High schools: Prairie leads All-MCC girls soccer team

Racine County players, led by Metro Classic Conference champion Prairie, ruled the All-MCC girls soccer team.

The Hawks had three players on the first team and two on the second team as Racine County had 12 players on the first and second teams.

Prairie senior defender Kiran Shimp was selected to the first team and was also named the MCC Defensive Player of the Year. Other first team selections for Prairie were senior goalkeeper Magdelyn Dreifuerst and freshman midfielder Meg Decker.

Senior midfielder Jill Decker and freshman forward Norah Boerner were both named to the second team.

Catholic Central senior forward Julia Klein was voted the MCC Offensive Player of the Year and joining her on the first team from the Lady Toppers was junior defender Eva Lynch.

Racine Lutheran had three players on the second team — senior midfielder Bella Jaramillo, junior forward Sarah Strande and senior defender Kierra Mohalley.

Senior defender Emily Monosa and junior forward Arianna Jones of St. Catherine’s were named to the second team.

Senior forward Martina Harrington was voted the overall MCC Player of the Year.

ALL-MCC BOYS TENNIS: Metro Classic Conference champion Prairie led All-MCC selections with six entries on the first and second teams.

First-team selections for the Hawks were Division 2 state qualifiers Calvin Sharpe and Jon Orth in doubles and singles players Carson Emory and Ben Menzhuber.

Sharpe and Orth shared the honor of MCC Doubles Team of the Year with Layton Carls and Payton Adams of Milwaukee Saint Thomas More.

Hawks’ singles players Taej Desai and Mauricio Garduno were second-team selections and doubles teams Devin Stoltenberg-Parker Kohl and Musa Rahman-Ryan Matthew received honorable mention.

Teddy Wong from Whitefish Bay Dominican was named the MCC Singles Player of the Year.

ALL-MCC BASEBALL: Lutheran-Prairie and Catholic Central each had two players selected to the All-Metro Classic Conference baseball second team.

Senior infielder Camdin Jansen and junior pitcher Jason Schmierer were the second-team selections for the LPs and senior outfielder Cal Miles and sophomore designated hitter Alex Vogt were selected to the second team for the Hilltoppers.

Earning honorable mention for Lutheran-Prairie were seniors Julian Morales and Ben Tietyen, junior Logan Beaudet and sophomore Matthew Hoeft.

Freshman Will Leiting was honorable mention for Catholic Central and senior Phillip Peterson and freshman Isaac Contu earned honorable mention for St. Catherine’s.

Andrew Setter of MCC champion and state semifinalist Kenosha St. Joseph was named the Player of the Year.

All-Southeast Conference

ALL-SEC BASEBALL: Horlick was the only Racine County team with any players on the All-Southeast Conference first or second teams.

Rebels senior infielder TJ Williams was named to the first team and senior pitcher Adan Martinez-Ponce and senior outfielder Tanner Isaacson were both named to the second team.

Case earned the SEC Sportsmanship award.

Receiving honorable mention were senior Julius Dyess and juniors Ryan Passehl and Austin Sigrist of Case; seniors JJ Bardega and Dom LaCanne, and junior Kaleb Steinmetz of Horlick; and junior Elliot Bednar and seniors Matt Kirchoff and Jacob Pederson of Park.

The SEC Co-Players of the Year were Evan Iwinski of SEC champion Franklin and Ryan Santi of runner-up Oak Creek. Sabers coach Steve Drobot was named the Coach of the Year.

ALL-SEC SOFTBALL: Case stood out among Southeast Conference teams with four players selected to the first and second teams.

Paige Thomas led the way for the Eagles as the team’s only first-team selection. It was the second straight year that Thomas earned first-team honors.

Torin Slaughter, Turner Hetland and Nova Zuberbuehler were each second-team selections and Kendal Walek received honorable mention.

Case was also earned the Team Sportsmanship award.

Horlick’s only All-SEC representative was Adriane Itzehhuiser, who received honorable mention.

Kenosha Indian Trail’s Emma Giese was named the Player of the Year and Kenosha Trempers coach Dan Truttschel was named Coach of the Year.

ALL-SEC GIRLS SOCCER: Case junior midfielder Santina Garcia was the only Racine County athlete to be named to the All-Southeast Conference first team.

Earning second-team honors were junior defender Grace Betker and senior goalkeeper Veronica Maldonado of Park, and sophomore defender Kyra Lou of Horlick.

Earning honorable mention were senior Makenna Mohs and sophomores Mia Pascucci and Elise Kaesermann of Case; senior Alexis Behringer, junior Arev Buchaklian and freshman Anabella Valdivia of Horlick; and juniors Shelby Jennings and Kiley Skenandore, and sophomore Izzy Wentdorf of Park.

Kenosha Bradford/Reuther senior midfielder Kate Brown was voted Player of the Year and Red Devils’ head coach David Naylor was named the Coach of the Year. Kenosha players earned nine of the 13 first-team spots.

