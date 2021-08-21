High schools: Prairie plays well in USM Invitational

The Prairie School girls tennis team played well overall and went 2-1 Friday and Saturday at the nine-team University School of Milwaukee dual meet tournament.
On Saturday, the Hawks beat Kohler 5-2. Molly Cookman, at No. 2 singles, beat Kennedy Gebler 6-2, 6-1; Jaclyn Palmen, at No. 3, beat Gracie Martin 6-2, 6-4; and Madeline Nelson, at No. 4, beat Clara Kautzer 6-1, 6-0.
No. 1 singles player Lily Jorgenson had a battle in her match with Maria Burrows. They split the first two sets before Burrows won the match 6-1, 2-6, 11-9.
In doubles, Prairie’s Arenie Vartanian and Salisia Servantez beat Meren Webber and Keelin Hamilton 6-0, 6-3 at No. 2 and Callah Pessin and Shritha Reddy beat Lauren Jarentowski and Ellie Martin 6-4, 2-6, 10-4 at No. 3.
On Friday, the Hawks began the tournament by sweeping the singles matches against Shorewood for a 4-3 victory. Jorgenson defeated Ruby Donner 6-4, 6-4 at No. 1, Cookman beat Melina Angelis 6-3, 6-3 at No. 2, Palmen beat Leah Rodriguez 6-1, 6-2 at No. 3 and Nelson beat Chloe Osborn 6-3, 6-1 at No. 4.
“Our singles came through for us big time,” Prairie coach Nich Schafer said. “Lily Jorgenson played her first match at No. 1 singles and showed great poise and optimism in her game to come from behind in her second set.”
In Prairie’s second dual of the day, Oshkosh West won 6-1. Prairie’s victory came at No. 3 doubles, where Alaina Alexander and Reddy beat Alayna Sadowski and Angelina Vu 6-3, 0-6, 10-7.
“Alexander and Reddy were the last ones on the court and with everyone watching, came through with our only victory,” Schafer said. “Molly Cookman and Jaclyn Palmen both played very good matches in which they showed their fight against some really tough competition.”
Girls swimming
BURLINGTON CO-OP: The Demons had three second-place finishes and took fifth out of 14 teams in the Wauwatosa West Early Bird Invitational Saturday.
Sophomore Averi Larsen finished second in the 200-yard individual medley in 2:18.19, senior Megan Schultz took second in the 100 breaststroke in 1:07.91 and Schultz (leadoff) and Larsen (anchor) teamed with juniors Emelia Dahms and Claire Keeker to take second in the 200 freestyle relay in 1:44.73.
Schultz was also fourth in the 200 freestyle (2:01.83).