Cate Patterson showed Wednesday why she is the workhorse of The Prairie School girls soccer team.
Patterson had a hand in three goals and the Hawks went on to win a Metro Classic Conference game at SCORe in Caledonia 5-0 against St. Catherine’s.
“Cate was great in the midfield for us tonight,” Prairie coach Corey Oakland said. “I was happy with the way we were able to work the ball out of the back without forcing anything. Once we got the ball to Cate in the middle, she was able to deliver some great passes, which led to goals.”
One example of that came in the 51st minute, when Patterson found Erin Kutsch making a run on a through ball, Oakland said. Patterson played a ball over the top of the Angels’ defense and Kutsch buried it to push the Hawks’ lead to 5-0.
Prairie’s first-half goals came in the 16th (Patterson), 33rd (Helena Frazier), 42nd (Maddy Yde), and 44th minute (Frazier, assisted by Patterson).
Claire Coffman and Maggie Dreifuerst combined for six saves for Prairie (3-1-1, 2-0 MCC).
Isabella Ramone made 10 saves for St. Catherine’s (3-4-1, 1-1 MCC).
Softball
ST. CATHERINE’S 15, MARTIN LUTHER 5: The Angels rallied from a 4-3 deficit with 12 runs over the last three innings to defeat Martin Luther in a Metro Classic Conference game at Greendale.
St. Catherine’s (6-5. 2-2 MCC) scored six runs in the fifth inning, two in the sixth and four in the seventh.
Shortstop Ashley Gerber doubled, tripled and drove in four runs. Other leaders for the Angels were center fielder Sam DeGuire (double, RBI), left fielder Abby Reinhold (two doubles) and catcher Abby Cook (three-run double).
Summer McGuire earned the victory.
SHORELAND LUTHERAN 10, CATHOLIC CENTRAL 3: The Lady Toppers had eight hits, but also committed eight errors in a Metro Classic Conference loss at Somers.
Christina Paleka pitched six innings for Catholic Central (6-5, 4-2 MCC), allowed nine unearned runs on seven hits and struck out seven.
Izzy Phillips and Erin Schwenn each went 2 for 4 with an RBI.
FRANKLIN 9, WATERFORD 2: Grace Trautman went 2 for 4 with an RBI in the Wolverines’ nonconference loss at Franklin.
Waterford (4-5) had eight hits, but squandered multiple opportunities to score runs, Wolverines’ coach Ryan Krueger said.
Shawna Kiser pitched six innings for Waterford, allowed nine earned runs and struck out two.
Boys tennis
WATERFORD 4, WHITNALL 3: The No. 1 doubles team of Sam and Josh Fay lost its first match of the season, but the Wolverines hung on to win a nonconference dual meet at Waterford.
No. 2 doubles players Isaiah Berqstedt and Ethan Brannen defeated Whitnall’s Trevor Kubenik and Joey Radke 6-1, 6-1. Also earning a win for the Wolverines (8-3) was Max Engel at No. 3 singles, who defeated Josiah Misplon 6-4, 6-4.
The Fay brothers lost 7-6, 6-1 to Joe Remshack and Jack Stemper.
WAUWATOSA WEST 5, BURLINGTON 2: No. 1 singles player Malik Tiedt won in straight sets, but the Demons lost a nonconference dual meet at Burlington.
Tiedt defeated Niels Peters 7-5, 6-1 and his teammate, No. 4 singles player Quentin Holle, beat Nico Subotich 6-3, 6-3.
Burlington is 4-9 overall.
Track and field
TREMPER INVITATIONAL: The Wolverines girls team won 14 out of the 17 events at Kenosha and took first place with 148 points.
Winners were: Sydney Kaluzny, 100 meter high hurdles (17.25) and 300 hurdles (50.57), Ryann Mullins, 1600 (6:08.94), Victoria Evans, 400 (1:04.65), Jayda Obluck, 800 (2:27.82), Alexie Strasser, 200 (28.74), Emily Williams, high jump (5-feet), Katie Rohner, long jump (15-9), Emily Nicholls, triple jump (31-8½), Victoria Jastroch, shot put (32-11), the 4x100 relay of Rohner, Roth, Schroeder, Karpinski (51.77), the 4x200 relay of Strasser, Benavides, Meyers, Busch (1:53.75), the 4x400 relay of Schroeder, Busch, Karpinski, Obluck, (4:14.73) and the 4x800 relay of Ryann Mullins, S. Mullins, Puetz, Obluck (10:51.37).
“Our girls had a strong showing at Tremper tonight,” Waterford coach Michele Sittig said. “It’s great to see the times dropping and the distances and heights increasing as we approach championship season.”
Waterford’s boys team also won, finishing with 93 points.
Its individual winners included Jonathan Zweifel, Dan Pankowski and Brett Deschler. Zweifel won the 300 hurdles (43.11), Pankowski won the 800 (2:08.55), and Deschler won the discus (133-04).
Its relay winners were: Owen Mehring, Adin Tyma, Ethan Reindl, Ian Williams, 4x800 (8:55.51), Jack McCormick, Ben Schulz, Tristan McNair, Dominic Miller, 4x100 (45.53), Jared Furman, Tyma, Pankowski, Williams, 4x400 (3:39.36).
Horlick’s boys team finished in third with 55 points.
Darion Folsom took first in the high jump (6-04.00) and Jaydin McNeal took first in the long jump (20-07¾) and triple jump (41-11).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.