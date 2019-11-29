High schools: Prairie rolls in season opener

The Prairie School boys basketball team made 15 3-point baskets in their nonconference season-opening 85-62 victory over Marinette Saturday in the Johnson Athletic Center

“Good to get the first one out of the way and welcome back alum and former assistant Matt Joost back to the Johnson Athletic Center,” Prairie coach Jason Atanasoff said. “I loved our energy and how well we shared the basketball, but we have a ton to work on, especially on the defensive end.”

Antuan Nesbitt and Jacob Fallico scored 22 points with Fallico making six threes for the Hawks. Asanjai Hunter added 16 points in his first varsity start.

WHITNALL 65, BURLINGTON 58: The Demons kept it close at half in their opening game, trailing 25-23 at halftime, but couldn’t keep up with Whitnall in the Oak Creek Invitational Saturday.

Joey Berezowitz led the Demons, making four 3-pointers and scoring a team-high 18 points. He also had five rebounds. Logan Swantz and Ryan Koeppen added eight points, with Swantz grabbing seven rebounds.

WEST ALLIS CENTRAL 77, PARK 56: The Panthers trailed West Allis Central 40-15 at halftime, but played better in the second half in a nonconference loss at the West Allis Central Shootout Friday night.

