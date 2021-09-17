High schools: Prairie comes up short in battle of state-ranked teams

The Prairie School boys soccer team entered its nonconference match against Cedarburg Friday having shut out each of its first five opponents.

The Hawks left the match with a rare home loss and some lessons learned.

In a battle of state-ranked teams, Prairie allowed a goal in the sixth minute and never got going offensively in a 3-0 loss at Prairie.

Cedarburg (4-6-0), ranked 10th in Division 2 in the Wisconsin Soccer Coaches Association state poll, put the Hawks (3-1-2), ranked second in Division 4, on their heels early and kept them uncomfortable.

“I felt like we played a very reactive game tonight,” Prairie coach Corey Oakland said. “Cedarburg was very proactive and aggressive, and we really struggled to settle into the game.

"Statistically, the game wasn't totally out of whack (the Hawks were outshot 8-4), but we just never looked comfortable going forward.”

Prairie kept it close at the half, trailing 1-0, then the Bulldogs scored again in the 47th minute.

Still, the Hawks were not out it yet, but with about two minutes left in the match, they were in Cedarburg’s end and were putting pressure on its net, but the Bulldogs turned the tables.