Sarah Gesner enjoyed a first-round bye Thursday as the top singles seed in Division 2 at the WIAA Girls State Individual Tennis Tournament at the Nielsen Tennis Stadium in Madison.
On Friday, The Prairie School senior showed precisely why she was made the top seed. Gesner won twice, losing just two games, to advance to the semifinals.
Gesner (25-1) defeated freshman Sarah Horth (28-3) of Kohler 6-0, 6-1 to advance to the third round, where she beat another Kohler freshman, Anushka Mangal (28-2) 6-1, 6-0 to advance to the semifinals.
"(Gesner) had to work hard," Prairie coach Nich Schafer said. "She put the miles in her legs in those matches."
Standing between Gesner and a spot in the state final is Waukesha Catholic Memorial junior Lauren Carson (9-3), the tournament's No. 4 seed. Gesner defeated Carson 6-2, 6-3 last week in the East Troy Sectional.
Also in Division 2 singles, St. Catherine's/Racine Lutheran junior Kate Smith (25-8) lost 6-1, 6-2 to the No. 3 seed, Margaret Bugnacki of Shorewood (18-4), who advanced to the semifinals.
Prairie's doubles team of sophomore Molly Cookman and senior Andrea Palmen (14-9) saw their run at state come to a close. The Hawks duo fought hard against No. 3 seeded seniors Jensen Christensen and Grace Tostrud of Monroe, but lost 6-4, 3-6, 6-4. The Monroe duo (24-4) also advanced to the semifinals.
"Molly and Andrea played great," Schafer said. "They have been working hard all season. Today was their best match of this season, especially given the caliber of their opponent."
In Division 1, Union Grove seniors Kayla Maurer and Kaitlyn Krause (24-7) also saw an end to their state tournament hopes. Maurer and Krause lost 6-1, 6-1 against Homestead's No. 3 seeded duo of junior Kate Wade and senior Sasha Shapsis (31-3), who advanced to the semifinals.
Cross country
SOUTHERN LAKES CONFERENCE MEET: The one-two punch of junior Kelsey Radobicky and senior Jayda Obluck helped lead the Waterford girls to the championship of the Southern Lakes Conference Meet at Waterford.
“They have been doing great all season long and they consistently come up in the clutch for us,” Waterford coach Nate Schreiber said. “This is definitely a nice springboard into sectionals.”
Radobicky won the race in 19:30.59 and Obluck finished third in 20:02.87 as the Wolverines totaled 39 points. Waterford had another top-10 runner as senior Julia Schroeder finished 10th in 21:12.15.
“We have a lot of great runners behind Kelsey and Jayda,” Schreiber said. “This has just been such a great group of kids overall.”
Union Grove finished second in the girls race (72), led by three top-10 finishes. Freshman Riley Kayler was fifth in 20:43.96, senior Riley Calouette was eighth in 21:05.75 and junior Karly Martinez was ninth in 21:11.00.
The Burlington girls finished seventh (173), led by sophomore Marlee Nichols, who was 25th (22:10.55).
You have free articles remaining.
In the boys race, Union Grove had three top-five finishes and was second with 61 points, just seven points behind winner Lake Geneva Badger (54).
Broncos senior Kevin Hall won the individual title in 16:26.54, with junior Marcus Johnson taking third in 16:45.34 and junior Hunter Reich finishing fourth in 16:54.66.
Waterford finished sixth (139) and had a top-five finish by junior Connor Zach, who was fifth in 16:57.29.
“Connor has had a great season, especially in the second half of it,” Schreiber said. “I’m really pleased with how he has been running and he really does rank right up there with some of the top runners in the conference.”
Burlington finished fifth (125) and was led by senior Kodi Kreuger, who was 13th (17:33.22).
Boys soccer
PRAIRIE 5, LUXEMBURG-CASCO 0: The Hawks rode another strong defensive outing as they shut out Luxemberg-Casco in a nonconference match Friday at Green Bay.
For the second match in a row, Prairie (13-1-3), which has a 16-match unbeaten streak, shut out the opposing team and also held it to zero shots on goal.
"Our whole team was stout tonight, from the back line to the forwards,” Prairie coach Corey Oakland said. “Everyone contributed to the shutout.”
Jason Frosch led the scoring attack with two goals in the first half and Nick Hawkins added one to give the Hawks a 3-0 lead at half.
Max Yde and Cameron McPhee each added a goal late in the second half for Prairie, ranked second in Division 4 in the Wisconsin Soccer Coaches Association state poll.
The Hawks open play in the WIAA Division 4 playoffs against either Racine Lutheran or Living Word Lutheran next Thursday at Prairie.
CASE 0, WAUWATOSA WEST 0: The Eagles extended their match unbeaten streak to 10 with a scoreless draw against state-ranked Wauwatosa West in a nonconference match at Wauwatosa.
Case (13-3-4), which had won nine straight, continued its impressive run toward the playoffs against the Trojans (13-4-3), ranked fifth in Division 2 in the Wisconsin Soccer Coaches Association state poll.
"The boys played really hard tonight and this game put us in a good position come playoff time and how we need to prepare," Case coach Greg Anderle said.
Chase Werner made six saves in goal to complement a tough defense and earn the shutout.
The Eagles, the No. 1 seed in their WIAA Division 1 sectional, start postseason play Tuesday when they host Milwaukee Hamilton in a regional semifinal at Case.
MARTIN LUTHER 10, RACINE LUTHERAN 0: The young Crusaders, playing for the third time in four days, lost a Metro Classic Conference match Friday at Greendale.
John Hansen was busy, making 22 saves for Lutheran (0-12-2, 0-6 MCC). The match ended in the 79th minute on the 10-goal rule.
“A lack of depth and youth proved to be too much to handle,” said Crusaders coach Peter LaBoda, whose team begins the WIAA playoffs in a Division 4 quarterfinal match Tuesday at Living Word Lutheran in Jackson. “I’m proud of the things we have improved on.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.