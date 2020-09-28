High schools: Prairie turns tables, beats previously unbeaten Dominican

Coach Corey Oakland needed his Prairie School boys soccer team to knuckle down in their second match against Whitefish Bay Dominican in a six-day span.
The Hawks did exactly what Oakland wanted.
Prairie more than made up for last Wednesday’s loss to the Knights at Uihlein Soccer Park in Milwaukee, scoring the first two goals of the match Monday at Prairie and earning a satisfying 4-1 victory.
Prairie (5-1 MCC), which was a little flat in its 3-2 loss last week, kept its focus from the start this time and scored the first two goals of the match over the previously unbeaten Knights (5-1 MCC).
Henry Schumacher scored the first of his two goals in the 19th minute, assisted by Cam McPhee, and Daniel Dreifuerst (Jayce Jaramillo assist) made it 2-0 in the 32nd minute.
Dominican scored its only goal in the 37th minute and it was 2-1 at the half.
The Hawks wasted little time in getting some insurance as Schumacher scored his second goal of the match, assisted again by McPhee, in the 47th minute. Finn Peterson (Dreifuerst assist) scored with about five minutes left in the match.
Oakland was pleased with his team’s resilience as the Hawks outshot the Knights 13-6.
“This was a nice response for us,” Oakland said. “Our effort and awareness simply wasn't where it needed to be in the first game, but our energy was good from the opening whistle tonight and our midfield in particular did a great job of controlling the game.
“Dominican is a very dangerous team going forward, particularly in transition, but after a few breakdowns early, we did a good job of limiting their chances.”
Devin Stoltenberg made three saves in goal for Prairie.
ST. CATHERINE’S 8, MARTIN LUTHER 1: After two straight losses, the Angels apparently took out some frustration on the Spartans Monday.
St. Catherine’s scored five goals in the first half, all involving senior forward Juan Casares, and cruised to a Metro Classic Conference victory at the Soccer Complex of Racine in Caledonia.
St. Catherine’s (4-2 MCC) opened the scoring on goals by Felix Guereca and Abel Galvan, both assisted by Casares, in the first 15 minutes.
After Martin Luther (2-4) scored on a penalty kick to make it 2-1, Casares scored unassisted goals in the 23rd and 43rd minutes. In between, he assisted on a goal by Andres Arroyo (39th minute).
Ten minutes after Marco Sanchez scored unassisted in the 65th minute, Casares completed his hat trick, assisted by Wade Roberson, who capped the scoring for the Angels five minutes later, assisted by Angel Antonio.
St. Catherine’s coach coach Ben Lake said he was able to rotate most of his players into the match and they all contributed.
“We had a lot of people touching the ball,” Lake said. “In the second half, we worked ball much better.”
Lake also praised his defense, led by junior goalkeeper Pedro Serratos and senior defenders Brian Reyna and Bryan Vasquez.
Serratos finished with six saves and Jose Hernandez, who was promoted from the junior varsity for the match, played the final five minutes and made a save.
ST. JOSEPH 3, RACINE LUTHERAN 0: The young Crusaders had several chances to score on the Lancers, but weren’t able to get on the scoreboard in their Metro Classic Conference loss Monday at Anderson Park in Kenosha.
Sophomore forward Logan Rasch had three good shots on goal, Lutheran coach Peter LaBoda said, including one that went just over the crossbar.
“We created several chances in the second half, but we just couldn’t convert,” LaBoda said. “It was one of those nights.”
LaBoda said freshman Riley Gavigan was moved around and played well wherever he played.
“He played multiple positions and responded very well,” LaBoda said.
Junior goalkeeper John Hansen made 13 saves for the Crusaders, who do not have a senior on their roster.
Girls volleyball
CATHOLIC CENTRAL 3, ST. CATHERINE’S 0: The Lady Toppers beat the Angels for the second time in five days, winning 25-13, 25-16, 25-18 in a Metro Classic Conference match Monday at Burlington. It was considered a home meet for St. Catherine’s.
Catholic Central (7-0) spread its offense around, with Lainey Dirksmeyer leading the way with 10 kills and four aces. Kelsee Weiss and Sammie Seib each had eight kills, and Ella Shaw (22 assists) and Jayden Garratt (13 assists) split setter duties.
Kelly Pum had five aces, Grace Antlfinger had 13 digs and Makayla Vos and Seib combined for 15 digs.
For the Angels, freshman Natalie Pitts and sophomore Myla Haubrich combined for 13 kills, 11 digs and four aces.
RACINE LUTHERAN 3, MARTIN LUTHER 0: Morgann Gardner was a force in the middle and the Crusaders’ younger players came through in the clutch as Lutheran battled to a 25-22, 26-24, 25-22 Metro Classic Conference victory Monday at Greendale.
Gardner had 16 kills for the Crusaders (3-3 MCC), many of them in key situations, coach Becky Demuth said.
“Morgann Gardner put the ball away for the big points at the end of each game,” Demuth said. “My younger players stepped in as needed and (freshmen) Kaitlyn Jurawski and Riley LaBoda helped us get this win.”
LaBoda had 11 digs, Jurawski had 10 and senior setter Alexis Peterson had 24 assists and added nine digs. Demuth said Madison Mohar (five aces) served well to get Lutheran in position to win and also said outside hitter Lili Kading passed well.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!