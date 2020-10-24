High schools: Prairie, St. Catherine's set for another showdown

"In the second half, we really nailed the game down, conceding few, if any, chances for Shoreland while consistently creating chances of our own," Oakland said.

Prairie scored its final goal in the 58th minute. Dreifuerst took an assist from Cam McPhee and scored what Oakland described as "a beautiful volley goal."

Prairie had 16 shots to three for the Pacers.

ST. CATHERINE'S 4, ST. JOSEPH 1: The Angels spotted St. Joseph a goal in the 20th minute, but then took over this match.

Starting in the 30th minute, Juan Casares scored twice and Ivan Gomez once. That gave St. Catherine's a 3-1 lead in the 40th minute.

"We had good balance across both lines of play," Lake said. "We had good energy and we were working the ball real quick off each other. So today was a good day for us."

Just before Victor Moreno closed out St. Catherine's scoring with a goal in the 65th minute, St. Catherine's almost had another goal.

"We played a ball right directly to Juan Casares," Lake said of St. Catherine's first goal. "Juan was about 30 yards out and he hit this rocket right over the goalie's head right in the upper far corner.