High schools: Prairie, St. Catherine's set for another showdown

It wouldn't be a boys high school soccer season in Racine County without a playoff showdown between Prairie and St. Catherine's.
The latest renewal of this rivalry was set up Saturday when the two programs won their WIAA Division 3 regional championships.
Prairie (12-2-1), ranked first in Division 3 by the Wisconsin Soccer Coaches Association, advanced with a 4-0 victory over Somers Shoreland Lutheran at Prairie.
And St. Catherine's (9-3-3), which is ranked sixth, defeated Kenosha St. Joseph 4-1 at Bradford's stadium in Kenosha.
Next up is a sectional semifinal Thursday at Prairie at a time to be determined. It was last Nov. 2 when Prairie defeated St. Catherine's on penalty kicks after the two teams played to a 1-1 tie in a sectional semifinal at Prairie.
During the regular season this fall, the Hawks and Angels tied 0-0 Oct. 7 at the Soccer Complex of Racine in Caledonia and Prairie won 3-1 Oct. 16 at Prairie.
"Prairie is a very solid squad," St. Catherine's coach Ben Lake said. "They're very balanced on each set of lines of play. They're very disciplined. Hopefully, we'll be able to go in and play a much better game than the last time we played them.
"I don't think we played very well the last time we played them and they did a good job of working the ball quick against us. So, hopefully, we'll be able to match their energy and match their play."
The two teams moved from Division 4 to Division 3 this season because fewer programs are competing during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Here is a closer look at the two matches Saturday:
PRAIRIE 4, SHORELAND LUTHERAN 0: The Hawks led 3-0 at halftime behind goals by Daniel Bravo in the 16th minute, Daniel Dreifuerst in the 19th and Cam McPhee in the 22nd.
For Prairie coach Corey Oakland, whose team was the Division 4 state runner-up last season, it was an overall strong performance by his players.
"From the opening whistle, we moved the ball very well and dictated the flow of the game," he said. "Shoreland took a very defensive approach, often keeping 10 players behind the ball, so our approach was to expect the challenge, but be patient and continue creating chances.
"Eventually, we finally broke through in the 16th minute and had a 3-0 lead by the 22nd minute. For the vast majority of the game, we kept the ball in the attacking third from a short window just prior to half, when we seemed to lose concentration."
During that window, Oakland said, Shoreland made two of their three shots on goal. But Devin Stoltenberg, who had three saves, "made two great saves to preserve the 3-0 halftime lead," Oakland said.
And then Prairie stepped it up.
"In the second half, we really nailed the game down, conceding few, if any, chances for Shoreland while consistently creating chances of our own," Oakland said.
Prairie scored its final goal in the 58th minute. Dreifuerst took an assist from Cam McPhee and scored what Oakland described as "a beautiful volley goal."
Prairie had 16 shots to three for the Pacers.
ST. CATHERINE'S 4, ST. JOSEPH 1: The Angels spotted St. Joseph a goal in the 20th minute, but then took over this match.
Starting in the 30th minute, Juan Casares scored twice and Ivan Gomez once. That gave St. Catherine's a 3-1 lead in the 40th minute.
"We had good balance across both lines of play," Lake said. "We had good energy and we were working the ball real quick off each other. So today was a good day for us."
Just before Victor Moreno closed out St. Catherine's scoring with a goal in the 65th minute, St. Catherine's almost had another goal.
"We played a ball right directly to Juan Casares," Lake said of St. Catherine's first goal. "Juan was about 30 yards out and he hit this rocket right over the goalie's head right in the upper far corner.
"We were actually running back to the middle-field line because we had scored the goal and the linesman on the opposite side had raised his flag, but the referee waved him off. They gave us the ball on a free kick after we had scored.
"It was the most bizarre situation. The score should have been 5-1."
Girls volleyball
BURLINGTON 3, WATERFORD 1: The Demons recovered after a slow start and defeated Waterford 18-25, 25-23, 25-13, 25-16 in a WIAA Division 1 regional championship at Burlington.
Burlington (15-0), ranked No. 6 in Division 1 by the Wisconsin Volleyball Coaches Association, plays a sectional semifinal Thursday night at a site to be determined. Teams will be re-seeded for sectionals.
Mackenzie Leach had 12 kills and four aces, and Camryn Lukenbill had 10 kills for the Demons, who have won four state championships since 2011.
"Waterford played great," said Burlington co-coach Teri Little, who is Leach's mother. "Out of the three times we played them, they definitely played us the best (Saturday). We played a little tight in the second set when things were close, so it was good to see us respond.
"Overall, I thought we served aggressively, played great defense and eventually establish control."
Sam Naber had 25 digs and five aces for the Demons. Other leaders were included Victoria Van Dan (28 assists), Molly Berezowitz (10 digs) and Amanda Viel (seven digs, three aces).
Waterford's leaders were Josie Johnson with 28 assists, 10 digs and one block and Mariah Grunze with 12 kills, 14 digs, two blocks and two aces. Other statistical leaders were Kaitlin Kolb (nine kills, three blocks), Chloe Werner (seven kills, two blocks), Meghan Brever (10 digs) and Maya Weinkauf (15 digs).
"I was proud how we battled," Waterford coach Ashley Ingish said. "This is truly a special group of ladies led by two hard-working, selfless seniors, Mariah Grunze and Kaitlyn Kolb, who both had fantastic games.
"We made too many errors in sets three and four to overcome, but we never gave up."
CATHOLIC CENTRAL 3, ELKHART LAKE/GLENBEULAH 0: The Lady Toppers, ranked No. 1 in Division 4 in the WVCA poll, continued rolling with a 25-18, 25-11, 25-7 victory in this Division 4 regional championship at Burlington.
"Sammie Seib was the show tonight with 11 aces, 15 kills and 11 digs," said Catholic Central coach Wayne Schultz, whose team improved to 18-0. "As a team, our serving kept pressure on them all night long. Makayla Vos had a great defensive night for us."
Catholic Central, which plays in a sectional semifinal Thursday, was also led by Kelsee Weis and Lainey Dirksmeyer with five kills each and Ella Shaw had 24 assists and three aces.
Defensively, Grace Antlfinger had 14 digs and Vos added 10.
Catholic Central has only lost one game all season.
KENOSHA BRADFORD 3, UNION GROVE 1: One year after the Broncos returned to the state tournament for the first time since 1985, they saw their season end with a 25-20, 20-25, 25-19, 25-20 loss to Bradford/Reuther in a Division 1 regional championship at Union Grove.
"We definitely struggled to pull ahead and string points together," Union Grove coach Annie Sireno said.
Sydney Ludvigsen led the Broncos (9-6), who graduated seven starters from last season, with 16 kills, 18 digs and three aces. Lainy Pettit added nine kills.
Other statistical leaders for Union Grove were Bella Kasuboski (24 digs), Nataly Schoening (29 assists, 16 digs), Madison Cimbalnik (nine digs) and Makayla Moffatt (seven digs).
"Obviously, we were very happy to be playing every game," Sireno said. "We were very grateful to play just because of COVID. There were times when we were like, 'Uh oh, this could be the last game.'
"So we were just happy to finish the season and I think a lot of the girls surprised themselves."
