High schools: Prairie boys soccer settles for yet another draw

Another day, another draw for the Prairie School boys soccer team.
On Saturday, the short-handed Hawks settled for a 0-0 draw against Horlick - the team's second match in a row at a four-team meet at Prairie.
On Friday, the Hawks tied Kenosha Tremper 0-0 in the first match of a two-day event.
Prairie (1-0-2) was again missing several key players, said coach Corey Oakland, but played better on offense.
"Today we did a much better job of creating multiple quality goal scoring opportunities, while conceding just a few chances defensively," Oakland said. "Our defense was once again quite solid, but the difference today was our offense was much more proactive and engaged, including several crosses into the box that we simply misconnected our final touch."
Goalkeeper Devin Stoltenberg made four saves for the Hawks, who won the WIAA Division 3 state title last November.
ST. CATHERINE'S 4, SCHWA 2: The Angels took a 1-0 halftime lead and went on to defeat Southeast Wisconsin Christian Homeschool Athletics in the third-place game of the Catholic Memorial Tournament at Waukesha South High School.
Scoring goals for the Angels (1-2) were Edgar Gomez, Edgar Mateo, Wade Roberson and Anthony Hernandez. Pedro Serratos had two saves.
Cross Country
REBEL INVITATIONAL: Waterford's Trever Buchanan placed 30th in the 14-team event hosted by Horlick at UW-Parkside.
Buchanan covered the 5,000-meter course in 17:36.4. John Czajka placed 67th (19:15.1) as the Wolverines finished 13th with 355 points.
Park's Carter Sura finished 70th overall (18:59.8), while Horlick's Jorge Sarabia was 87th (19:52.3).
In the girls race, Waterford's Natalia Arteaga was 36th (22:15) and Lucy Younk 47th (22:45.7). The Wolverines finished ninth among the 11 teams with 258 points.
BLACKSHIRT INVITATIONAL: Prairie freshman Caroline Lopez finished 21st overall, while Burlington sophomore Jenna Bebow placed 38th to help the Demons finish eighth at the 10-team meet win Minooka Park in Waukesha.
Lopez covered the course in 22:41.1, while Bebow finished in 24:06.9. Also for the Demons, Ella Clapp was 40th (25:14.7). Burlington had 212 points. Brookfield Central won the meet with 34.
In the boys race, Burlington senior Tanner Sylvester was 26th (18:59.8) and Prairie junior Nolan Boerner 27th (19:00.5). The Hawks placed 10th as a team with 304, while Burlington was 11th (308).
Girls swimming
BURLINGTON CO-OP: Megan Schultz won the 100-yard breaststroke, took second in the 200 freestyle, and swam the first leg on the winning 200 freestyle relay at the eight-team Shorewood Invitational in Shorewood.
Schultz won the breaststroke in 1:06.55, and finished the 200 freestyle in 1:58.90. Emilia Dahms, Claire Keeker and Averi Larsen on the relay that won in 1:42.33.
Also for the Demons, Larsen was second in the 200 individual medley (2:14.80), Keeker was second in the 50 freestyle (26.11 seconds), and Dahms was third in the 50 free (26.61).
Burlington placed fourth with 333 points. Muskego won the meet with 452.5 points.