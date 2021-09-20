High schools: Prairie girls volleyball stays undefeated with impressive wins

The state-ranked Prairie School girls volleyball team showed its talent and tenacity on Monday night.
And it showed those qualities against some quality squads.
The Hawks, an honorable mention selection among Division 3 teams in the Wisconsin Volleyball Coaches Association poll, hosted a four-team meet at Wind Point on Monday night. The field included Kenosha Christian Life - another honorable mention in the Division 3 poll - Brookfield Academy and Whitefish Bay.
Stiff competition? No problem.
Prairie improved to 12-0 by winning two matches, beating Brookfield Academy two games to none, and coming from behind to defeat Christian Life two games to one.
Against the Blue Knights (6-6), Amelia Ropiak had six kills and five digs as the Hawks won 25-19, 25-21. Lexi Kuvshinikov also had six kills, while Cate Yunker served four aces, had five digs and 19 assists.
In the showdown against Christian Life (18-2), the Hawks lost the first game 25-20. They re-grouped to take the second game 25-20, then won the match with a 15-13 victory in the third game.
Ropiak and Luvshinikov were even better against the Eagles. Both of them had 11 kills. Kuvshinikov had six digs and Ropiak five digs. Camden Perry added two blocks. Yunker had 29 assists.
Girls golf
SOUTHEAST CONFERENCE MINI-MEET: Case senior Ella Million tied for second overall with a 44 and helped the Eagles take third in the conference event at Muskego Lakes Country Club.
Case carded a 202 and finished behind Franklin (175) and Oak Creek (194). Park, led by junior Kiley Skienandore's 53, placed sixth with 260.
Also for the Eagles, Alyssa Ludwig had a 52.
Horlick competed with an incomplete team, and Sasha Schick finished with a 52.
Franklin's Kjerstin Bartell and Oliviai Schueller each carded 41 for medalist honors. Bradford's Ava Litkey also had a 44 as the Red Devils had an incomplete team.
Girls tennis
WESTOSHA CENTRAL 6, BURLINGTON 1: Adalie Rauch picked up the lone victory for the Demons in a Southern Lakes Conference dual meet loss at Burlington.
At No. 1 singles, Rauch defeated senior Christina Ekkela 6-4, 3-6, 6-3 for Burlington, which dropped to 5-10 overall and 2-5 in SLC matches.
BADGER 6, WATERFORD 1: The Badgers swept though the four singles flights, losing only four games, as the Wolverines to lost a Southern Lakes Conference dual meet at Waterford.
The Wolverines' only win came at No. 2 doubles, where Madison Krueger and Riley Higgins defeated Ava Bailet and Jaiden Lauer 6-3, 6-1.
Boys soccer
RACINE LUTHERAN 2, SWCHA 2: The Crusaders saw a late goal disallowed and settled for a draw in a nonconference match at Pershing Park in Racine.
Jack George scored an unassisted goal in the 20th minute to give Lutheran (5-4-2 overall) the lead, but the defense allowed a goal off a free kick in the 30th minute to make the match 1-1 at halftime.
In the second half, SWCHA took a 2-1 advantage on a penalty kick in the 63rd minute, but the Crusaders equalized in the 72nd minute with a goal from Josh Sanchez off an assist from Juan Moreno.
Lutheran thought they scored the game winner in the 78th minute, but the goal was waved off, said Crusaders coach Peter LaBoda.
"Mistakes cost us mentally," he said. "We created eight or nine high quality chances, including missing an open net two times in the first half. We were happy to salvage tie. We learn and move on."
HERITAGE CHRISTIAN 3, PARK 1: The Panthers had a golden opportunity to get their first win, but played sluggishly and allowed two goals in the second half to lose a nonconference match at New Berlin.
The Patriots took a 1-0 lead in the 20th minute, but the Park (0-6-1) equalized just before halftime with an unassisted goal from Daniel Mora.
In the second half, Heritage Christian scored in the 42nd minute to take the lead, and finished the scoring with a goal in the 77th minute.
"We underwhelmed and underperformed," said Panthers coach Cameron Pope. "We played less effectively than we could have. It was frustrating and disappointing."