A decade-long wait for the Prairie School girls tennis team ended on Saturday.
The Hawks earned a share of the Metro Classic Conference championship, tying for the team title with Kenosha St. Joseph.
It was the first time Prairie has won a conference championship since 2008, said head coach Nich Schafer.
“It feels great to win conference, even if we’re tied with St. Joseph, and it’s just a great thing for our team and the girls,” Schafer said. “After we counted up all the points at the end and told the girls about it, their eyes instantly lit up and all of their smiles were wide.”
Both teams finished with 29 points. Prairie shared the top spot thanks to wins by No. 3 singles Molly Cookman and the No. 3 doubles Brooke Foster and Libby Antonneau.
Cookman defeated St. Thomas More’s Isabella Garcia 6-0, 6-1 in her first match and Martin Luther’s Lindsey Jasinski 6-1, 6-0 in the championship.
Foster and Antonneau defeated Thomas More’s Caitlin Clarey and Colleen Martell 3-6, 6-2, 10-4 and then beat Martin Luther’s Sydney Randolph and Emma Ziebell 6-0, 6-0 for the championship.
“Molly, Brook and Libby have all been putting in work and stepping up their game lately and it showed with those championship wins they had today for us,” Schafer said.
Prairie also had three second-place finishers: No. 1 singles Gabriela Davis, who lost to St. Joseph’s Olivia Czerwanka 6-0, 6-0 in the final; No. 4 singles Regan Kocourek, who lost to Martin Luther’s Emily Trumble 6-0, 6-2; and the No. 1 doubles team of Sarah Gesner and Hailey Stoltenberg, who lost to St. Joseph’s Megan Setter and Giaria Aposton 6-1, 6-0.
St. Catherine’s/Lutheran finished fourth in the team standings. No. 2 singles Clare Veranth won her flight championship, defeating Prairie’s Andrea Palmen 6-3, 5-7, 10-3 in the semifinals and St. Joseph’s Hannah Altergot 6-3, 7-5 in the final.
Girls volleyball
LYNN LAPORTE SPRAWL: The second day of the annual prestigious invitational was almost as good as the first for the Burlington High School girls volleyball team.
The Demons, ranked fourth among Division 1 teams in the Wisconsin Volleyball Coaches Association poll, won two of three matches on Saturday to finish third at the 24-team event played at West Bend West and the Milwaukee Sting Center.
After winning all three matches Friday night, Burlington lost to third-ranked DSHA 25-14, 25-20 on Saturday before defeating eighth-ranked Mukwonago 25-23, 25-18 and Catholic Memorial—the No. 1 ranked Division 2 team—26-24, 25-12.
The Demons (27-4) on Saturday 16 kills from Coley Haggard, 28 assists from Kaley Blake, 27 digs from Sam Naber, and five blocks from Emily Alan. Amanda Viel served three aces.
Also at the event, Union Grove finished 11th, going 1-4. The Broncos (18-8) defeated Neenah 25-23, 25-7, then lost to DSHA 25-23, 25-15, East Troy 25-14, 25-17 and Catholic Memorial 25-21, 25-23.
“This was our best finish in this tournament since we’ve gotten into the Sprawl and Olivia Dir played well for us all weekend,” said Union Grove coach Annie Sireno.
Dir led the team with 31 kills, while Karlee Lois had 66 assists, and Kelsey Henderson had 33 digs and served four aces.
Waterford finished 15th. The Wolverines went 0-3 on Friday, losing to Manitowoc Lincoln 20-25, 27-25, 15-2, Hartford 25-16, 17-25, 15-13 and Franklin 25-17, 25-19. On Saturday Waterford went 3-1, beating Kaukauna 25-17, 25-17, Plymouth 12-25, 25-10, 16-14, Tremper 25-21, 25-21, and losing to Hartford 25-19, 25-16.
“We had our ups and downs this weekend with moments of greatness followed by some strings of errors,” said Wolverines coach Ashley Ingish. “I was impressed by our middles Olivia Busch and Torie Loppnow who got 12 and 11 blocks and Anna Shipley had one of the best tournaments of her career defensively.”
Shipley served eight aces and had 69 digs. Mariah Grunze had 64 kills and Aspyn Krygiel had 68 assists.
Girls swimming
FORT ATKINSON INVITATIONAL: Burlington Co-op came in sixth in the 10-team meet with a score of 220.
Megan Schultz placed fourth in the 100-yard breaststroke in 1:12.31, while Brianna Smith was fifth in the 500 freestyle (5:48.16).
Also finishing fifth was the 200 freestyle relay of Schultz, Smith, Hania Dahms and Amanda Richards in 1:47.64, and the 400 freestyle relay of Dahms, Smith, Paige Tello and Isabelle Craig, in 4:00.82 Horlick finished 10th with 34.5 points. Marlee Reischl was 10th in the 50 freestyle (26.96).
Boys soccer
UNION GROVE 7, HORLICK 1: Three goals from Logan Farrington capped off the Broncos’ nonconference win at Levonian Field at Horlick.
The Broncos (10-1-3) scored four goals in the first half and three more in the second. The Rebels scored their lone goal in the 73rd minute.
Sawyer Richardson added two goals for Union Grove, while Jake Anderson and Gavin Green scored one each.
Boys volleyball
HORLICK: Senior outside hitter Zach Romano had 53 kills, 12 blocks, 61 digs and 32 assists, but the Rebels won only one of five matches at the Dave Hash Invitational at Kaukauna.
The Rebels (9-11-2) went 1-3-1 in the tournament. They lost to New Berlin and Kimberly in straight sets, tied Arrowhead 23-25, 25-15, and defeated Nicolet 25-17, 25-22. In Horlick’s final match, an elimination game, they fell to Pius 24-26, 25-20, 15-12.
Also for the Rebels, Matt Barrientez served nine aces and had 61 assists, while Liam Carls had 86 digs.
Cross country
WARRIOR INVITATIONAL: Case senior Milo Altamirano finished seventh, running a personal-best 16:45.74 as the Eagles placed 10th in the 20-team meet at Lake Denoon Middle School in Muskego.
Altamirano posted one of the fastest times in Racine County this season while battling a talented field of runners, said Case coach Dan Jarrett.
Horlick came in 17th, led by Steven Cannalte’s 65th place finish in 18:32.59.
For the girls, Horlick was 10th among 15 teams. The Rebels were led by Olivia Pitrof, who ran a season-low 20:48.07. Case came in 11th. Kaitlyn Francis was 28th (21:30.98).
KETTLE MORAINE INVITATIONAL: Kevin Hall placed ninth overall to help Union Grove finish seventh at the 17-team meet at Naga-Waukee Park in Pewaukee.
Hall covered the 5,000 meter course in 17:06.63. Burlington’s Kyle DeRosier placed 10th (17:07.45), as the Demons finished 13th as a team. Waterford placed eight, led by Ian Williams, who finished 15th in 17:19.28. Prairie finished in 15th and were led by Vincent Guardiola, who placed 29th in 17:46.96. On the girls side, Waterford finished ninth out of 16 teams and were led by Jayda Obluck, who came in 17th with a time of 20:39.76. Union Grove finished 14th and were led by Shannon Mulligan, who finished in 62nd (22:45.76).
Prairie and Burlington had incomplete teams. For the Hawks, Marielle Banco placed 41st (21:39.75), while Marlee Nichols finished 70th for the Demons in 23:00.55.
