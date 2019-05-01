The Prairie School girls soccer team didn’t need for a full 90 minutes to take care of business Wednesday.
The Hawks led 7-0 at halftime and ended the Metro Classic Conference match in the 63rd minute at Prairie with a 10-0 victory over Whitefish Bay Dominican.
Prairie (5-1-1, 3-0 MCC), ranked third in Division 4 in the Wisconsin Soccer Coaches Association state poll, had a 2-0 lead in the first 10 minutes on a pair of goals by Kate McPhee. The junior forward scored in the fourth minute on an assist by senior midfielder Cate Patterson and McPhee scored unassisted in the eighth minute.
The Hawks scored five more goals over the next 12 minutes, including two goals in the 20th minute, 24 seconds apart, by Helena Bukacek Frazier and Kaja Baran.
“We are fortunate to have a pretty strong team,” Prairie coach Corey Oakland said. “I thought our girls were very good tonight.”
Freshman midfielder Jillian Decker (50th minute, unassisted), Madeline Yde (53rd minute, unassisted) and senior goalkeeper Claire Coffman, who played the match in the field (63rd minute, from Patterson) finished the scoring in the second half and the game ended on the 10-goal rule.
“As the game went on, we were able to get more girls involved,” Oakland said.
KENOSHA ST. JOSEPH 5, ST. CATHERINE’S 1: Emily Monosa tallied the Angels’ goal in a Metro Classic Conference loss at Prairie. The game was originally scheduled for SCORe in Caledonia, but the fields were too wet.
St. Catherine’s (3-5-1, 1-2 MCC) trailed 1-0 after a Lancers goal in the 18th minute. The Angels equalized in the 30th minute following a back-post cross by Sadie Gilbert that picked up Monosa to make it 1-1. The Lancers, the top-ranked team in Division 4 in the Wisconsin Soccer Coaches Association state poll, scored before the half to make it 2-1 before scoring three second-half goals.
CATHOLIC CENTRAL 2, SHORELAND LUTHERAN 2: The Lady Toppers saw a 2-0 lead fizzle out late in a Metro Classic Conference draw at Carthage College.
Freshman Julia Klein scored unassisted in the 42nd minute to give the Lady Toppers (3-0-1, 1-0-1 MCC) a 1-0 lead. Her senior sister, Elizabeth, scored in the 63rd minute to make it 2-0.
The Lady Pacers (3-5-1, 0-1-1) responded, also in the 63rd minute, with a goal by Yasmine Van De Water. Then a handball in the penalty area against the Lady Toppers in the 89th minute resulted in a game-tying penalty kick by Lauren Adams.
BURLINGTON 6, WILMOT 0: Abby Runkel scored twice as the Demons won a Southern Lakes Conference match at Burlington.
The Demons (3-3-3, 2-0-2 SLC) scored three times in both the first and second halves. Janelle Lopez opened the scoring and Gracie Geyso and Runkel also scored in the first half for a 3-0 Burlington lead.
Runkel scored the first goal of the second half, with Victoria Van Dan and Samantha Naber scoring late for the Demons.
Softball
WATERFORD 11, DELAVAN-DARIEN 1: The Wolverines had 15 hits in a Southern Lakes Conference victory at West Park in Darien.
Waterford (6-5, 4-3 SLC) had five extra-base hits and had five players with multi-hit games. Brooke Walek went 3 for 4 with two doubles, two RBIs and two runs scored; Jemma Fiehweg went 2 for 4 with an RBI and two runs scored; Grace Trautman went 2 for 4 with a double and an RBI; Raelynn Barwick went 2 for 2 with a double and an RBI; and Haley Cole went 2 for 3 with a double.
“The bats were alive and kicking,” Waterford coach Ryan Krueger said. “We played up to our abilities.”
Track and field
SOUTHEAST CONFERENCE RELAYS: Greg Jenkins had a pair of first-place finishes as the Case boys took third place in the meet at Oak Creek.
The Eagles totaled 86 points, three points behind runner-up Kenosha Indian Trail (89). Franklin placed first (110) ahead of Kenosha Indian Trail (89). Jenkins and teammate Jay Jay Rankins-James tied for the top performance in the high jump (6-4) and went 1-2 in the long jump, with Jenkins taking first (20-4½) and Rankins-James second (20-3½). Jenkins was third in the triple jump (42-11½).
Davonte Jackson was second in the 300-meter intermediate hurdles (42.89 seconds). Case was third in the 4x100 relay (Jalen Chapple, Dane Kerkman, JayVain Farr, Kobe Brown, 44.74) and third in the 4x1,600 relay (Milo Altamirano, Mikey Cabaltera, Adam Davis, Aaron Petersen, 19:46.15).
Park’s Isaiah Martin was fourth in the high jump (6-0) and Nobal Days tied for fifth (5-10). The Panthers were seventh overall (28).
Horlick’s Darquis Lampkin was ninth in the shot put (36-10) and discus (106-5) as Horlick was eighth overall (15).
In the girls portion of the meet, Horlick finished fifth with 44. Oak Creek was first (112). The Rebels went 1-2 in the 300 low hurdles, with Arabella Husson first (42.32) and Maykayla Rice second (48.50). Horlick’s quartet of Kelonya Edwards, Makayla White, Amaya Jerdee and Rice won the 4x100 relay (50.17) and Elizabeth Corona was second in the shot put (32-7) and fourth in the discus (90-0).
Case, which was sixth (43), took fourth in the 4x400 relay (Audrey Carillo, Emily Nelson, Lauren Finely, Kaitlyn Francis, 4:32.33) and Lourdes Wilson was fifth in the shot put (30-4½).
Park was eighth overall (19), led by Jade Griffin’s second place in the high jump (4-10).
Boys tennis
KENOSHA BRADFORD 4, HORLICK 3: The Rebels won with their top two singles and top doubles team, but forfeits cost them iin a Southeast Conference dual meet at Racine.
Aaron Antreassian, at No. 1 singles for the Rebels (0-2, 0-2 SEC), defeated Zach Kozmer 6-1, 6-1. Sean Steinbach, at No. 2 singles, defeated Pedro Franco 6-2, 6-4. And the No. 1 doubles team of Ali El-Rasatmi and Syimyk Zaidov fought back against Evan Engel and Cole Roberts to win 1-6, 6-2, 7-6 (5). Because of a lack of players, the Rebels forfeited No. 2 and No. 3 doubles.
“It went pretty well today,” Horlick coach Jacob Berce said. “(Antreassian and Steinbach) played well. They’re showing good signs heading towards the conference tournament. And I am happy with (El-Rasatmi and Zaidov) rallying back.”
HAMILTON 6, UNION GROVE 1: Reid Fredrickson, at No. 1 singles, defeated Joe Pellechia 6-4, 6-4 for the Broncos’ lone victory in a nonconference dual meet loss at Sussex.
OAK CREEK 7, CASE 0: The Eagles had a tough outing in a Southeast Conference dual meet loss at Oak Creek.
The No. 2 doubles team of seniors Jack Chen and Haeden Ford put up a fight in the first set for Case (1-3, 0-3 SEC), but lost to Josh Hanke and Matt Bilandzija 7-5, 6-1.
WHITEFISH BAY DOMINICAN 6, ST. CATHERINE’S/LUTHERAN 1: The Angels won at No. 2 doubles, but lost a Metro Classic Conference dual meet at McKinley Park in Milwaukee.
Sam French and Caleb Chernouski, at No. 2 doubles for the Angels (2-6, 0-3 MCC), defeated Mark Ritters and Paul Sants 6-1, 6-2.
KENOSHA TREMPER 7, PARK 0: The Panthers lost all of their matches in a Southeast Conference dual meet at Case High School.
