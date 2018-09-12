The Prairie School boys soccer coach Corey Oakland was expecting a tight match when his team traveled to Shoreland Lutheran to take on the Metro Classic Conference rival Pacers.
And that’s exactly what he got.
The teams played to a 2-2 draw after 90 minutes and it was a back and forth affair for the entire match at Somers.
Nick Hawkins scored the first goal of the game for the Hawks (2-2-1, 0-1-1 MCC) in the 26th minute to give his team a 1-0 lead, but the Pacers answered back with two goals in the 42nd and 66th minute to take the lead.
“I was a little disappointed with our defending on set pieces,” Oakland said. “But we bounced back nicely after they scored their two goals.”
In the 76th minute, Francesco Quattrone scored the equalizer, assisted by Gabe Perez, and the Hawks had a chance to win the game in the final minutes, according to Oakland.
“Those last 10 minutes of the game felt like we were on the cusp of putting one into the back of the net,” Oakland said. “We just couldn’t finish our opportunities.”
The Hawks outshot the Pacers 14-10 and Prairie goalkeeper Christian Cape made six saves.
ST. CATHERINE’S 10, RACINE LUTHERAN 0: The Crusaders were down a man against the Angels in their Metro Classic Conference match at Pershing Park, but were led by goalkeeper Chris Romero, who stopped 21 shots.
The Angels (2-2-3, 1-0-1 MCC) jumped on the Crusaders right out of the gates, scoring seven first half goals. Victor Moreno was responsible for four of those seven goals.
In addition to Moreno, Juan Caseras (two), Brian Vazquez (two), Juan Meija and Nick Theama (one each) each added goals.
The Crusaders (0-4-1, 0-1 MCC) did not have a shot on goal in the match and play was halted in the 73rd minute because of the 10-goal rule.
Boys volleyball
INDIAN TRAIL 3, PARK 0: State-ranked Kenosha Indian Trail defeated the Panthers, but Park would not go down without a fight in a Southeast Conference match at Park.
Kevin Leslie had 16 assists, four kills, five digs and two aces for the Panthers (0-2 SEC) in their 25-12, 25-15, 25-14 loss to the Hawks, ranked eighth in the Wisconsin Boys Volleyball Coaches Association state poll.
In addition to Leslie, Nobal Days had eight kills and four digs, and Tyler Huck had six digs.
FRANKLIN 3, CASE 1: Saphar Grant had 13 kills and Quinn O’Brien had 29 digs in the Eagles’ 25-23, 21-25, 25-21, 25-19 Southeast Conference loss to Franklin at Case.
Case will take on Germantown and Indian Trail in its next two matches. Both teams are ranked in the top 10 in the Wisconsin Boys Volleyball Coaches Association state poll.
HORLICK 3, TREMPER 1: The Rebels defeated Southeast Conference opponent Tremper 25-22, 25-17, 13-25, 25-19 at Kenosha and improved to 6-4-1 on the season.
Junior Matt Barrientez led Horlick with 17 assists, nine kills and five aces.
Girls tennis
BURLINGTON 5, CASE 2: May Jagodzinski and the Demons defeated nonconference opponent Case at Burlington behind a strong effort from their singles players.
Jagodzinski, Sydney Meier, Emily Rauch, and Trinity Northrop each one in straight sets for Burlington (6-7).
Case’s usual No. 1 and No. 2 singles players were moved to No. 1 doubles against Burlington. Bojana Pozder and Destiny Klinkhammer defeated Caitlyn Matson and Emily Zuleger 6-0, 6-1.
ST. CATHERINE’S 7, DOMINICAN 0: The Angels defeated Metro Classic Conference opponent Dominican in dominating fashion at Whitefish Bay.
No. 1 and No. 2 singles players Kate Smith and Clare Veranth won each of their matches 6-0, 6-0. The Angels improved to 5-0 in conference.
