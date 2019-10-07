Sarah Gesner, Gabriella Davis and Kate Smith have almost punched their tickets for repeat trips to the WIAA Division 2 state girls tennis tournament.
Gesner and Davis, from Prairie, and Smith, from St. Catherine's/Lutheran, all took big steps to qualifying for state for a second year in a row on Monday at the Division 2 subsectional meet at Prairie.
Gesner, who won a silver medal in Division 2 doubles at the 2018 state meet, easily advanced to Tuesday's sectional at East Troy by winning her only match Monday in straight sets.
The senior, now 20-1, had a bye in the first round, then beat Kelsey Lien of Edgerton 6-0, 6-0.
"Sarah has no Division 2 losses this season and she has beaten everyone on the other side of the sectional," said Prairie coach Nich Schafer. "She's playing very well right now."
Davis, who played No. 1 singles last season while Gesner played doubles, also started strong on Monday, winning both of her matches by 6-0, 6-0 scores. Davis (18-3) defeated Kaitlyn Partoll of Whitewater and Julia Laventhall of St. Joseph.
Davis earned a spot at the Division 2 singles tournament last season and lost her first match. "Gabi is coming on really strong right now," Schafer said. "It would be great for her to get back to state."
Gesner automatically qualifies for state if she wins her first match on Tuesday, while Davis needs to win her No. 2 singles flight.
For St. Catherine's/Lutheran, Smith took a big step toward a repeat appearance at state by beating Hannah Altergott of St. Joseph 6-0, 6-1 in her only match. Smith qualified for the 2018 state tournament, but lost her first match.
Also still alive for state berths were the No. 1 doubles teams from Prairie and St. Catherine's/Lutheran. The Hawks' duo of Andrea Palmen and Molly Cookman (14-7) beat Elle Bernhardt and Isabella Hart from St. Joseph 6-1, 6-0.
"The doubles teams have been fun to watch this season," Schafer said. "They have really learned to play doubles - they really are able to see the game - and it's great to see them get results."
The Angels' team of AnneMarie Letsch and Anne Howard (21-7) defeated Odessa Sonn and Sophie Olson of Whitewater 6-1, 6-3.
In the team standings, Prairie had 18 points and was second behind East Troy's 22. Those totals carry over to Tuesday's sectional. The winner advances to the Division 2 state team tournament at Madison.
DIVISION 1 TREMPER SUBSECTIONAL: Case advanced three entries to Wednesday's sectional at Kenosha, with No. 3 singles Aalalya Jacklin winning two matches in straight sets on Monday at Tremper.
No. 1 singles Destiny Klinkhammer improved to 23-7 by beating Izzy Gentz of Temper 6-1, 6-0. At No. 2 singles, Eagles sophomore Alaina Jaeck (23-5) defeated Park's Emma Schiesl 6-0, 6-0.
Jacklin (20-9) beat Park's Elizabeth King 6-0, 6-0 and Tremper's Allison Renner 6-1, 6-0.
Neither Park or Horlick had any entries advance to Wednesday's action.
In the team standings Case was in fifth place with 12 points. Indian Trail was first with 20.
Girls golf
DIVISION 1 BROOKFIELD CENTRAL SECTIONAL: Waterford's Sophia Schoenfeld finished 22nd overall with a 91 at the sectional meet at Wanaki Golf Course in Menomonee Falls.
The junior, who made it to the sectional as an individual qualifier, stumbled near the end of her first nine holes, carding a nine on her ninth hole. She settled for a 44 at the turn.
Brookfield Central won the meet with a 313, while Arrowhead also qualified for next week's state tournament at Madison with a 346.
DIVISION 2 XAVIER SECTIONAL: Freshman Sophie Lawler carded a 100 as Prairie placed sixth at the eight-team sectional meet at Ridgeway Country Club in Neenah.
Maddie Maraccini finished with a 109 for the Hawks, while Emily Eitel had 112. Sarah Fosbinder rounded out the foursome with a 117.
The Hawks finished with a 438. Host Xavier won the meet with a 387, while Wrightstown also secured a spot at the state tournament with a 405.
St. Catherine's junior Olivia Moriarty, who earned a spot at sectionals as an individual qualifier, placed 43rd overall with a 136.
Boys soccer
PRAIRIE 5, DOMINICAN 0: The state-ranked Hawks started fast and finished strong to win a Metro Classic Conference match at Uihlein Soccer Park in Milwaukee.
Prairie (9-1-3, 4-0-1 MCC) got on the board 25 seconds into the match when Tommy Bode scored off an assist by Max Yde. Jason Frosch tallied in the 29th minute to give the Hawks a 2-0 halftime lead.
In the second half Yde scored, as did Nick Hawkins and Luis Garduno, Despite Dominican's defensive approach, Prairie, ranked second among Division 4 teams in the Wisconsin Soccer Coaches Association poll, managed to take 31 shots, said coach Corey Oakland.
"They (Dominican) really worked to clog the spaces in front of the goal," Oakland said. "Despite the defensive focus, we were able to generate consistent and good chances. We really just needed to stay the course and not press. We missed some great opportunities, but through sheer volume of chances, we were able to separate and eventually build a comfortable lead."
Goalkeeper Devin Stoltenberg made three saves to post the shutout.
ST. CATHERINE'S 4, MARTIN LUTHER 1: The Angels roared back after giving up an early goal to win a Metro Classic Conference match cut short when a Martin Luther played suffered an apparent serious knee injury at the Soccer Complex of Racine.
St. Catherine's (6-6-1, 3-2 MCC) came out flat, said coach Ben Lake, and allowed a goal in the first two minutes. But the Angels re-grouped and scored four goals in the next 30 minutes to take a 4-1 lead.
Victor Moreno scored off an assist from Juan Casares to start the comeback, and Brock Naidl, Juan Mejia and Alberto Galvan also found the net in the half.
Just before halftime a Spartans player injured his knee and an ambulance transported him from the field, Lake said. The officials decided to not play the rest of the match, he said.
ST. JOSEPH 6, RACINE LUTHERAN 1: The youthful Crusaders trailed 2-0 after six minutes and lost a Metro Classic Conference match at Pershing Park.
Lutheran (1-7-2, 0-4 MCC) was down 3-0 at halftime, but got on the board in the 80th minute when freshman Jaxson Vaal scored his first high school goal off an assist from freshman Ivan Chairez.
"We're young and the growing pains continue," said coach Pete La Boda. "But these guys give great effort. They never quit. We might not be getting the results we want, but we are making progress."
Goalkeeper John Hansen made 18 saves for the Crusaders, whose roster includes eight freshmen and six sophomores.
