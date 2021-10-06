High schools: Prairie girls tennis team battles through tough sectional

After that, Prairie controlled the flow of the match for the most part, but the Angels didn’t make it easy.

“We had several chances early where we could have put some real distance between the teams and failed to capitalize,” Hawks coach Corey Oakland said. “Some of the early success we found going forward made us a bit impatient, and we got very sloppy going into the half.

“We came out strong again in the second, but once again started forcing some balls forward rather than continuing with what had been successful in the first half.”

Prairie kept the pressure on, but Serratos was up to the task. The senior made 12 saves, including several that took away almost certain goals.

“Out of his 12 saves, five were surely shots that should have gone in,” Lake said. “He made three circus saves and probably had his best game in his four years.

“He kept us in the game the whole time and he has constantly gotten better and better.”

Oakland was equally impressed.