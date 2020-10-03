High schools: Prairie stays atop Metro Classic Conference

The Prairie School boys soccer team has been meeting the challenge in a very competitive Metro Classic Conference this season.

It was more of the same Friday as the Hawks controlled the midfield and Devin Stoltenberg had a standout performance in goal in a 2-0 MCC victory over Milwaukee Saint Thomas More at Prairie.

Prairie (7-1 MCC) completed a season sweep of the Cavaliers (6-2 MCC); the Hawks won 3-0 at Milwaukee on Sept. 21.

Prairie coach Corey Oakland said Thomas More (6-2 MCC) has “very dynamic players” up front and the Cavaliers like to attack in transition, but the midfield, led by Daniel Dreifuerst, held its own.

If the midfield or defenders couldn’t stop them, it was Stoltenberg’s turn. He made eight saves, including one big save in each half, Oakland said, to keep Thomas More off the scoreboard and earn his fourth shutout of the season.

“He made two outstanding saves,” Oakland said. “They both were on breakaways and he came out of the net to make the saves.

“I give a ton of credit to the midfield. They really did a good job of controlling the middle of the field. (The Cavaliers) are very dangerous.”