High schools: Prairie girls tennis team battles through tough sectional

The Prairie School girls tennis had a tough day at the toughest WIAA Division 2 sectional in the state Wednesday.
That doesn’t necessarily mean there won’t be someone from Racine playing in next week’s WIAA Individual State Tournament.
All four of the Hawks’ entries at the Big Foot/Williams Bay Sectional lost their first matches and will not automatically qualify for state. But two of them, plus one who lost in the subsectional, could still earn a place at state.
The sectional for this area of the state includes perennial powerhouse teams such as Waukesha Catholic Memorial, which won the sectional title with 40 points; University School of Milwaukee and Brookfield Academy (tied for second at 35); and East Troy (fourth, 30). Prairie was fifth with 18.
“This is such a tough sectional,” Hawks coach Nich Schafer said. “Most of the seeds (at state) come out of this sectional.”
Schafer will be asking for special qualifier status for his No. 1 singles player, Lily Jorgenson, and his No. 1 doubles team of Maggie Dreifuerst and Nareh Vartanian, who lost their first matches Wednesday. He expects both requests to be approved.
He is also asking the same for No. 2 singles player Molly Cookman, who lost on Monday to the eventual sectional champion, Jameson Gregory of Big Foot, and beat the sectional runner-up, Shannon Kutcher of Catholic Memorial, during the regular season.
“We’ll find out Friday,” Schafer said.
Jorgenson lost 7-5, 6-0 to Aubrey Jayne of University School, who took third in the sectional at No. 1 singles. At No. 3 singles, Prairie’s Jaclyn Palmen lost 6-0, 6-0 to Laurette Blanchard of Brookfield Academy.
At No. 1 doubles, Dreifuerst and Vartanian lost 6-1, 6-0 to JJ Krohn and Lexi Kass of Brookfield Academy, who lost in three sets to East Troy in the semifinals.
Prairie’s No. 2 doubles team of Arenie Vartanian and Salisia Servantez lost 6-0, 6-0 in the semifinals to eventual sectional winners Rachael Schneck and Mia Darr of USM, then played tough in the third-place match in a 7-6 (5), 6-3 loss to Cecelia Evanich and Simran Bhatia of Brookfield Academy.
DIVISION 1 BADGER SECTIONAL: Burlington’s doubles teams played well, but came up just short of qualifying automatically for the state individual tennis tournament Wednesday at Lake Geneva and the Four Lakes Athletic Club in Elkhorn.
The Demons’ No. 1 doubles team of Payton Matson and Sam Taylor nearly pulled off an upset in their match against Reagan Schwartzer and Alexandra Stein of Sun Prairie, but the No. 1 seeded duo from the Stoughton Subsectional Monday won 7-5, 3-6, 7-5. The match was one of three three-setters in the first round and four overall. Schwartzer and Stein lost 3-6, 6-4, 6-2 in the sectional final to Emma Fasano and Ellie Hirn of Badger.
At No. 3 doubles, Megan and Ashley Smitz of Burlington beat Lily Gifford and Sophie Mattke of Watertown 6-3, 6-4 in the semifinals, then took Kate McCann and Ava Bailet of Badger to three sets in the final before losing 7-5, 2-6, 6-3.
At No. 1 singles, the Demons’ Adalie Rauch lost 6-0, 6-0 to Annalise Yang of Madison LaFollette, who took third in the sectional.
Burlington finished with 18 points to finish fifth in the sectional. Badger won with 47, ahead of Janesville Craig (27), Watertown (26) and Elkhorn (24).
WIAA DIVISION 1 FRANKLIN SECTIONAL: The only Racine County entry at the sectional Wednesday at the Village Club in Greendale, Natalie Schroeder of Horlick, lost 6-0, 6-1 to eventual sectional runner-up Hannah Kimmel of Glendale Nicolet in the semifinals, then lost to Hannah Carroll of Franklin 6-0, 6-0 in the third-place match.
Franklin won the sectional with 49 points, just ahead of runner-up Whitefish Bay (41).
Boys soccer
PRAIRIE 1, ST. CATHERINE’S 0: The Hawks scored early on Senior Night at Prairie, but the Angels battled toe-to-toe the rest of the way, thanks in large part to a career performance by goalkeeper Pedro Serratos, in a Metro Classic Conference match Wednesday at Prairie.
The Hawks (8-2-2, 6-0-0 MCC) got a goal in the third minute of the match after St. Catherine’s (3-10-3, 1-3-2) had trouble clearing the ball, Angels coach Ben Lake said, and Spencer Dues fed Cam McPhee for a 15-yard side volley.
After that, Prairie controlled the flow of the match for the most part, but the Angels didn’t make it easy.
“We had several chances early where we could have put some real distance between the teams and failed to capitalize,” Hawks coach Corey Oakland said. “Some of the early success we found going forward made us a bit impatient, and we got very sloppy going into the half.
“We came out strong again in the second, but once again started forcing some balls forward rather than continuing with what had been successful in the first half.”
Prairie kept the pressure on, but Serratos was up to the task. The senior made 12 saves, including several that took away almost certain goals.
“Out of his 12 saves, five were surely shots that should have gone in,” Lake said. “He made three circus saves and probably had his best game in his four years.
“He kept us in the game the whole time and he has constantly gotten better and better.”
Oakland was equally impressed.
“He made a couple fantastic saves, including a rocket from defender Carsten Ovesen from approximately 40 yards and a brilliant save on a shot from Cam McPhee that I think everyone in the stadium thought was going in,” Oakland said.
Lake said this performance was the continuation of a resurgence of quality soccer from the Angels.
“Our team has changed in the last couple weeks,” Lake said. “We have improved immensely from where we were.”
Hawks goalkeeper Devin Stoltenberg made three saves.
SAINT THOMAS MORE 7, RACINE LUTHERAN 0: The Crusaders were outplayed in the midfield by the Cavaliers and lost a Metro Classic Conference match Wednesday at Pritchard Park.
The offense for Lutheran (6-8-2, 1-5-0 MCC) has been struggling lately, especially with connecting as they move forward out of the midfield.
“We did some really good things in terms of possession,” Crusaders coach Peter LaBoda said, “but the story of our last four games is play moving forward in the final third.
“Thomas More (4-7-4, 2-2-2) is a very good team, playing quality soccer right now.”
Lutheran goalkeeper John Hansen made 12 saves.
Boys volleyball
WILMOT 3, ST. CATHERINE’S CO-OP 0: The Angels were competitive Wednesday in a 25-16, 25-22, 25-14 Southern Lakes Conference loss at St. Catherine’s.
Ashe Oglesby had six kills, Jordan Schmidt had 16 assists and Lucas Adams had six digs for St. Catherine’s/Lutheran/Prairie (1-7, 0-5 SLC).
Wilmot is 1-9 (1-4 SLC).
BRADFORD/REUTHER 3, PARK 2: The Panthers (0-5, 0-4 SEC) were competitive against the Red Devils (1-13, 1-5 SEC) Wednesday in a Southeast Conference match Wednesday at Kenosha.
No other details were available Wednesday night.
INDIAN TRAIL 3, HORLICK 0: The Rebels (4-10, 2-4 SEC) lost to the Hawks (15-11, 6-0 SEC) 25-11, 25-18, 25-20 in a Southeast Conference match Wednesday at Horlick.
No other details were available Wednesday night.
OAK CREEK 3, CASE 0: The Eagles (7-6, 3-2 SEC) lost to the Knights (6-11, 4-2 SEC) in a Southeast Conference match Wednesday at Case.
No other details were available Wednesday night.