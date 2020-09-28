High schools: Prairie turns tables, beats previously unbeaten Dominican

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Coach Corey Oakland needed his Prairie School boys soccer team to knuckle down in their second match against Whitefish Bay Dominican in a six-day span.

The Hawks did exactly what Oakland wanted.

Prairie more than made up for last Wednesday’s loss to the Knights at Uihlein Soccer Park in Milwaukee, scoring the first two goals of the match Monday at Prairie and earning a satisfying 4-1 victory.

Prairie (5-1 MCC), which was a little flat in its 3-2 loss last week, kept its focus from the start this time and scored the first two goals of the match over the previously unbeaten Knights (5-1 MCC).

Henry Schumacher scored the first of his two goals in the 19th minute, assisted by Cam McPhee, and Daniel Dreifuerst (Jayce Jaramillo assist) made it 2-0 in the 32nd minute.

Dominican scored its only goal in the 37th minute and it was 2-1 at the half.

The Hawks wasted little time in getting some insurance as Schumacher scored his second goal of the match, assisted again by McPhee, in the 47th minute. Finn Peterson (Dreifuerst assist) scored with about five minutes left in the match.

Oakland was pleased with his team’s resilience as the Hawks outshot the Knights 13-6.