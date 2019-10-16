The Prairie School boys soccer team turned a potentially dangerous opponent into its latest victim Wednesday.
The Hawks scored a goal just 49 seconds into their Metro Classic Conference match against Kenosha St. Joseph, added three more scores in the first 12 minutes and rolled past the Lancers 10-0 at Wind Point.
Prairie (12-1-3, 6-0-1 MCC), ranked second among Division 4 teams in the Wisconsin Soccer Coaches Association state poll, clinched its first MCC title in five years with the victory and extended its unbeaten streak to 15 matches.
Hawks coach Corey Oakland was wary of St. Joseph (12-6-2, 3-3-1), which beat Southeast Conference runner-up Kenosha Tremper early in the season and is “a good team.”
But Oakland’s fears were allayed almost before the teams settled in when Jason Frosch scored the first goal in less than a minute, off an assist from Luis Garduno.
Three more goals followed quickly when Nick Hawkins (Tommy Bode assist) scored in the fourth minute, Bode (Daniel Bravo assist) scored in the 11th and Garduno (Caden Holum assist) scored in the 12th.
“That takes the wind out of an opponent quickly,” Oakland said.
Bode (Cam McPhee assist), Hawkins (Frosch assist) and McPhee (Max Yde assist) made it 7-0 by the half.
In the second half, Francesco Quattrone assisted on all three goals, by Finn Chilsen (55th minute), Sebastian Schwarz (59th) and Bode (70th). The match ended on the 10-goal rule when Bode completed his hat trick.
Devin Stoltenberg and Kyle Kane split time in goal and neither had to make a save.
“Our defense played well,” Oakland said, “but the best defense is to keep moving forward and pressing the attack.”
ST. CATHERINE'S 1, SAINT THOMAS MORE 1: The Angels kept a draw thanks to a late defensive effort in Metro Classic Conference match Wednesday at SCORe in Caledonia.
St. Catherine's (8-6-2, 4-2-1 MCC) and Cavaliers (9-4-3, 3-1-2) held one another scoreless through the first half. The Cavaliers broke the deadlock in the 65th minute. Yet, the Angels responded quickly. Juan Mejia slipped the ball through to Brock Naidl, who scored off the far post to make it 1-1 in the 78th minute.
You have free articles remaining.
With the game nearing its conclusion, the Cavaliers had a chance to grab a winner in the 89th minute. A redirected clearance inside the Angels box fell kindly for a quick strike on net by the Cavaliers, Angels coach Ben Lake said, but thankfully for Angels' goalkeeper Peyton Johnson, senior defender Alberto Galvan was camped out on the back post to block a potential game-winning goal.
"Defensively we did good stuff," Lake said. "We were not clean in our passing today, but we made up for it defensively."
Johnson made three saves.
Boys volleyball
DOMINICAN 3, UNION GROVE 1: The Broncos split the first two sets with Whitefish Bay Dominican, but the Knights (20-9-3) won the next two sets for a 26-24, 19-25, 25-18, 25-22 nonconference victory Wednesday at Union Grove.
Anthony Behringer played a good match for Union Grove (7-14-3), leading the offense with 17 kills and adding six blocks. Dominic Rampulla had 19 assists, Quinn Donovan had 26 digs and Luke Anderson added three aces.
Girls swimming
BURLINGTON CO-OP: The Demons won a pair of meets at a Southern Lakes Conference triple-dual Tuesday at Delavan-Darien, beating the host Comets 135-35 and beating Platteville/Lancaster 131-39.
Three Demons’ swimmers each had three victories and a second-place finish. Morgan Dietzel won the 200-yard freestyle (2:03.54), Amanda Richards won the 200 individual medley (2:26.69), Hania Dahms won the 50 freestyle (26.87 seconds) and all three, along with Megan Schultz, won the 200 medley relay (1:58.00). Dahms was on the winning 400 freestyle relay (4:00.13) as well.
Dietzel, Richards, Schultz and Claire Keeker won the 200 freestyle relay and Schultz won the 100 backstroke (1:06.12).
Dietzel (100 butterfly, 1:03.99), Richards (500 freestyle, 5:59.56) and Dahms (200 freestyle, 2:16.01) were second.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.