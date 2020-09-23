High schools: Prairie, St. Catherine's lose for first time this season

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Prairie School and St. Catherine’s High School boys soccer teams fell from the ranks of the unbeaten Wednesday in close matches.

Whitefish Bay Dominican beat Prairie 3-2 and Milwaukee Saint Thomas More beat St. Catherine’s 2-1, with both winners rallying late in the second half.

DOMINICAN 3, PRAIRIE 2: At Uihlein Soccer Park in Milwaukee, the Hawks (3-1 MCC) took an early lead when Daniel Dreifuerst scored in the 15th minute, assisted by Henry Schumacher. The Knights tied it before halftime.

Jayce Jaramillo put Prairie back in the lead at 2-1 in the 65th minute, also assisted by Schumacher, but Dominican turned the tables, tying the match in the 70th minute and scoring the winning goal in the 80th minute.

“The story was the midfield,” Hawks coach Corey Oakland said. “I give their team a ton of credit. They had a high work rate in the midfield and they have a dynamic player up front.”

Devin Stoltenberg had five saves for Prairie, which plays Dominican again on Monday at Prairie.