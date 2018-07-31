Subscribe for 17¢ / day

Prairie School fall sports meeting

Athletes who are participating in fall sports at The Prairie School, and their parents, are required to attend the fall sports meeting at 6:30 p.m. Monday, Aug. 6, in the Johnson Athletic Center on The Prairie School campus in Wind Point.

Registration begins at 6 p.m. in the atrium and all athletes and at least one parent or guardian are expected to attend. Meetings for individual sports begin at 7:15 p.m.

Here are the starting dates for fall sports. Check with the school for sites and times.

Girls golf — Monday, Aug. 6.

Girls tennis, girls swimming and diving — Tuesday, Aug. 7.

Boys soccer, girls volleyball, boys and girls cross country — Monday, Aug. 13.

For more information, please contact athletic director Jason Atanasoff at 262-752-2600.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments