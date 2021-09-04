High schools: Prairie boys soccer settles for yet another draw

Another day, another draw for the Prairie School boys soccer team.

On Saturday, the short-handed Hawks settled for a 0-0 draw against Horlick - the team's second match in a row at a four-team meet at Prairie.

On Friday, the Hawks tied Kenosha Tremper 0-0 in the first match of a two-day event.

Prairie (1-0-2) was again missing several key players, said coach Corey Oakland, but played better on offense.

"Today we did a much better job of creating multiple quality goal scoring opportunities, while conceding just a few chances defensively," Oakland said. "Our defense was once again quite solid, but the difference today was our offense was much more proactive and engaged, including several crosses into the box that we simply misconnected our final touch."

Goalkeeper Devin Stoltenberg made four saves for the Hawks, who won the WIAA Division 3 state title last November.

ST. CATHERINE'S 4, SCHWA 2: The Angels took a 1-0 halftime lead and went on to defeat Southeast Wisconsin Christian Homeschool Athletics in the third-place game of the Catholic Memorial Tournament at Waukesha South High School.