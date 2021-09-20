High schools: Prairie girls volleyball stays undefeated with impressive wins

The Wolverines' only win came at No. 2 doubles, where Madison Krueger and Riley Higgins defeated Ava Bailet and Jaiden Lauer 6-3, 6-1.

Boys soccer

RACINE LUTHERAN 2, SWCHA 2: The Crusaders saw a late goal disallowed and settled for a draw in a nonconference match at Pershing Park in Racine.

Jack George scored an unassisted goal in the 20th minute to give Lutheran (5-4-2 overall) the lead, but the defense allowed a goal off a free kick in the 30th minute to make the match 1-1 at halftime.

In the second half, SWCHA took a 2-1 advantage on a penalty kick in the 63rd minute, but the Crusaders equalized in the 72nd minute with a goal from Josh Sanchez off an assist from Juan Moreno.

Lutheran thought they scored the game winner in the 78th minute, but the goal was waved off, said Crusaders coach Peter LaBoda.

"Mistakes cost us mentally," he said. "We created eight or nine high quality chances, including missing an open net two times in the first half. We were happy to salvage tie. We learn and move on."