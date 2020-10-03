High schools: Prairie stays atop Metro Classic Conference

The Prairie School boys soccer team has been meeting the challenge in a very competitive Metro Classic Conference this season.
It was more of the same Friday as the Hawks controlled the midfield and Devin Stoltenberg had a standout performance in goal in a 2-0 MCC victory over Milwaukee Saint Thomas More at Prairie.
Prairie (7-1 MCC) completed a season sweep of the Cavaliers (6-2 MCC); the Hawks won 3-0 at Milwaukee on Sept. 21.
Prairie coach Corey Oakland said Thomas More (6-2 MCC) has “very dynamic players” up front and the Cavaliers like to attack in transition, but the midfield, led by Daniel Dreifuerst, held its own.
If the midfield or defenders couldn’t stop them, it was Stoltenberg’s turn. He made eight saves, including one big save in each half, Oakland said, to keep Thomas More off the scoreboard and earn his fourth shutout of the season.
“He made two outstanding saves,” Oakland said. “They both were on breakaways and he came out of the net to make the saves.
“I give a ton of credit to the midfield. They really did a good job of controlling the middle of the field. (The Cavaliers) are very dangerous.”
Cam McPhee scored the first goal of the match in the 20th minute, assisted by Dreifuerst, and Daniel Bravo, assisted by McPhee, scored in the 56th minute.
“McPhee is a big offensive threat,” Oakland said. “He had a great shot just before that off the post, but followed with another shot with a ton of power and put it past the goalkeeper.”
ST. CATHERINE’S 8, SHORELAND LUTHERAN 1: The Angels had two players each score a hat trick in their victory over the Pacers in a Metro Classic Conference match Friday at Somers.
Victor Moreno got things started for St. Catherine’s (6-2 MCC) with a goal in the fourth minute. Juan Casares scored the first of his three first-half goals in the 20th minute on a penalty kick, which was followed three minutes later by Moreno’s second goal.
After going into halftime with a 5-1 lead, Moreno opened the second-half scoring in the 61st minute as the Angels took control in the second half.
“Our second half was better than our first,” St. Catherine’s coach Ben Lake said. “We were pressing them in the places they didn’t want to be pressed.”
Wade Roberson tacked on a pair of goals in the 77th and 88th minutes. Pedro Serratos made two saves in goal.
DOMINICAN 4, RACINE LUTHERAN 0: The Crusaders put pressure on the Knights in the second half of their Metro Classic Conference loss Friday at Uihlein Soccer Park in Milwaukee.
Lutheran coach Peter LaBoda said his team, which had its best performance of the season Wednesday against Prairie, couldn’t get much going in the first half, but started finding more energy after the break and had nine shots on goal in the final 45 minutes.
“We played much better in the second half,” LaBoda said.
Junior goalkeeper John Hansen made 14 saves for the Crusaders (0-8).
Girls volleyball
DOMINICAN 3, PRAIRIE 0: Amelia Ropiak had 11 kills and Cate Yunker had 29 assists in the Hawks’ 25-23, 25-15, 25-21 loss in a Metro Classic Conference match at Prairie.
Prairie is 3-3 in the MCC, Dominican is 5-1.
Girls tennis
MUKWONAGO 6, UNION GROVE 1: The Broncos won just one match in their nonconference loss Friday at Mukwonago. Union Grove got its lone victory at No. 2 doubles, where Brenna Lekshas and Abby Wilks won 6-4. 6-2.
“The girls played tough today,” Union Grove coach Benjamin Roettgen said. “Mukwonago was good competition for us going into subsectionals.”
