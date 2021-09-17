High schools: Prairie comes up short in battle of state-ranked teams

The Prairie School boys soccer team entered its nonconference match against Cedarburg Friday having shut out each of its first five opponents.
The Hawks left the match with a rare home loss and some lessons learned.
In a battle of state-ranked teams, Prairie allowed a goal in the sixth minute and never got going offensively in a 3-0 loss at Prairie.
Cedarburg (4-6-0), ranked 10th in Division 2 in the Wisconsin Soccer Coaches Association state poll, put the Hawks (3-1-2), ranked second in Division 4, on their heels early and kept them uncomfortable.
“I felt like we played a very reactive game tonight,” Prairie coach Corey Oakland said. “Cedarburg was very proactive and aggressive, and we really struggled to settle into the game.
"Statistically, the game wasn't totally out of whack (the Hawks were outshot 8-4), but we just never looked comfortable going forward.”
Prairie kept it close at the half, trailing 1-0, then the Bulldogs scored again in the 47th minute.
Still, the Hawks were not out it yet, but with about two minutes left in the match, they were in Cedarburg’s end and were putting pressure on its net, but the Bulldogs turned the tables.
“With about two minutes left in the game, they had a throw-in deep in their end of the field and I felt it could have been a great opportunity for us to trap them and put a ball in the back of the net,” Oakland said. “Unfortunately, the opposite happened — our press was just not sharp enough, they split our press, played a long ball out and a Cedarburg player hit a beautiful shot from about 25 yards.
“There were some good lessons for us to learn though — it‘s still early in the season and a game like this definitely makes us better.”
Hawks goalkeeper Devin Stoltenberg made four saves.
RACINE LUTHERAN 1, LIVING WORD LUTHERAN 1: The Crusaders led 1-0 at the half, but the Timberwolves tied the match in the second half and that’s how this nonconference match at Pershing Park ended Friday.
Junior midfielder Logan Rasch scored on a free kick from 45 yards in the 31st minute of the match to give Racine Lutheran (5-4-1) the lead.
In the second half, Living Word (4-3-2) was awarded a penalty kick and converted to tie the match at 1-1.
Senior goalkeeper John Hansen made nine saves for the Crusaders.
Racine Lutheran coach Peter LaBoda, whose team Wednesday beat St. Catherine’s for the first time in program history, said despite the draw, he likes what he is seeing from his team.
“We played hard for 80 minutes and I’m happy for the players as they are seeing results from all their hard work,” LaBoda said. “I wish the result could have been a winner, but see a lot of positives from it.”
ARROWHEAD 4, ST. CATHERINE’S 2: The Angels bounced back from Wednesday’s loss to Lutheran and gave the state-ranked Warhawks all they could handle in a first-round match of a four-team meet Friday at Arrowhead.
Sophomore forward Andres Arroyo scored the first goal of the match for St. Catherine’s, unassisted, on a 40-yard shot. After Arrowhead scored to go up 2-1, Victor Moreno scored for the Angels by beating a defender 1-on-1 and scoring at the back post.
In the second half, the Warhawks (7-2-1), ranked third in Division 1 in the Wisconsin Soccer Coaches Association state poll, took the lead for good on a penalty kick.
St. Catherine’s brought players forward to put pressure on Arrowhead in the final stages of the match, but the Warhawks were able to gain control of the ball and score an insurance goal with about 30 seconds left.
“We were pushing numbers, but they caught us on a counter,” Angels coach Ben Lake said. “The kids played really, really well and it was Jekyll and Hyde from when we played Lutheran.”
Senior goalkeeper Pedro Serratos had 14 saves and Lake said he played arguably his best game in his four-year St. Catherine’s career, including stops on “two incredible point-blank plays.”
Girls volleyball
PRAIRIE 3, UNIVERSITY SCHOOL 0: The Hawks swept their nonconference match against the Wildcats 25-14, 25-19, 25-15 Friday at Milwaukee.
Cate Yunker led Prairie (7-0) with seven aces and 27 assists. Lexi Kuvsinikov added seven kills for the Hawks.
Girls tennis
BURLINGTON 4, CASE 3: The Demons swept the three doubles matches and Holly Adamek won her No. 4 singles match for Burlington in a nonconference victory over the Eagles Friday at Burlington.
The closest match of the day was at No. 2 doubles, where the Demons’ Emilie Runkel and Julia Golla beat the Eagles’ Jackie Villa and Valerie Harmon 6-4, 6-4.
In the other doubles matches, Peyton Matson and Sam Taylor beat Elizabeth Wieties and Inaara McCray 6-2, 6-2 at No. 1 and Ashley and Megan Smitz beat Noura Deanparvar and Mackenna Hatfield 6-3, 6-1 at No. 3.
Adamek beat Ava Shufelt 6-0, 6-1 at No. 4 singles to give Burlington (5-9 overall) the final edge.
The Eagles won the first three singles flights, with Alaina Jaeck beating Adalie Rauch 6-2, 6-1 at No. 1, Aalaiya Jacklin beating Mabel Nichols 6-0, 6-0 at No. 2 and Janavi Munagavalasa beating Sydney Ewold 6-0, 6-0 at No. 3.
Cross country
PARK: The Park boys finished ninth of nine teams at the Whitefish Bay Invitational Friday at Kletzch Park in Whitefish Bay.
Senior Carter Sura was Park’s top finisher for the Panthers, finishing 32nd in 18:27.6. Junior Eric Rannow (19:59.6) was 52nd, senior Ezekiel King (21:25.5) was 57th, junior Kyle Ketterhagen (22:03.9) was 59th and freshman Evan Vallejos (23:23.0) was 60th.