The Prairie School boys soccer team went on the road and pulled rank on Green Bay Southwest Friday.
The Hawks, ranked third in Division 4 in the Wisconsin Soccer Coaches Association state poll, got three goals from Max Yde and handed the Fighting Trojans, ranked ninth in Division 2, just their second loss of the season in a nonconference match at Green Bay.
Yde, a junior midfielder, got things started quickly for Prairie (11-4-1), scoring in the 10th minute on an assist from Gabe Perez. Yde added his second goal in the 18th minute on an assist from Zayan Atcha.
“Our midfield and our defense played outstanding as they were able to prevent them from doing anything offensively tonight,” Prairie coach Corey Oakland said. “Max had a fantastic night for us as well, played off the ball really well for us.”
Jason Frosch scored in the 23rd minute on an assist from Luis Garduno and in the 43rd minute, Yde finished off the hat trick on an assist from Caden Holum.
Freshman Devin Stoltenberg earned the shutout in goal for the Hawks. Southwest (11-2-4) didn’t have a shot on goal, Oakland said.
DOMINICAN 9, RACINE LUTHERAN 1: TJ Christensen scored off a corner kick in the 88th minute at Pershing Park to help the Crusaders avert a shutout at Pershing Park in their Metro Classic Conference regular-season finale.
Lutheran’s defense stiffened in the second half after yielding seven first-half goals.
Goalkeeper Matt Burzack made 13 saves for the Crusaders (0-13-1, 0-7 MCC).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.