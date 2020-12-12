High schools: Prairie girls gain boost of confidence

After three consecutive decisive losses, The Prairie School girls basketball team was in need of a confidence boost.
The Hawks got that in a big way Saturday afternoon, when they defeated Saint Francis 61-27 at Prairie's Johnson Athletic Center.
Reese Jaramillo led four players in double figures with 18 points. Abby Decker added 14 and Ava Collier-White and Kenndi Hamilton had 11 each.
"As young and experienced as we are, we needed an opportunity to have some confidence building," Prairie coach Alan Mills said. "We had a good practice (Friday) and this was good for our confidence, I think.
"We play Racine Lutheran Monday, so we probably needed this badly going into Monday."
Jaramillo certainly received a confidence jolt. The 5-foot-8 freshman, whose mother, Abby, is a member of the Racine County Sports Hall of Fame, went 4 for 4 from 3-point range.
"She played pretty well the first game of the year against Living Word and then she struggled the last couple of games," Mills said. "She probably needed something to go well for her confidence.
"Saint Francis played a zone and she's a nice shooter, so that played well for her."
Collier-White had seven steals for the Hawks (2-3) and Hamilton went 5 for 8 from the floor with four rebounds.
Saint Francis is 0-5.
RACINE LUTHERAN 50, SHORELAND LUTHERAN 41: Morgann Gardner scored 20 points and grabbed 10 rebounds and the Crusaders improved to 4-0 with this Metro Classic Conference victory at Somers.
Gardner, a Nebraska-Omaha recruit, has scored at least 20 points in each of the Crusaders' first four games.
Nevaiah Bell-Tenner added 15 points and seven rebounds for the Crusaders, who are 49-4 during the last three seasons.
Despite the success of those two, though, Racine Lutheran coach Steve Schaffer said he was less than pleased with the Crusaders' performance.
"We struggled all night to find a rhythm on offense," he said. "I thought they controlled the tempo. I give Shoreland credit. I thought they played very well and we didn't have one of our better games.
"We didn't come out with the energy we needed and we didn't play disciplined enough right away. We got into a little foul trouble in the post and we were trying to hang on in the first half."
Leading just 28-27 at halftime, Racine Lutheran was a different team in the second half. It started with Gardner, who scored 12 points.
"We needed to get back to playing Crusader basketball and I thought we did a real nice job of trying to create that tempo in the second half," Schaffer said.
Racine Lutheran improved to 4-0 in the MCC. Shoreland Lutheran (0-3 overall MCC) was led by Natalie Brug's 11 points.
MARTIN LUTHER 75, ST, CATHERINE'S 26: It was a rough day for the Angels, who slipped to 0-4 overall and in the Metro Classic Conference after this loss at Greendale.
"They got off to a fast start with a press on us, we threw the ball away a number of times and we couldn't convert on a number of easy buckets," St. Catherine's coach Jeff Tarkowski said. "That was the story of the game. They did a good job on us with their defense."
Angelina Ortiz, a freshman, led St. Catherine's with 10 points. Heavenly Griffin added eight.
Abby Hafemann led Martin Luther (7-1, 4-0 MCC) with 19 points.
THOMAS MORE 37, CATHOLIC CENTRAL 30: After being idle for two weeks because of a COVID-19 shutdown, the Lady Toppers were understandably rusty Saturday afternoon in their season opener.
Catholic Central made just five of 30 free-throw attempts in this Metro Classic Conference game at Milwaukee.
Julia Klein led the way with 15 points, but struggled at the line. She went just 2 for 11.
Jayden Garratt added five points for Catholic Central.
"We played hard," said first-year Catholic Central coach David Beebe, whose team returned to practice last Monday. "It was just a struggle. Thomas More played their fifth game and this was only our first one.
"Defensively, I was really happy with what we did. They didn't score for the first eight minutes of the second half. When we start hitting shots, it will be a different game for us."
Wrestling
BURLINGTON 72, BADGER 12: Burlington wasn't able to hold its first practice until Dec. 1 because of the COVID-19 pandemic, but the Demons were nevertheless in midseason form Saturday.
Only one Badger wrestler made it to the second period and Burlington rolled to a Southern Lakes Conference victory in its season-opening match Saturday at Lake Geneva.
Zach Wallace, who was second at 195 pounds in the WIAA Division 1 Tournament last season, defeated Cole Berghorn. Grant Koenen, another state qualifier for the Demons, trailed Robert Zilskie 11-8 in the third quarter before winning on a pin.
Other champions for the Demons included Owen Shenkenberg at 138 pounds, Dane Loppnow at 182, Grant Otter at 220 and Zeke Tiedt at heavyweight.
"We've got some things to work on, but I thought it was a nice start to the year," Burlington coach Jade Gribble said. "Grant Koenen got a nice pin against probably their best wrestler."
Boys swimming
ELKHORN TRIANGULAR: Kadin Purath finished second in the 100 freestyle to lead Prairie-St. Catherine's in this triangular meet at Elkhorn. Purath had a time of 1:02.98.
Purath also was third in the 200 individual medley (2:48.43) and swam on the third-place 200 medley and 200 freestyle relays.
He joined Tim Peterson, Eric Westman and Owen Andreassen on the 200 medley relay (2:29.27). The same four also swam on the 200 freestyle relay (2:15.24).
Westman was third in the 100 backstroke (1:38.02) and Peterson was third in the 100 breaststroke (1:40.99).
Elkhorn won the meet with 601 points. Kiel was second (356) and Prairie-St. Catherine's third (211).
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!