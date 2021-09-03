High schools: Prairie, Kenosha Tremper play to scoreless draw

The Prairie School boys soccer played its second match of the season Friday.
For the first time since last October, the Hawks didn't win.
Prairie, which is ranked No. 1 in Division 4 in the first Wisconsin Soccer Coaches Association state poll of the season, and Division 1 program Kenosha Tremper played to a 0-0 draw Friday in the first match of a four-team event on the Prairie campus in Wind Point.
Hawks coach Corey Oakland said his team was missing a couple of key players and he experimented with a new formation that produced mixed results.
“The game showed we’re not where we need to be,” Oakland said. “I was impressed with Tremper’s intensity and physical approach to the game.”
The draw was the first non-victory for the Hawks (1-0-1) in their previous 11 games dating back to last season. Prairie and St. Catherine’s played to the same score, 0-0, on Oct. 7.
Horlick played Sturgeon Bay in the second match. No result was available Friday night.
MILWAUKEE CARMEN SOUTH 9, ST. CATHERINE’S 3: At the Waukesha Catholic Memorial Tournament Friday, Victor Moreno scored all three of the Angels’ goals, but the Eagles were just too tough in a semifinal match.
Carmen scored first, then Moreno tied the match in the 18th minute for St. Catherine’s (0-2) with an unassisted goal.
The Eagles then scored three unanswered goals for a 4-1 lead before Moreno scored again, assisted by Ivan Gomez, to make it 4-2.
Carmen added a goal not long before halftime for a 5-2 lead.
In the second half, the Eagles scored four straight goals to go up 9-2, and Moreno capped the scoring in the 70th minute, assisted by Edgar Gomez.
St. Catherine’s coach Ben Lake, whose team beat Carmen 3-0 in a WIAA Division 4 regional final in 2019, said the Eagles have gone from a young, inexperienced team to an impressive veteran team.
“They kept attacking,” Lake said. “They have four players who make it work. They’re more diverse with their play and they were heads above us.”
Pedro Serratos played most of the match in goal for the Angels, making seven saves, and Edgar Rosario played the last 15 minutes and had two saves.
In the other semifinal, Catholic Memorial beat SWCHA 7-2.
TENOR/VERITAS 4, RACINE LUTHERAN 0: The Crusaders played well in the first half, but got sloppy in the second half and lost a nonconference match at Pershing Park in Racine.
Lutheran trailed 1-0 at halftime, but had played organized and created several scoring chances, said coach Peter LaBoda. In the second half, a defensive lapse and a penalty kick gave Tenor two more goals, he said.
"I was happy with how we played in the first half and the first 10 minutes of the second half," LaBoda said. "Then the wheels fell off. We have to figure out ways to complete the game."
Goalkeeper John Hansen made 14 saves for Lutheran (3-3), while Logan Schoff helped keep the back line solid throughout the first half, LaBoda said.
Cross country
RACINE LUTHERAN: Junior Sarah Seils placed second overall at the Concordia Classic at Sheboygan Lutheran.
Seils finished in 22:33.79, about 23 seconds ahead of Sophia Ourada of Sheboygan Area Lutheran, who placed third. Martin Luther senior Sophie Moravec won the race in 20:54.76.
Crusaders coach Paul Tuskowski said he and Seils set up race plan and she ran it to near perfection.
"Sarah ran a super good race," Tuskowski said. "There was nobody in front of her and she did a great job pacing herself."
Seils ran with the third-place finisher, freshman Sophia Ourada of Sheboygan Lutheran, for much of the race, then pulled away and finished almost 23 seconds ahead of her.
Also for the Crusaders, freshman Madison Niermann was 20th overall (26:47.75). As a team Lutheran placed fourth with 88 points. Host Sheboygan Area Lutheran won the meet with 32 points.
In the boys race, junior Seth Luxem placed 20th overall in 21:33.66 and Gabriel Beversdorf finished 28th (22.23.86). Tuskowski said Luxem's time was two minutes faster than in the same race last year.
UNION GROVE: Junior Riley Kayler, freshman Ashley Lamers and sophomore Lia Peterson all placed in the top 11 as the Broncos finished sixth in the West Allis Central Bulldog Invite held at McCarty Park.
Kayler covered the course in 20:37.89 to place eighth, while Lamers (21:00.75) was ninth and Peterson (21:00.84) 11th.
Union Grove had 103 points in the eight-team event. Shorewood won the meet with 31 points.
In the boys race, junior Ryan Peplinski placed 39th overall in 19:08.75. As a team the Broncos had 288 points and placed 12th in the 14-team event. Waukesha North won the meet with 47 points.