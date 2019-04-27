The Prairie School boys tennis team persevered Saturday through wintry conditions at the Brown Deer Invitational and won both of their dual meets in dominating fashion.
Prairie beat Watertown Luther Prep 7-0 as every singles player won their match in straight sets. No. 1 Pranav Bajaj defeated Elijah Schulz 6-0, 6-1.
The Hawks then beat Saint Thomas More 6-1. No. 1 doubles duo Anthony Babu and Gabe Perez had to grind out a win (7-5, 6-3) against Jeff Schubric and Matt Monoca, Prairie coach Nich Schafer said.
“Anthony and Gabe had to show their grit to finish off Saint Thomas More,” Schafer said. “They put their best players out there and it was a great match.”
