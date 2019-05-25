The Prairie School girls soccer team had one final test Saturday at Kenosha Bradford before entering the WIAA Division 4 playoffs next week.
In a battle of state-ranked teams, the Hawks and Red Devils settled for a 2-2 draw.
Prairie, ranked No. 1 in Division 4 by the Wisconsin Soccer Coaches Association poll, jumped out to a 1-0 lead in the 15th minute when Kate McPhee connected on a strike, assisted by Emma Flemming.
The Red Devils, ranked No. 9 in Division 1, responded in the 25th minute to tie the game at 1-1. McPhee answered that with another goal in the 30th minute off an assist from Cate Patterson, and the Hawks (12-3-2) led 2-1 at halftime.
Bradford (14-3-3) equalized in the 65th minute, which Prairie coach Corey Oakland called the only “real negative” in the game.
“We were playing with the lead twice and gave up the lead both times,” Oakland said. “But all in all, we got what we wanted from this last game. Our goal was to leave the field healthy and to have a competitive match.”
Prairie will play host to Salam School of Milwaukee in a regional semifinal Wednesday at 4 p.m.
Baseball
UNION GROVE 13, KENOSHA TREMPER 8: The Broncos scored early and often to win a nonconference game at Kenosha.
Union Grove, ranked fifth among Division 2 schools in the Wisconsin Baseball Coaches Association state poll, scored nine runs in the first three innings, then another four in the fifth and sixth.
Broncos’ first baseman Luke Hansel went 4 for 5 with four RBIs and three runs scored. TJ Manteufel went 1 for 3 with a triple and two RBIs.
“Other than his final at-bat, Luke made solid contact with everything today,” Union Grove coach Nate Meyer said. “This was a good test for us heading into the playoffs next week and we are looking forward to the challenge.”
Union Grove plays host to Watertown Luther Prep Tuesday in a regional semifinal game.
BURLINGTON 0-4, NEENAH 3-3: In their final two regular season games of the season, the Demons split a nonconference doubleheader at UW-Whitewater.
In game one, Trent Turzenski started for Burlington (20-5), pitched four innings, had nine strikeouts and allowed one earned run. The Demons were only able to scrape together five hits, two of which came from Dalton Damon (2 for 3).
“We couldn’t string enough hits together to get anything going in the first game,” Burlington coach Scott Staude said.
In game two, Turzenski jump-started the Demons’ offense with a two-run home run. He went 1 for 3 with two RBIs. The Demons won on a walk off wild pitch.
Collin DeGroot got the win with two innings of relief. He struck out three.
Burlington will play host to the winner of Lake Geneva Badger and Westosha Central Thursday in a regional final.
