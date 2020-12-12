High schools: Prairie girls gain boost of confidence

Saint Francis is 0-5.

RACINE LUTHERAN 50, SHORELAND LUTHERAN 41: Morgann Gardner scored 20 points and grabbed 10 rebounds and the Crusaders improved to 4-0 with this Metro Classic Conference victory at Somers.

Gardner, a Nebraska-Omaha recruit, has scored at least 20 points in each of the Crusaders' first four games.

Nevaiah Bell-Tenner added 15 points and seven rebounds for the Crusaders, who are 49-4 during the last three seasons.

Despite the success of those two, though, Racine Lutheran coach Steve Schaffer said he was less than pleased with the Crusaders' performance.

"We struggled all night to find a rhythm on offense," he said. "I thought they controlled the tempo. I give Shoreland credit. I thought they played very well and we didn't have one of our better games.

"We didn't come out with the energy we needed and we didn't play disciplined enough right away. We got into a little foul trouble in the post and we were trying to hang on in the first half."

Leading just 28-27 at halftime, Racine Lutheran was a different team in the second half. It started with Gardner, who scored 12 points.