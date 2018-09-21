The beauty – or ugliness – of statistics lies in the eye of the beholder. And The Prairie School boys soccer coach Corey Oakland beheld a little of both Friday.
The Hawks outshot nonconference opponent Lake Country Lutheran 32-6 but needed to sweat out a 3-2 victory at Hartland.
“When you have that lopsided a stat book, the score should never be as close as it was tonight,” Oakland said.
Prairie (5-2-1) put up two goals in the first dozen minutes, as Nick Ruffo scored in the ninth and assisted on J.D. Dreifuerst’s goal. Lake Country’s successful penalty kick before the half cut the lead to 2-1.
Gabe Perez netted a free kick in the 82nd minute to extend the Hawks’ lead, but the extra cushion was short-lived. The Lightning scored three minutes later, their only shot on goal in the half.
Christian Cape and Devin Stoltenberg combined for four saves.
Girls volleyball
LYNN LAPORTE SPRAWL: Burlington started the two-day invitational in style, winning three matches at West Bend West. Fellow Southern Lakes Conference member Union Grove won two of three matches on the first day.
The Demons (25-5) defeated East Troy 25-16, 30-28, Kimberly 25-16, 25-23, and West Bend West 25-12, 25-12. The Broncos (17-5) beat Appleton North 25-20, 11-25, 15-12 and Nicolet 25-22, 25-18, and lost to Mukwonago 25-17, 25-21.
For Burlington, Coley Haggard had 19 kills in the three matches and Emil Alan added 15. Kaley Blake had 48 assists and served eight aces, while Mackenzie Leach had 16 digs.
For Union Grove, Karlee Lois had eight kills, 24 digs and 39 kills, while Olivia Dir had 24 kills, 20 digs and served four aces.
Girls tennis
CASE 4, BRADFORD 3: Eagles freshman Bojana Pozder improved to 26-0 as Case won a Southeast Conference dual match Kenosha.
Pzoder beat Izzy Knick 6-0, 6-0 at No. 1 singles. With the victory, Pozder matched last year’s Racine County Player of the Year Rachel Anderson in wins.
The Eagles (13-7, 5-2 SEC) swept singles play behind Pozder, Destiny Klinkhammer, Alaina Jaeck and Aalaiya Jacklin, but lost all of its doubles matches.
Cross country
ST. CATHERINE’S: Angel Aranda led the Angel boys, finishing second in 21:19 in a Metro Classic Conference dual meet against Saint Thomas More at H.F. Johnson Park. Calaway Alderson finished sixth in 23:02.
On the girls side, Jazmin Muro placed fourth in 30:21, while Alivia York was sixth (31:00).
Neither the boys or girls side had a complete team.
