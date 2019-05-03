Friday night made for an instant classic between two of the best girls soccer programs in Racine County at The Prairie School.
Union Grove took its undefeated record into the Racine County Invitational against Prairie and lost 3-2 in a matchup of state-ranked teams.
The Hawks, ranked third in Division 4 in the Wisconsin Soccer Coaches Association state poll, jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the first 10 minutes of the match. Kate McPhee scored in the ninth minute on an assist from Maddy Yde and Erin Kutsch followed that with a goal in the 10th minute, also assisted by Yde.
“They came out firing on us right away,” Union Grove coach Sean Jung said. “We didn’t have an answer for their 3-5-2 formation.”
The Broncos, ranked fifth in Division 2 in the WSCA poll, responded in the 35th minute when senior forward Alexa Panyk scored off an assist from Peyton Killberg. But Prairie answered with a goal in the 41st minute by McPhee (Cate Patterson assist) to go up 3-1 at halftime.
Prairie coach Corey Oakland said this was only the second time this season the Hawks have run a 3-5-2 formation, and their goal was to be strong in the middle.
“This might be the first fully competitive game we’ve played all season and it really showed toward the end of the game,” Oakland said. “All the credit goes to Union Grove because we were gassed by the end of this.”
Jung made second-half adjustments to counter the Hawks’ 3-5-2 formation.
“We went from a 4-4-2 in the first half to a 4-5-1 in the second because we weren’t closing down the space enough in the midfield,” Jung said. “Once we switched, we had a lot more opportunities.”
One of those chances came in the 75th minute when Paige Cotton found the back of the net to bring the Broncos within a goal. Jung said that the Broncos had multiple opportunities in the last 15 minutes to score, but couldn’t finish.
“They’re a really good team,” Jung said. “This was a great game and they definitely provided us with our biggest challenge of the year so far. Now we just have to bounce back.”
Mia Guyton made four saves for the Broncos, one being a full-stretch stop on a shot that would have put the Hawks up 4-1 in the 55th minute.
“That was one of the best saves I’ve ever seen,” Oakland said. “That would have probably put the game out of reach and she really kept them in it with that stop.”
Prairie’s Claire Coffman made six saves.
Here are the rest of the matches from the Racine County Invitational (matches were played at Prairie and Union Grove):
WATERFORD 3, ST. CATHERINE’S 2: Hailey Huckstorf scored three second-half goals and the Wolverines eked out a win at Union Grove.
The Angels (3-6-1) scored in the 15th minute off a free kick by Shea Coca and took a 1-0 lead into halftime.
Huckstorf scored two goals to open the second half, then Molly O’Regan answered for St. Catherine’s with a header in the 70th minute, assisted by Sadie Gilbert, to tie the game at 2-2. Huckstorf put the Wolverines (6-4) on top in the 73rd.
“I moved Hailey from the midfield to forward because I thought she would be able to get in behind the defense with her speed,” Waterford coach Joe Vogt said. “This was a great game all around.”
Goalkeeper Skyler Kruse made nine saves for Waterford and Isabella Ramone made seven for St. Catherine’s.
CASE 2, RACINE LUTHERAN 0: At Prairie, the Eagles scored one goal in each half to win their first match of the season.
Makayla Herness scored unassisted for Case (1-6) in the 13th minute and Marija Markovic scored in the 55th minute, assisted by Aiden Mianecki.
The Eagles’ shutout was maintained by Natalie Carbajal in the first half and Megan Lambert in the second half.
“We came out strong and did the things we worked on this week in practice,” Case coach Karen Hardcastle said. “I was happy to get our first win of the season; we worked really hard for this.”
CATHOLIC CENTRAL 4, PARK 4: The Lady Toppers scored a late equalizer to deny the Panthers a comeback victory at Union Grove.
The Lady Toppers (3-0-2) led 3-0 after the first half. In the second half, the Panthers (5-3-1) scored four consecutive goals, all by Alexis Betker, to take a 4-3 lead. Betker scored on a free kick in the 59th minute, off an assist from Lainie Sanders in the 65th, off an assist from Mikayla Smith in the 68th and unassisted in the 72nd.
A late free kick for the Lady Toppers provided the game-tying goal in the final minutes of the game, according to Park coach Matt Maletis.
“To come back from down three goals and take a lead said a lot about our girls,” Maletis said. “I am really happy with what we showed today.”
BURLINGTON 4, HORLICK 1: Crystal Ruvalcaba scored the Rebels’ lone goal at Union Grove and dropped to 0-7 overall.
“We came out flat because we haven’t played in almost three weeks,” Horlick coach Becky Hallebach said.
Baseball
CASE 6-13, HORLICK 0-1: The Eagles used dominant pitching in both games to sweep a Southeast Conference doubleheader at Horlick Field.
In game one, Bryce Spaulding threw four shutout innings and struck out two. He also went 2 for 2 with an RBI double.
In game two, which was shortened to five innings, Colton Coca threw a complete game with 10 strikeouts and only allowed three hits. Coca was just as effective at the plate, going 2 for 4 with a a double, a home run and two RBIs for Case (3-10, 3-8 SEC). Horlick is 2-10, 2-8.
MUKWONAGO 4, WATERFORD 1: Boyd Biggs went 2 for 4 with a double and the Wolverines’ RBI in a nonconference game at Mukwonago.
Waterford (8-9) led 1-0 after five innings, but Mukwonago scored four unanswered runs in the bottom of the sixth inning. Logan Martinson pitched five innings for the Wolverines, allowed two earned runs on three hits and three walks, and struck out six.
KENOSHA TREMPER 23, PARK 0: The Panthers were blanked in a Southeast Conference game at Kenosha and dropped to 0-12 overall.
Softball
RACINE LUTHERAN 9, DOMINICAN 1: Sydney Hoover went 3 for 4 and had three RBIs in a Metro Classic Conference game at Whitefish Bay.
The Crusaders (9-4, 6-1 MCC) led 3-0 after five innings before scoring four runs in the sixth.
Kat Schmierer (9-4), the Crusaders’ starting pitcher, struck out eight and walked two.
ST. CATHERINE’S 9, MARTIN LUTHER 6: Eight Angels’ players had an RBI in their Metro Classic Conference win at Roosevelt Park.
Angels’ pitcher Ashley Gerber went 2 for 4 with a triple and an RBI and pinch-hitter Lexi Monosa went 1 for 1 with a double and two RBIs for St. Catherine’s (8-4, 3-4 MCC).
WATERFORD 13, WESTOSHA CENTRAL 5: The Wolverines scored nine runs in the fifth inning en route to a Southern Lakes Conference win at Paddock Lake.
Jemma Fiehweg and Grace Trautman each had two hits for Waterford (7-5, 5-3 SLC). Fiehweg also had two RBIs and scored three runs.
KENOSHA TREMPER 21, HORLICK 3: The Rebels had 11 errors in a five-inning Southeast Conference loss at Douglas Park.
Courtney DeRosier pitched all five innings for Horlick (1-7, 1-5 SEC) and allowed just nine earned runs. DeRosier and Dylan Zimmerman each went 2 for 3 with an RBI.
KENOSHA INDIAN TRAIL 20, PARK 1: The Panthers were no-hit in a five-inning Southeast Conference game at Kenosha and dropped to 0-8 overall.
Boys golf
GREENDALE INVITATIONAL: Zak LaVassor shot a team-best 7-over-par 79 and Case placed 11th at the 23-team meet with 339 strokes at Morningstar Golf Club in Waukesha.
Case’s Brayden Lopiccolo was right behind LaVassor at 81 and the Eagles finished a stroke away from 10th.
Kevin Leslie shot a team-best 88 for Park, which had an incomplete team.
Brookfield Central’s Jack Anderson was the medalist at 1-under-par 71. The Lancers won the tournament with 314 strokes.
HORLICK: Rebels’ freshman Mike Cerny shot a team-best 94 at the 18-team Beloit Memorial Invitational and Horlick finished 13th with 406 strokes.
Cerny shot a 48 on the front nine at Krueger Haskell Golf Course and a 46 on the back. Aaron Antreassian was right behind Cerny at 96.
Madison Memorial won with a 315 total.
Boys tennis
CASE 7, PARK 0: The Eagles were nearly flawless against the Panthers in their Southeast Conference victory at Case.
Eagles’ No. 1 singles player Henry Main defeated Ben Granger 6-1, 6-2 and the No. 2 doubles team of Jaxon Ford and Hubert Smielecki beat Jephrey Vallerie and Josh Abel 6-0, 6-0.
WATERFORD 5, WESTOSHA CENTRAL 2: The Wolverines had wins from each of its doubles teams in a nonconference win at Paddock Lake.
The No. 1 doubles team of Sam and Josh Fay beat Garret Reynolds and Colton Soto 6-3, 6-0; Isaiah Bergstedt and Ethan Brannen won 6-2, 4-6, 1-6 against Paul Capelli and Jack Weis at No. 2 doubles; and Drew and Jack DeGreef won 6-1, 6-0 over Mason Yee and Evan Beth at No. 3 doubles for Waterford (9-4).
KENOSHA ST. JOSEPH 4, PRAIRIE 3: The Hawks lost a tightly contested Metro Classic Conference dual meet at Prairie.
The No. 1 doubles team of Anthony Babu and Gabe Perez earned one of Prairie’s three wins with a 6-1, 6-1 victory over Sam Speca and Ethan Harron. No. 2 singles player Nick Ruffo beat the Lancers’ John Lankon 6-2, 6-0.
ELKHORN 6, UNION GROVE 1: The No. 1 doubles team of Drake Miller and Ethan Squires earned the Broncos’ only win in a Southern Lakes Conference loss at Union Grove.
Miller and Squires defeated Brady Christensen and Ben Johnson 6-1, 6-0.
Track and field
MADISON MEMORIAL SPARTAN INVITATIONAL: Horlick junior Mike Weaver was named outstanding runner of the meet with two first-place finishes at Madison.
Weaver won the 110-meter hurdles in 15.67 seconds and he anchored Horlick’s winning 4x200-meter relay (1:31.42) that also included Marty Bell, Khalil McClain and Darion Folsom.
Horlick finished fifth at the invitational with 74 points. Verona Area placed first (103) ahead of Stevens Point (101) and Neenah (100).
Bell won the 200 meters (22.52) and Folsom won the high jump (6-4) for the Rebels.
