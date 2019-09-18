The Prairie School boys soccer team found the net early and often Wednesday, but it took a late goal to finally seal a victory.
The Hawks and Shoreland Lutheran combined to score five goals in the first 23 minutes of their Metro Classic Conference match at Wind Point, then went scoreless for the next 63 minutes before the Hawks were able to add an insurance goal and win 4-2.
Prairie (4-1-2, 1-0-1 MCC), ranked second among Division 4 teams in the Wisconsin Soccer Coaches Association state poll, started the scoring in the fifth minute when Nick Hawkins scored off an assist by Jason Frosch.
After Ben Barrette scored for the Pacers a minute later to tie the match at 1-1, the Hawks scored in quick succession. Hawkins scored his second goal of the match in the 10th minute, assisted by Daniel Dreifuerst, and Max Yde scored two minutes later, assisted by Cameron McPhee.
Shoreland (4-3-0, 2-1-0 MCC) closed the gap to 3-2 in the 23rd minute, with Barrette scoring again.
“We were finding success early,” Prairie coach Corey Oakland said. “Unfortunately, they scored right away, but I was happy with the next five minutes.
“Then things started to dry up. Both teams stiffened up their defenses.”
Oakland said the Hawks were still able to create scoring chances during the scoring drought, but couldn’t finish the job.
Finally, in the 86th minute, Prairie broke through when Frosch scored off an assist by Luis Garduno.
“This was a good old-fashioned high school soccer game,” Oakland said. “It was a real competitive game.”
Prairie goalkeeper Devin Stoltenberg had three saves.
ST. CATHERINE’S 10, RACINE LUTHERAN 0: The Angels spread the scoring around in a Metro Classic Conference victory at SCORe in Caledonia.
St. Catherine’s (3-5, 1-1 MCC), ranked 10th among Division 4 teams in the Wisconsin Soccer Coaches Association state poll, scored five goals in each half.
Juan Casares was involved in three of the first four goals, scoring the first goal of the match in the third minute on an assist by Juan Mejia and assisting on goals by Aleksi Estrada in the 15th minute and Victor Moreno in the 20th minute. Mejia (fifth minute, Bryan Vasquez assist) and Moreno (26th minute, Zach Cotter assist) also scored in the first half.
In the second half, reserves got in on the action. Daniel Swed (Marco Sanchez assist) scored in the 50th minute, Traykiese Guillentine (Felix Guereca assist) scored in the 59th, Ivan Gomez (Alex Salsedo) scored in the 60th, Alberto Maldonado (Cotter assist) scored his first varsity goal in the 75th and Cotter (unassisted) scored in the 85th. The match ended after Cotter’s goal on the 10-goal rule.
Angels starting goalkeeper Peyton Johnson played the first 30 minutes and didn’t face a shot, then Pedro Serratos took over in goal and played the rest of the way, facing one shot.
Boys volleyball
You have free articles remaining.
HORLICK 3, CASE 1: After losing the first set, the Rebels flipped the switch, coach Dana Marcinkus said, and used a strong defense to beat the Eagles 20-25, 25-21, 25-17, 25-10 in a Southeast Conference match Wednesday at Horlick.
Horlick (10-5-3, 3-0 SEC) wasn’t playing bad, but Case was able to win the first game, Marcinkus said.
In the second game, “everything just clicked,” she said. “It was literally like a switch — all of a sudden, what we have been working on was coming together.
“Our mental toughness is phenomenal — nothing gets these guys down.”
Thanks to the defense of libero Joe Prudhom and all-around players Mike Tempesta and Connor Singer, the Rebels were able to keep in an offensive flow, Marcinkus said.
“Those three guys can get to the ball,” she said. “They don’t make a perfect pass every time, but they get to every ball and we’re able to run our offense on every play. That’s huge for us.”
Tempesta and Singer also led the offense with 18 kills each, setter Matt Barrientez had 60 assists and AJ Smithers was “on fire in the front row,” Marcinkus said, contributing six blocks. Prudhom led the defense with 15 digs and Tempesta had five aces. Even bigger, Marcinkus said, was having single-digit missed serves.
TREMPER 3, PARK 0: Panthers coach Pete Leslie said his young squad played well at times, but the team’s inexperience played a factor in their 25-16, 25-18, 25-11 Southeast Conference loss at Kenosha.
“We have too many unforced errors and it affects us more than I’d like,” said Leslie, whose team is 1-10 overall and 0-3 in SEC matches. “We have to gain more experience and clean up the errors.”
Girls tennis
NEW BERLIN WEST 5, ST. CATHERINE’S/RACINE LUTHERAN 2: The Angels won at No. 1 singles and No. 1 doubles Wednesday in a nonconference loss at New Berlin.
Kate Smith, at No. 1 singles for St. Catherine’s, is 17-5 after a tough 5-7, 6-4, 11-9 victory over Ali Schaper.
Anne Howard and Annemarie Letsch (16-6) had an easier time at No. 1 doubles, beating Caity Ostrowski and Mika Trayanov 6-4, 6-0.
The Angels’ other doubles teams played three-set matches, with the No. 3 doubles team of Ella Orth and Maggie Smith playing a marathon supertiebreaker against Ansley Antlfinger and Amiee Hant. West won the match 6-2, 4-6, 15-13.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.