After weathering a rain delay Monday, The Prairie School girls tennis team came back with a vengeance on Tuesday at the WIAA Division 2 Prairie Subsectional .
No. 1 singles player Gabriela Davis (11-14) defeated Martin Luther’s Laura Trumble 6-0, 6-3 to advance to sectionals. No. 2 Molly Cookman defeated Katilin Papp of St. Francis 6-2, 6-0 and then defeated Mahliya Covert of New Berlin West 6-1, 6-1 to advance.
The No. 1 doubles team of Sarah Gessner and Hailey Stoltenberg advanced with a 6-0, 6-0 victory over St. Thomas More’s Alaina Adams and Christina Alicea. The No. 2 doubles team of Brooke Foster and Libby Antonneau advanced with victories over Saint Thomas More and Martin Luther.
For St. Catherine’s, No. 2 Clare Veranth defeated Prairie’s Andrea Palmen in her first match, but then lost to Olivia Vernon of New Berlin West 6-3, 6-3.
The Hawks accumulated 18 points, second-most behind Catholic Memorial, which had 24. St. Catherine’s tied with St. Francis with two points.
BURLINGTON: May Jagodzinski and two doubles teams advanced to sectionals at the Division 1 Beloit Memorial Subsectional.
The No. 2 doubles team of Kate Zott and Alexandria Naber improved to 12-4 with their victories over Wilmot’s Caitlyn Pahl and Trinity Rausch. The No. 3 doubles team of Emily Ball and Megan Way improved to 6-4 after defeating Beloit’s Summer Marcum and Diya Patel, and Janesville Craig’s Alissa Watson and Autumn Tyllar.
Jagodzinski defeated Beloit’s Riya Kane in her lone match.
WATERFORD: The Wolverines had no sectional qualifiers and were held scoreless in the Division 1 Waukesha South Subsectional.
Girls golf
WATERFORD: Aubrie Torhorst wasn’t at her best one year after qualifying for the WIAA Division 1 State Tournament and her high school career ended Tuesday in disappointment.
Torhorst tied for 31st after shooting a 91 at the Waukesha West Sectional at the par-72 Broadlands in North Prairie.
“It was pretty emotional for her, but I’m proud of the way she handled herself today,” Waterford coach Robb Shales said.
The highlight for Torhorst was her birdie on the par-4 No. 10 hole, when she hit a hybrid shot 190 feet to within three feet of the hole.
Rachel Kauflin of Waukesha East/West was the medalist after carding a 72.
PRAIRIE: Emily Eitel finished tied for 20th in the Division 2 Xavier Sectional at Ridgeway C.C. on Monday and missed out on qualifying for the state tournament by 12 strokes.
Eitel shot a 107, and Prairie coach Carrie Massey credited her with showing poise on the course.
“Emily struggled a little bit today, but had a lot of beautiful shots,” Massey said. “I’m extremely proud with how she handled herself and how she finished her season.”
The three individual qualifiers ahead of Eitel were Maya Heckmann of Lake Mills Lakeside Lutheran, Katie Gerschke of Saint Thomas More and Liz Santos of Fox Valley Lutheran. Heckmann and Gerschke carded 87s and Santos had a 95.
Girls swimming
PARK 103, BRADFORD 77: The Panthers earned their first victory of the season, winning a Southeast Conference dual meet at Kenosha.
Najee Jones won the the 200-yard freestyle (2:26.84), and the 500 freestyle (6:56.47). Other champions were Mikk Eisel in the 200 individual medley (a career-best 2:42.51) and Katelyn Steesen in the 100 breaststroke (a career-best 1:29.77).
BURLINGTON 99, JEFFERSON-CAMBRIDGE 71: The Demons had five first-place finishes in a Southern Lakes Conference dual meet win at Burlington.
Brianna Smith won the 200 freestyle in 2:08.36 and the 500 freestyle in 5:43.92. Other champions were Megan Schultz in the 200 individual medley (2:20.50) and the 100 breaststroke (1:10.75) and Emma Langley in the 100 butterfly (1:06.95).
Girls volleyball
PRAIRIE 3, ST. CATHERINE’S 2: The Hawks won a Metro Classic Conference dual match 25-21, 18-25, 23-25, 25-17, 15-11 in the John F. McGuire Gymnasium at St. Catherine’s.
The Hawks (15-6, 4-1 MCC) were led by Emily Terry, Jolie Larson, Jamie May and Katie Gumina. Terry had 20 kills, Larson had 17 kills and five blocks, May had 24 digs, and Gumina had 29 assists.
For St. Catherine’s (3-3 MCC), Kelsey Carrington had 22 kills and Leah Topp had 45 assists and 19 digs.
RACINE LUTHERAN 3, MARTIN LUTHER 1: Led by Jackie Kellner’s 18 kills, 10 digs and four blocks, the Crusaders won a Metro Classic Conference dual match at Racine Lutheran. Lutheran won 26-24, 28-26, 23-25, 25-16.
CATHOLIC CENTRAL 3, ST. JOSEPH 0: The Hilltoppers (26-7, 6-0 MCC) remained undefeated in the Metro Classic Conference with a 25-21, 25-20, 25-12 victory at Burlington.
The Lady Toppers were led by Sammie Seib (24 kills, 15 digs), Elizabeth Klein (43 assists) and Grace Antlfinger (26 digs). Grace Speigelhoff added 12 kills, 10 digs and one block.
UNION GROVE 3, WILMOT 0: The Broncos used strong serving to win a Southern Lakes Conference dual match 25-14, 25-9, 25-11 at Wilmot.
Karlee Lois had 20 assists, 14 digs and five kills while Kelsey Henderson added 14 digs and seven aces. Abbie Hogan had eight kills, eight digs and two aces for the Broncos (24-10, 4-2 SLC) .
BURLINGTON 3, WATERFORD 0: The Demons defeated Waterford 25-16, 25-16, 25-15 in this Southern Lakes Conference match at Burlington.
Coley Haggard had 11 kills and Kaley Blake added 29 assists. Maddie Berezowitz had nine digs.
Waterford was led by Mariah Grunze with 14 kills, Josie Johnson with 14 assists and Anna Shipley with 18 digs.
- On Monday night, Waterford lost 25-3, 25-15, 25-12 to Watertown in a nonconference dual match at Waterford. Aspyn Krygiel had six assists and eight digs. Jenna Enea added a team-high four kills.
OAK CREEK 3, HORLICK 0: The Rebels (5-14, 2-4) lost 25-13, 25-15, 25-13 in a Southeast Conference dual match at Oak Creek.
TREMPER 3, CASE 1: The Eagles (3-16) lost 25-11, 24-26, 29-27, 25-22 in a Southeast Conference dual match at Kenosha.
Boys soccer
DELAVAN-DARIEN 1, UNION GROVE 0: The Broncos (12-3-3, 5-3 SLC) struggled in wet and muddy conditions after a turnover in the 20th minute led to the Comets’ only goal in a Southern Lakes Conference tournament match at Delavan.
ELKHORN 5, WATERFORD 0: At Elkhorn, the Wolverines (11-7, 4-4 SLC) trailed 1-0 at halftime in a Southern Lakes Conference tournament game before the Elks pulled away.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.