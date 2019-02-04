Brooke Foster joined some elite company on Monday night.
The Prairie School senior scored a game-high 15 points to top the 1,000-point mark for her career as the Hawks defeated Catholic Central 47-30 in a Metro Classic Conference game at Prairie.
Foster now has 1,012 points, good for sixth on the Prairie girls’ all-time scoring list, said coach Alan Mills.
“That was a really nice part of the game, to have Brooke hit the mark,” Mills said. “The game was a good solid effort by everyone. We were patient on offense and played well on defense.”
The Hawks (12-5, 8-3 MCC) led 24-14 at halftime. Jolie Larson added 13 points and grabbed six rebounds.
For the Lady Toppers (12-6, 5-6 MCC), Isabelle Phillips scored eight, while Elizabeth and Emma Klein each added six.
PARK 63, BRADFORD 44: The Panthers found the basket, especially in the second half, and won a Southeast Conference game at Park.
Park (4-10, 1-7 SEC) led 26-21 at halftime, then outscored the Red Devils 37-23 in the second half.
“We put some points on the board, which has been out Achilles’ heel lately,” said coach Carey Palacios. “It was nice to get back into the win column.”
Alexis Betker scored a game-high 20 points, while Azia Price added 14 and Jade Griffin had 10.
WILMOT 75, WATERFORD 56: At Wilmot, the Wolverines suffered their first loss in Southern Lakes Conference play.
Wilmot (12-6, 9-2 SLC) established an 11-point lead in the first half and hurt Waterford with its stellar 3-point shooting, making 10 for 21 from 3-point attempts. Julia Hickey had eight 3-pointers/
“She was very hard to stop tonight,” said Waterford coach Dena Brechtl.
Kathleen Fitzgerald had a double-double for Waterford (13-4, 10-1 SLC) with 12 points and a team-high 10 rebounds.
Boys basketball
WILMOT 59, WATERFORD 43: The Wolverines had a 25-19 first half lead, but it dissipated quickly in a Southern Lakes Conference loss at Wilmot.
The Panthers (13-4, 7-3 SLC) outscored the Wolverines 40-18 in the second half. London Glass scored a game-high 14 points.
Cam Glembin led Waterford (2-14, 1-9 SLC) with nine points.
Gymnastics
BURLINGTON CO-OP 138.15, WATERFORD 124.15: Maddy Bronson won two events and placed second in two others to help the Demons win a Southern Lakes Conference dual meet at Waterford.
Bronson won the vault (9.575) and the floor exercise (9.45), and was second in the balance beam (8.80) and the uneven bars (8.70).
Also for the Demons, Malia Bronson won the beam (9.0) and Ava Trent won the bars (8.75). For Waterford, Alexie Strasser was third in the floor exercise (8.425).
