didn’t take long for Elkhorn to strike back after Union Grove’s rally. The Elks regained the lead in the 63rd minute, then scored on a penalty kick in the 69th minute and added another goal in the 73rd minute. Tank Anderson scored the Broncos final goal of the match on a penalty kick in the 80th minute.
“It felt like we had them for a moment but they just don’t stop,” Jung said about Elkhorn. “They keep bringing constant pressure.”
Senior goalkeeper Mitchell Curtin made five saves for the Broncos.
PRAIRIE 7, WEST ALLIS HALE 0: In the midst of a frustrating series of low-scoring performances, Hawks coach Corey Oakland kept telling his team that the lid would come off of the goal eventually.
In Thursday night’s nonconference match, it appears that finally happened.
Prairie scored four goals in a five-minute span in the second half and scored more than two goals in a match for the first time since their season opener nine matches ago. The Hawks had scored 10 goals all season prior to Thursday.
“The hard part of the season for us has been scoring goals,” Oakland said. “It was definitely something that was a long time coming.”
Prairie (6-2-2), ranked second in Division 4 in the Wisconsin Soccer Coaches Association state poll, got on the board in the 10th minute with a goal by Daniel Bravo, assisted by Carson Ovesen. Jayce Jaramillo added a goal in the 16th minute (Charley Shaw assist) and Shaw scored unassisted in the 25th minute to give the Hawks a 3-0 lead at the half.
In the second half, Cam McPhee scored an unassisted goal in the 58th minute to start Prairie’s scoring outburst. Two minutes later, Jaramillo (McPhee) scored; a minute later, Shaw (Bravo) made it 6-0; and Teddy Bode (McPhee) capped the scoring with a goal in the 62nd minute.
“The goals we scored were mostly off rebounds and missed shots,” Oakland said. “Now we want to keep stringing these performances together.”
Devin Stoltenberg made five saves for the Hawks in the shutout.
Cross country
PRAIRIE INVITATIONAL: Catholic Central won the girls’ portion of the Prairie Invitational at H.F. Johnson Park Thursday, thanks to three top-five finishers.
Elsie Kmecak won the race in 20:26, Anastassya Murphy took third overall (21:35) and Morgan Ramsey was fourth (21:55) to lead the Lady Toppers, who totaled 21 points. Bernadette Frisch (23:09) finished ninth and Kaleigh Lynch (23:12) was 10th for Catholic Central.
Prairie finished second with 46 points and Racine Lutheran finished third at 57. The Hawks had two top-10 finishers in Caroline Lopez (fifth, 22:09) and Abigail Lopez (eighth, 22:58).
Sarah Seils (sixth, 22:23) was the top finisher for the Crusaders.
In the boys race, D.A.S.H. (Dedicated Athletes Schooled at Home) won with 34 points, Prairie was second with 40 and Lutheran finished third with 72.
For the Hawks, Nolan Boerner won the race in 18:44, Vincent Praefke (19:05) was fifth and Wyatt Knoell (19:17) was eighth. Boerner outsprinted Matthew Schaber of D.A.S.H. at the finish and won by 1.09 seconds.
Brady Baranowski (10th, 19:49) was Lutheran’s top finisher and for the first time in the program’s five-year history, the Crusaders' top five runners finished in under 21 minutes, coach Paul Tuskowski said.