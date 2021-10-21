High schools: PraIrie soccer, four volleyball teams advance in WIAA regionals

The Prairie School boys soccer team began its WIAA state championship defense with a spark from the bench on Thursday afternoon.
Twenty-seven minutes into the Hawks’ WIAA Division 4 regional semifinal against Ozaukee, coach Corey Oakland inserted sophomore midfielder Parker Kohl into the match with hopes of breaking a scoreless stalemate.
One minute later, Kohl delivered with the first of his two goals in the match. Jayce Jaramillo added a hat trick in the second half and goalkeeper Devin Stoltenberg delivered a shutout to help the Hawks advance with a 5-0 victory over the Warriors at Wind Point.
Prairie (9-3-3), ranked second in Division 4 in the Wisconsin Soccer Coaches Association state poll and the No. 2 seed in the sectional, advances to Saturday’s regional final at Prairie against seventh-seeded Whitefish Bay Dominican. The Knights (6-4-1) beat 10th-seeded Brookfield Academy 5-2 Thursday.
The Hawks beat Dominican 2-1 in Metro Classic Conference play on Sept. 22.
Oakland just felt he needed to make a change and inserting Kohl turned out to be a wise choice.
“We just talked about being calm in front of the goal and expecting chances that were going to be there,” Oakland said. “I talked to Parker about giving us some calm and composure out there and putting himself in a good position to score.”
The Hawks peppered Ozaukee with a relentless offensive attack, but struggled early to convert on scoring opportunities. Once Kohl entered the game, he almost immediately converted on a pass from senior forward Cam McPhee. Seven minutes later, Kohl scored again off of an assist from senior midfielder Spencer Dues.
“For just being a sophomore, he was the person that gave us the composure that we were looking for,” Oakland said.
In the second half, Jaramillo picked up where Kohl left off. The senior forward scored on what Oakland called a fantastic finish off a pass from McPhee in the 41st minute. One minute later, he scored again off a pass from senior midfielder Daniel Bravo. That time, it was a “cool, calm finish,” Oakland said.
Jaramillo capped his hat trick, and Prairie’s scoring, with another goal in the 58th minute. Senior midfielder Eric Morocco had the assist.
“Jayce is a player that’s all about speed and power,” Oakland said. “For him to have two really fine finishes was really fantastic.”
Ozaukee finished the match with 18 saves. Stoltenberg, a senior, needed to make just three saves for the Hawks, who were playing at full strength for the first time in several weeks, Oakland said.
Prairie is hoping to win back-to-back state championships for the third time in program history after winning the Division 3 championship in 2020 (Prairie is normally in Division 4; fewer teams played last fall because of the COVID-19 pandemic).
DELAVAN-DARIEN 2, ST. CATHERINE’S 0: The Angels survived the rough play of the Comets physically, but couldn’t match Delavan-Darien on the scoreboard in a WIAA Division 3 regional semifinal loss Thursday at Badger High School in Lake Geneva.
“It was a brutal game,” St. Catherine’s coach Ben Lake said.
The Comets (18-4-2), who have a reputation for physical play, scored both of their goals in the first half.
What really bothered Lake happened in the 50th minute. The Angels (4-12-3) were trying to set up a play and just after one of St. Catherine’s players won a ball in Delavan-Darien’s end, a Comets defender fouled him by sliding exceedingly hard into the back of the Angels’ player.
“They chopped our kid from behind,” said Lake, who didn't identify his player. “He was lucky — if he wasn’t a bigger kid, he would have had a compound fracture of his leg. The official was in perfect position and it happened right in front of him.”
But Lake said the Delavan-Darien player, who already had received a yellow card in the match, didn’t get a second yellow that would have resulted in a red card and ejection from the match. That would left the Comets with 10 players and would have changed the complexion of the match, Lake said.
Lake praised his players for keeping their cool during the match.
“The way our kids handled themselves was amazing,” Lake said. “We played with so much class. We weren’t chipping them and it could have gotten out of hand, but they were prepared mentally and executed their game plan.
“I’m really, really happy with how our kids played.”
The Angels had two “golden opportunities” to score, Lake said, but one was broken up by the defense and a point-blank shot hit the post.
Senior goalkeeper Pedro Serratos had five saves for St. Catherine’s, including one on a hard shot from about 40 yards that hit the crossbar and bounced above his head before he was able to grab the ball.
“He kept us in a lot of games,” said Lake, whose team has just three other seniors, often had five or six sophomores in the starting lineup and played a difficult schedule.
The Comets, ranked eighth in Division 3 in the Wisconsin Soccer Coaches Association state poll, are one of just two teams in the state (South Milwaukee is the other) to receive six yellow cards in a single match this season, according to a list on the WIAA website (www.wiaawi.org) last updated Oct. 13.
Delavan-Darien was given six yellows against Union Grove on Sept. 21 and five yellows against New Berlin West on Sept. 11.
SHORELAND LUTHERAN 2, RACINE LUTHERAN 0: The Crusaders saw their season come to an end Thursday as two first-half goals by the Pacers held up in a WIAA Division 4 regional semifinal match at Somers.
Racine Lutheran coach Peter LaBoda said the Crusaders (6-10-3), who started the season 3-1 and had their best season overall since going 7-9-2 in 2015, said the match was even for all but five minutes. Shoreland (5-10-2) scored its goals in the 16th and 29th minutes, both by Gavin Moore.
“We played extremely well after giving up the goals,” LaBoda said. “I would say we played our best 75 minutes of the year all-around — it was just mental lapses for that five minutes that cost us.”
LaBoda said the Crusaders had several chances to score, including on a breakaway in the 55th minute, but the Pacers preserved the shutout.
Senior John Hansen, one of five seniors on Racine Lutheran’s roster, had nine saves in goal.
LaBoda said the seniors made this season a stepping stone for the future.
“We made great strides this year and I’m proud of the seniors for putting their stamp on this program, LaBoda said. “They have shaped a great direction that we are heading in the future.”
Girls volleyball
WATERFORD 3, WILMOT 0: The Wolverines, playing without their best offensive player, had strong performances from Kendyll Goetzke and Josie Johnson in their 25-11, 25-13, 25-11 victory over the Panthers in a WIAA Division 1 regional semifinal Thursday at Waterford.
Standout outside hitter Chloe Werner did not play, but Goetzke filled in on the right side and led third-seeded Waterford (14-8) with 11 kills and a hitting percentage of .500. Isabel Floryance (seven kills), Josie Johnson (six kills) and Ellie Michel (five kills) helped the Wolverines to a team hitting percentage of .444 as five players hit .500 or better, a season high.
“Tonight was a great team win,” Waterford coach Ashley Ingish said.
Johnson did much more than score points at the net. She had a well-rounded stat line of 35 assists, a team-high 12 digs and two aces. Reagan Jones, who matched Lisa Busch with seven digs, “stepped up big defensively and led us in serve receive percentage,” Ingish said.
Goetzke and Natalia Belmontes each had two blocks, and Jones and Busch each had two aces.
In the regional final at 7 p.m. Saturday, the Wolverines will host sixth-seeded Milton, which beat No. 11 Elkhorn 25-10, 25-13, 25-5 Thursday.
UNION GROVE 3, KENOSHA BRADFORD/REUTHER 0: The Broncos served 14 aces to help them beat the Red Devils 25-16, 25-10, 25-16 in a WIAA Division 1 regional semifinal match Thursday at Union Grove.
Lina Kasuboski had four aces, Madison Cimbalnik had three and Madisyn Henderson had two to lead the serving for fourth-seeded Union Grove (20-22). Sydney Ludvigsen led a balanced offense with 10 kills and Cimbalnik had 15 assists.
“We played really well as a team and we served tough,” Union Grove coach Annie Sireno said. “Sydney Ludvigsen was strong offensively.”
Henderson had 16 digs, Kasuboski had 11 digs and Cimbalnik had seven digs to lead the defense, and Sophia Rampulla had two blocks.
The Broncos will host fifth-seed Kenosha Indian Trail at 7 p.m. Saturday in the regional final. Indian Trail beat No. 12 Horlick 25-16, 25-10, 25-16 Thursday.
CASE 3, KENOSHA TREMPER 0: The Eagles swept the Trojans 25-18, 25-17, 25-17 in a WIAA Division 1 regional semifinal Thursday at Case and advanced to Saturday’s regional final.
Natalie Harris led Case (8-12) with 11 kills, 18 digs and two aces. Ciara Hummer added 16 assists and nine digs, and Brianna Bigelow finished with six kills and three aces. Case beat Tremper 3-1 in SEC play Sept. 21.
“The girls were very consistent tonight,” Eagles coach Willie Maryland said.
Eighth-seeded Case will have a tough test Saturday in the regional final against Oak Creek (13-5), the Southeast Conference champion and No. 1 seed. The Knights, who had a bye Thursday, beat the Eagles 3-0 in SEC play on Oct. 5.
CATHOLIC CENTRAL 3, ABUNDANT LIFE CHRISTIAN 0: Kelsee Weiss helped set the tone for the defending WIAA Division 4 champion Lady Toppers as they beat the Challengers 25-22, 25-16, 25-16 in a Division 4 regional semifinal Thursday at Burlington.
“We got a strong all around effort from Weiss tonight,” Catholic Central coach Wayne Schultz said. “Kelly Pum and Makayla Vos both set the tone defensively for us.”
Weiss, who had her 500th career kill in Tuesday’s regional quarterfinal against Beaver Dam Wayland, did a little bit of everything for Catholic Central (18-11) as she contributed 12 kills, two aces and 16 digs.
Julia Klein added 11 kills, Jayden Garratt had 33 assists and four aces, Vos had 18 digs, Pum had five aces and 11 digs, Myah Ramsey had four aces and Kayla Loos had two blocks.
The Lady Toppers, ranked seventh in Division 4 in the Wisconsin Volleyball Coaches Association state poll and the third seed in their sectional bracket, will play at No. 2 seed and unranked Waupun Central Wisconsin Christian in the regional final at 7 p.m. Saturday. It’s the first time Catholic Central will play in a regional final away from home since 2016.
KENOSHA ST. JOSEPH 3, PRAIRIE 2: The top-seeded Hawks led the eighth-seeded Lancers two sets to one, but St. Joseph came back to upset Prairie 25-15, 22-25, 15-25, 25-14, 15-8 Thursday in a WIAA Division 3 regional semifinal at Prairie.
Lexi Kuvshinikov had nine kills and 10 digs, Amelia Ropiak had eight kills and 10 digs, and Cate Yunker had 40 assists for the Hawks, who finished their season 20-4 and received honorable mention in Division 3 in the Wisconsin Volleyball Coaches Association state poll for most of the season.
Prairie beat unranked St. Joseph 23-25, 25-15, 25-23, 18-25, 15-8 in the teams’ Sept. 30 meeting in Metro Classic Conference play.
The Lancers (9-15) advance to play Kenosha Christian Life.
SHORELAND LUTHERAN 3, RACINE LUTHERAN 1: The Crusaders had several strong performances and played well, coach Becky Demuth said, but the Lady Pacers won the teams’ WIAA Division 3 regional semifinal 25-21, 25-16, 27-29, 25-19 Thursday at Somers.
Racine Lutheran (13-15), seeded sixth, was led again by freshman middle hitter Julia Kellner, who finished with 25 kills and a .462 hitting percentage. Senior middle hitter Mya Lequia added 13 kills and sophomore setter Riley LaBoda had 45 assists.
“Julia and Mya really stepped up, as did our setter,” Demuth said. “We battled strong and really played one of our best matches of the season.
“It was tough to end when we played as well as we did.”
Junior libero Lindsey Thoennes had 20 digs and two aces, sophomore outside hitter Kaitlyn Zurawski had 13 digs, senior right-side hitter Lili Kading and nine digs and two aces, and Kellner had three blocks.
No. 3 seed Shoreland Lutheran (12-10) will play at No. 2 seed Jackson Living Word Lutheran in Saturday’s regional final.
KENOSHA INDIAN TRAIL 3, HORLICK 0: The Rebels’ season came to a close on Thursday with a 25-16, 25-13, 25-16 loss in a WIAA Division 1 regional semifinal at Kenosha.
Kaylea McCabe led No. 12 seed Horlick (3-15) with five kills and three blocks. Ella Tomes had four kills and three blocks, and Brooke Behringer had a team-high 13 assists.
“I was very proud of the girls tonight,” Rebels coach Corbyn Thornton said. “We had an up-and-down year, but we all stuck together and believed.”
MUSKEGO 3, PARK 0: The Panthers’ season ended Thursday with a 25-3, 25-9, 25-9 loss in a WIAA Division 1 regional semifinal at Muskego.
Park finished the season 0-15. Muskego is the No. 2 seed and received honorable mention in Division 1 in the Wisconsin Volleyball Coaches Association state poll.
BURLINGTON: The Demons, the No. 1 sectional seed and the fifth-ranked team in Division 1 in the Wisconsin Volleyball Coaches Association state poll, had a bye in their Division 1 regional semifinal Thursday and will host No. 8 Oregon at 7 p.m. Saturday in the regional final. Oregon beat Stoughton 25-23, 25-28, 25-18 Thursday.
Girls swimming
BURLINGTON CO-OP: The Demons won a Southern Lakes Conference triangular meet at Delavan-Darien Thursday, beating Platteville/Lancaster 129-41 and the Comets 134-31.
Senior Megan Schultz won four events and sophomore Averi Larsen won three to lead Burlington Co-op. Schultz led 1-2-3 Demons sweeps in the 100-yard butterfly (1:02.55) and 100 breaststroke (1:07.96), and swam on the winning 200 medley relay (1:55.29) and 400 freestyle A relay (3:56.86). Emilia Dahms was also on both relays.
Larsen won the 50 freestyle (24.90 seconds) and 100 freestyle (54.23) and swam on the medley relay and the second-place 400 freestyle B relay (3:57.86).
Katie Goetzke led a 1-2-3 Co-op sweep in the 500 freestyle (5:54.71) and won the 100 backstroke (1:09.89); Andrea Smith led a 1-2-3 sweep in the 200 freestyle (2:10.87); and the Demons won the 200 freestyle relay (1:54.37).
• Tuesday, Schultz and Larsen had the only victories for the Demons in a 107-63 loss to Badger Co-op in an SLC dual meet at the Burlington Wellness Center. Schultz won the 200 freestyle (2:01.03) and 100 breaststroke (1:06.43) and Larsen won the 200 IM (2:14.52) and 100 butterfly (1:02.88).
Boys volleyball
UNION GROVE 3, PARK 0: The Broncos had double-digit kills from Ty Geschke and Tyson Skalecki in their 25-22, 25-12, 27-25 nonconference victory over the Panthers Wednesday at Union Grove.
Geschke had 14 kills and Skalecki had 10 to lead Union Grove (17-12). Domenic McDougal had 37 assists, James May had 19 digs, Geschke added 13 digs and Skalecki had three aces.