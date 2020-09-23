High schools: Prairie, St. Catherine's lose for first time this season

The Prairie School and St. Catherine’s High School boys soccer teams fell from the ranks of the unbeaten Wednesday in close matches.
Whitefish Bay Dominican beat Prairie 3-2 and Milwaukee Saint Thomas More beat St. Catherine’s 2-1, with both winners rallying late in the second half.
DOMINICAN 3, PRAIRIE 2: At Uihlein Soccer Park in Milwaukee, the Hawks (3-1 MCC) took an early lead when Daniel Dreifuerst scored in the 15th minute, assisted by Henry Schumacher. The Knights tied it before halftime.
Jayce Jaramillo put Prairie back in the lead at 2-1 in the 65th minute, also assisted by Schumacher, but Dominican turned the tables, tying the match in the 70th minute and scoring the winning goal in the 80th minute.
“The story was the midfield,” Hawks coach Corey Oakland said. “I give their team a ton of credit. They had a high work rate in the midfield and they have a dynamic player up front.”
Devin Stoltenberg had five saves for Prairie, which plays Dominican again on Monday at Prairie.
THOMAS MORE 2, ST. CATHERINE’S 1: At Milwaukee, the Angels (3-1 MCC) scored first when Victor Moreno headed a ball inside the far post off a ball that was flicked into the box by Juan Casares in the 30th minute.
The Cavaliers (3-1 MCC) scored their two goals in the final 10 minutes of the match, with Alejandro Quezada scoring on a breakaway and a penalty kick.
St. Catherine’s coach Ben Lake was disappointed with his team’s energy level.
“We were very, very flat, and I’m not sure flat is the word,” Lake said. “We didn’t step to the ball and our off-ball movement was nonexistent.”
The Angels and Cavaliers will meet again Friday at the Soccer Complex of Racine in Caledonia.
SHORELAND LUTHERAN 6, RACINE LUTHERAN 0: The Crusaders lost a Metro Classic Conference match Wednesday at Somers. No other game details were available.
Girls golf
SOUTHEAST CONFERENCE MINI-MEET: Case junior Ella Million shot a 5-over-par 41 on the back nine at Petrifying Springs Golf Course in Somers Wednesday to finish second in a Southeast Conference mini-meet.
Million’s score and a 49 by senior Corina Davis helped the Eagles (197 strokes) finish third behind Franklin (178) and Oak Creek (188).
Park finished fifth (211), led by a 46 by senior Alexis Betker. Horlick’s only golfer, Sasha Schick, shot a 51.
Oak Creek senior Ellie Behring was the medalist with a 39. Franklin’s top four players shot 46 or better.
Boys volleyball
WESTOSHA CENTRAL 3, ST. CATHERINE’S/LUTHERAN 0: The inexperienced Angels are improving, coach Kara Avery said, but dropped to 0-3 with a 25-15, 25-12, 25-20 Southern Lakes Conference loss Wednesday at Paddock Lake.
St. Catherine’s/Lutheran, which will not play a home match this season, was led by Dazerien Hicks with three kills and a block, and Jordan Schmidt with five digs.
• Tuesday, the Angels lost 25-9, 25-17, 25-17 at Wilmot in an SLC match. Hicks had three kills and two blocks, Grant May had seven assists and Schmidt had four digs.
Girls volleyball
MARTIN LUTHER 3, ST. CATHERINE’S 1: The Angels won a game for the first time in four matches during a 25-18, 25-20, 20-25, 25-12 Metro Classic Conference loss Wednesday at Greendale.
Junior Megan Topp had a strong match with 19 kills and six aces, and freshman Natalie Pitts had 15 digs.
“Our young team continues to show improvement,” said St. Catherine’s coach Katie Olson, whose team is 0-4 in the MCC.
CATHOLIC CENTRAL 3, THOMAS MORE 0: Tuesday at Burlington, the Lady Toppers continued to roll along and they got another big performance from Sammie Seib in a 25-20, 25-13, 25-13 Metro Classic Conference victory.
Seib had 20 kills and eight digs for Catholic Central (5-0), which has not lost a game this season. Kelsee Weiss, Lainey Dirksmeyer and Kayla Loos combined for 22 kills, Ella Shaw had 24 assists and eight digs, and Grace Antlfinger had nine digs and two aces.
