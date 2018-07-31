Prairie School fall sports meeting
Athletes who are participating in fall sports at The Prairie School, and their parents, are required to attend the fall sports meeting at 6:30 p.m. Monday, Aug. 6, in the Johnson Athletic Center on The Prairie School campus in Wind Point.
Registration begins at 6 p.m. in the atrium and all athletes and at least one parent or guardian are expected to attend. Meetings for individual sports begin at 7:15 p.m.
Here are the starting dates for fall sports. Check with the school for sites and times.
Girls golf — Monday, Aug. 6.
Girls tennis, girls swimming and diving — Tuesday, Aug. 7.
Boys soccer, girls volleyball, boys and girls cross country — Monday, Aug. 13.
For more information, please contact athletic director Jason Atanasoff at 262-752-2600.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.