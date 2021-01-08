High schools: Prairie shakes off rust, beats Saint Thomas More

“After a first half that didn’t go their way, they came out firing,” Lady Toppers coach David Beebe said. “Right before halftime, they brought it (their deficit) down to nine points and then they really brought it the rest of the game. We were able to step up in the last 10 minutes and keep it tilted in our favor.”

Julia Klein, a 5-10 junior guard, continued her torrid rebounding for Catholic Central. After grabbing 21 rebounds against St. Catherine’s Tuesday night, she had 22 Friday night. She also had 23 rebounds against Milwaukee Saint Thomas More early this season.

“Luckily, we have a post in Kayla Loos who is able to be down there and that allows Julie to kind of float and go get those rebounds,” Beebe said. “They work together real well.”

Von Rabenau led Catholic Central with 18 points and Loos had 10. Klein added seven points.

Kennedee Clark and Tanyia Abdullah each had nine points to lead St. Catherine’s.

THOMAS MORE 47, PRAIRIE 44: The Hawks rallied from a nine-point halftime deficit, but came up short Friday in a Metro Classic Conference game at Prairie.