High schools: Prairie plays well in USM Invitational

The Prairie School girls tennis team played well overall and went 2-1 Friday and Saturday at the nine-team University School of Milwaukee dual meet tournament.

On Saturday, the Hawks beat Kohler 5-2. Molly Cookman, at No. 2 singles, beat Kennedy Gebler 6-2, 6-1; Jaclyn Palmen, at No. 3, beat Gracie Martin 6-2, 6-4; and Madeline Nelson, at No. 4, beat Clara Kautzer 6-1, 6-0.

No. 1 singles player Lily Jorgenson had a battle in her match with Maria Burrows. They split the first two sets before Burrows won the match 6-1, 2-6, 11-9.

In doubles, Prairie’s Arenie Vartanian and Salisia Servantez beat Meren Webber and Keelin Hamilton 6-0, 6-3 at No. 2 and Callah Pessin and Shritha Reddy beat Lauren Jarentowski and Ellie Martin 6-4, 2-6, 10-4 at No. 3.

On Friday, the Hawks began the tournament by sweeping the singles matches against Shorewood for a 4-3 victory. Jorgenson defeated Ruby Donner 6-4, 6-4 at No. 1, Cookman beat Melina Angelis 6-3, 6-3 at No. 2, Palmen beat Leah Rodriguez 6-1, 6-2 at No. 3 and Nelson beat Chloe Osborn 6-3, 6-1 at No. 4.

“Our singles came through for us big time,” Prairie coach Nich Schafer said. “Lily Jorgenson played her first match at No. 1 singles and showed great poise and optimism in her game to come from behind in her second set.”