High schools: Prairie, Kenosha Tremper play to scoreless draw

The Eagles then scored three unanswered goals for a 4-1 lead before Moreno scored again, assisted by Ivan Gomez, to make it 4-2.

Carmen added a goal not long before halftime for a 5-2 lead.

In the second half, the Eagles scored four straight goals to go up 9-2, and Moreno capped the scoring in the 70th minute, assisted by Edgar Gomez.

St. Catherine’s coach Ben Lake, whose team beat Carmen 3-0 in a WIAA Division 4 regional final in 2019, said the Eagles have gone from a young, inexperienced team to an impressive veteran team.

“They kept attacking,” Lake said. “They have four players who make it work. They’re more diverse with their play and they were heads above us.”

Pedro Serratos played most of the match in goal for the Angels, making seven saves, and Edgar Rosario played the last 15 minutes and had two saves.

In the other semifinal, Catholic Memorial beat SWCHA 7-2.

TENOR/VERITAS 4, RACINE LUTHERAN 0: The Crusaders played well in the first half, but got sloppy in the second half and lost a nonconference match at Pershing Park in Racine.