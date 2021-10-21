High schools: PraIrie soccer, four volleyball teams advance in WIAA regionals

“The way our kids handled themselves was amazing,” Lake said. “We played with so much class. We weren’t chipping them and it could have gotten out of hand, but they were prepared mentally and executed their game plan.

“I’m really, really happy with how our kids played.”

The Angels had two “golden opportunities” to score, Lake said, but one was broken up by the defense and a point-blank shot hit the post.

Senior goalkeeper Pedro Serratos had five saves for St. Catherine’s, including one on a hard shot from about 40 yards that hit the crossbar and bounced above his head before he was able to grab the ball.

“He kept us in a lot of games,” said Lake, whose team has just three other seniors, often had five or six sophomores in the starting lineup and played a difficult schedule.

The Comets, ranked eighth in Division 3 in the Wisconsin Soccer Coaches Association state poll, are one of just two teams in the state (South Milwaukee is the other) to receive six yellow cards in a single match this season, according to a list on the WIAA website (www.wiaawi.org) last updated Oct. 13.

Delavan-Darien was given six yellows against Union Grove on Sept. 21 and five yellows against New Berlin West on Sept. 11.