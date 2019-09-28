It was a day when just about everything went right for The Prairie School girls tennis team.
The Hawks swept all singles and doubles matches to run away with the Metro Classic Conference Tennis Tournament Saturday at Prairie. The scored 49 points to defeat Kenosha St. Joseph and Greendale Martin Luther, which tied for second place with 24 points.
St. Catherine’s was fourth with 19 points.
“That was their goal all year, to improve as the season went on,” Prairie coach Nich Schafer said. “They worked on their game, had some hiccups along the way, but it all came together today. They all played great.
“It was great to see them cheer on their teammates and then come out with seven first-place medals.”
The Hawks’ most dominating performance was by No. 1 singles player Sarah Gesner, who defeated St. Catherine’s Kate Smith 6-0, 6-0 in the championship match.
In other singles championship matches for Prairie, Gabi Davis defeated Saint Thomas More’s Abbey Hoffmann 6-4, 6-2 at No. 2, Tori Walker defeated Kenosha St. Joseph’s Elise Harron 6-1, 6-0 at No. 3 and Madeline Nelson defeated Greendale Martin Luther’s Madeline Nelson 6-3, 6-1 at No. 4.
“Sarah Gesner played great against Kate Smith in the final against Kate Smith,” Shafer said. “Kate’s a good player and Sarah beat her 6-0, 6-0.
“At two and three doubles, I have a senior in one who has worked hard all four years. It was great to see Regan Kocarek and Annabel Yan to come out with a victory in their last year in conference.”
Doubles champions for Prairie were Andrea Palmen and Molly Cookman at No. 1, Nareh Vartianian and Yan at No. 2 and Koczarek and Jaclyn Palmen at No. 3.
Girls volleyball
LYNN LAPORTE SPRAWL: Union Grove went 3-1 against four teams ranked in the top 10 in the Wisconsin Volleyball Coaches Association Division 1 state poll, and Kelsey Henderson set the Broncos record for digs as Union Grove finished in third in the 24-team Lynn LaPorte Sprawl played Saturday at West Bend East High School and the Milwaukee Sting Center.
Union Grove (25-3), which received honorable mention in Division 1, defeated eighth-ranked Milwaukee Divine Savior Holy Angels 25-10, 25-20 and fourth-ranked Brookfield Central 25-18, 25-20 Saturday to reach the Gold Bracket of the tournament.
In the semifinals, the Broncos lost to second-ranked Arrowhead 21-25, 25-14, 15-9, then came back to beat seventh-ranked Appleton North 22-25, 25-19, 15-8 in the third-place match.
“This was the best finish we have had at this tournament,” Union Grove coach Annie Sireno said.
Henderson entered Saturday’s action tied with Kelley Becker for career digs with 1,692, and had 39 digs on the day to make her total 1,731. She had 68 digs in the tournament.
Outside hitter Olivia Dir had 34 kills Saturday and finished with 60; setter Karlee Lois had 80 assists Saturday and 129 in the tournament; Bailey Berger had 22 kills, 23 digs, six aces and six blocks Saturday; and Sydney Ludvigsen had 11 kills and no errors against DSHA and 16 kills overall Saturday.
Burlington, ranked fifth in Division 1, finished sixth after going 2-2 Saturday. The Demons beat No. 6 Watertown 10-25, 25-19, 15-10 and unranked West Bend West 18-25, 25-15, 15-7, and lost to top-ranked Oconomowoc 22-25, 25-21, 15-12 and DSHA 26-24, 16-25, 15-10.
“Leaving the Sprawl with a sixth-place finish lets us know we’re in competition with the top teams,” Burlington coach Teri Little said.
Burlington had a balanced attack at the net — Emily Alan had 46 kills, 14 blocks and a .290 hitting percentage; Morgan Klein had 42 kills and Mackenzie Leach had 40 kills. Kaley Blake had 82 assists and Sam Naber had 72 digs and 17 aces for the Demons (24-4).
Waterford finished the day 2-2 and finished 16th, beating Middleton 25-21, 25-14 and Muskego 25-13, 25-8, and losing to Glendale Nicolet 14-25, 25-22, 15-6 and Appleton Xavier 25-19, 25-19.
Kaitlyn Kolb had 37 kills, Delaney Thomas had 98 digs, Josie Johnson had 153 assists, Delaney Romanowich had 11 aces and Olivia Busch had 15 blocks for the Wolverines (13-16).
LIGHTNING INVITATIONAL: It was a difficult day for St. Catherine's at the Lightning Invitational in Hartland.
The Angels went 0-4 on Saturday with defeats to Oostburg (7-25, 16-25), Lakeside Lutheran (10-25, 11-25) and Lake County Lutheran (7-25, 14-25). Their closest contest came in a loss to Brillion (22-25, 19-25).
Boys volleyball
SHOREWOOD TOURNAMENT: Burlington defended its championship at the Shorewood Tournament after going 5-1.
The Demons (16-4-2) defeated Waukesha South 20-25, 25-22, 15-10, Appleton West 25-20, 25-22, Westosha Central 25-23, 26-24, St. Catherine’s/Racine Lutheran 28-26, 25-15 and Westosha Central once more in the championship match 25-22, 25-19.
Tyler Duesing had 53 kills and 29 digs, David Paul had 116 assists, Daniel Drew had four aces and Ben Rummler had seven blocks.
“We played solid in all aspects of the game today,” Burlington coach Michael Jones said. “Our middles stepped up and connected with senior setter David Paul who continues to lead this team. Our serving was consistent, defense was solid, offense was inconsistent at times, but overall really good.”
St. Catherine’s/Racine Lutheran tied for third after finishing 3-2 with wins over West Bend West 26-24, 27-25, Neenah 25-19, 25-15 and Waukesha South 26-24, 21-25, 15-10. The Angels lost to Shorewood 24-26, 25-17, 15-12 and Burlington in the semifinals.
“Overall I’m really happy with our play, especially with our team only having seven guys and still keeping all the games close,” said St. Catherine’s/Racine Lutheran coach Kara Avery.
You have free articles remaining.
Evan Schuster and Dazerien Hicks had 16 blocks, Tyler Ojala had 28 digs and Grant May had 38 kills for the Angels (9-6).
Boys soccer
ST. CATHERINE'S 0, KIMBERLY 0: The Angels had four "amazing" opportunities to score in the second half, coach Ben Lake said, but settled for a tie against Division 1 opponent Kimberly.
Lake said the opportunities were a shot that hit the post and crossbar, headers by Sam French and Zach Cotter and a shot by Alverto Galvan that the Kimberly goalkeeper was able to stop with his fingertips.
"It was probably the best team we played against and it was our most solid performance of the season," said Lake, whose team is 5-5-1.
Lake singled out the performances of Galvan, French, Mejia and Trey Polk.
HORLICK 2, KENOSHA ST. JOSEPH 0: The Rebels’ defense continued its impressive form in a nonconference match Friday at Horlick's Levonian Field.
Colin Gayle scored from an assist by Israel Duran in the 31st minute to give the Rebels (9-3-1) a 1-0 lead. In the second half, Tommy Ruiz scored in the 70th minute with Duran picking up his second assist.
Zach Heiman made three saves in the shutout. The Rebels have earned three shutouts in a row and have shutouts in four of their last five matches.
Horlick coach Galen Irish praised the play of defenders Tony Pitrof and Noah Trevino.
PRAIRIE 6, LAKE COUNTRY LUTHERAN 0: Senior Max Yde gave the Hawks two goals and an assist in a nonconference victory over the Lightning in a battle of state-ranked Division 4 teams Friday at Wind Point.
Yde’s goals came in back-to-back minutes for Prairie (6-1-3) with scores in the 77th and 78th minute on assists from seniors Luis Garduno and Nick Hawkins. His assist came on a goal by senior Jason Frosch in the 12th minute.
Garduno scored in the 30th minute on a penalty kick and Frosch assisted on goals by sophomore Daniel Bravo scored in the 65th minute and senior Caden Holum in the 85th minute.
The Hawks are ranked second and Lake Country Lutheran (6-5-0) is ranked eighth among Division 4 teams in the Wisconsin Soccer Coaches Association state poll.
Cross country
MUSKEGO INVITATIONAL: The Case girls finished fourth with 139 points in the 14-team Muskego Invitational at Lake Denoon Middle School.
Sophomore Audrey Amaya led the the Eagles, finishing 14th with a time of 20:20.64. Junior Kaitlyn Francis was 22nd (21:01.37) and senior Sophie Young was 25th (21:09.53).
Olivia Pitrof was 18th in 20:58.75 for Horlick, which was 11th with a score of 260.
Park senior Mariah Davis was 89th (24:30.39).
On the boys side, Case was 15th out of 17 teams (358) behind senior Aaron Peterson, who was 47th (18:12.86).
Horlick senior Connor Vertz was 68th (18:32.86). Park sophomore Carter Sura was 47th (18:08.72).
KETTLE MORAINE INVITATIONAL: Union Grove, led by a top-10 finish by junior Marcus Johnson, placed ninth in the 17-team Kettle Moraine Invitational at Naga-Waukee Park.
Johnson finished seventh with a time of 17:22.48 and junior Hunter Reich was 24th (17:48.94). Senior Tommy Bretl was 45th ( 18:30.62).
Burlington was 10th with three top-50 finishes. Senior Kodi Kreuger was 41st (18:21.84), senior Ben Ewald was 48th ( 18:32.73) and sophomore Tanner Sylvester was 50th ( 18:34.75).
Waterford was 13th behind juniors Connor Zach 18th in17:40.43) and Connor Warnke ( 35th in 18:12.82).
The Prairie School was 15th with junior Stephen McGravey-Tat finishing in 73rd (19:03.35).
In the girls meet, Waterford tied for eighth place out of 16 teams behind senior Jayda Obluck (30th in 21:13.05).
Union Grove was 10th. Freshman Riley Kayler was 31st in 21:19.19 and senior Riley Calouette was 46th in 21:44.21.
Burlington was 16th. The Demons’ top finisher was sophomore Marlee Nichols, who finished in 82nd with a time of 23:08.47.
Girls golf
HARTFORD INVITATIONAL: Freshman Sophie Lawler shot a 91 for Prairie during Friday's Hartford Invitational at the Washington County Golf Course.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.