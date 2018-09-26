A clash of state-ranked boys soccer teams lived up to its billing on Wednesday.
Prairie School, ranked No. 3 among Division 4 teams in the Wisconsin Soccer Coaches Association poll, edged No. 4 St. Catherines’ 2-1 in a Metro Classic Conference match at SCORe in Caledonia.
Max Yde scored both goals for the Hawks (6-2-1, 2-1-1 MCC) including the game-winner in the 80th minute.
“I thought Max was great,” Prairie coach Corey Oakland said. “Those two goals were big, but I thought he pressured the ball very well on top of that.”
After a scoreless first half, Yde opened the scoring with a goal in the 65th minute. The Angels (4-3-3, 2-1-1 MCC) answered in the 72nd minute on a 23-yard free kick from Paul Serratos to level the match 1-1. Yde scored his second in the 80th minute.
“I thought our guys did a good job today,” St. Catherine’s coach Ben Lake said. “We just didn’t execute on certain set pieces, but I felt like we played well overall.”
Peyton Johnson stopped six shots for the Angels, while Christian Cape saved three for the Hawks.
“We’ve had some games where we’ve played really well this year,” Oakland said. “I’m glad we won, but this certainly wasn’t a flawless effort.”
CASE 1, TREMPER 1: These Southeast Conference opponents settled for a draw at Ameche Field in Kenosha.
The Eagles scored a goal in the first minute on a shot from Jaxon Ford. Tremper equalized in 83rd minute.
Shots were even at 15 for each team and Case keeper Chase Werner stopped six shots.
“We had a chance to win the game in the 87th minute when Jake (Passehl) broke away,” Case coach Gregg Anderle said. “It was a well-played game on both ends.”
MARTIN LUTHER 4, RACINE LUTHERAN 3: At Pershing Park, the Crusaders were searching for their first victory of the season, but fell a goal short in a Metro Classic Conference match.
“We lost, but I’m happy,” Racine Lutheran coach Peter LaBoda said. “We are finally healthy and it’s great that we are able to send out a full team. We were very competitive today.”
Martin Luther went ahead 2-0 in the first 15 minutes of the game before Chris Romero and Scooter Molbeck scored goals for the Crusaders (0-6-1, 0-2-1 MCC) to tie the game.
The Spartans scored again in the 41st minute, but were answered by Molbeck in the 42nd.
After six goals in the first half, things settled down for both sides. The Spartans scored one more goal in the 54th minute to go up 4-3 and that proved to be the difference.
“We had plenty of chances to equalize and they had a chance to go up 5-3 on us,” LaBoda said. “Matt Burzack stopped a penalty kick and that save kept us in the game.”
Boys volleyball
PARK 3, TREMPER 0: The Panthers picked up their first win of the season in a Southeast Conference dual match at Park.
Kevin Leslie and Nobal Days led Park (1-7, 1-3 SEC) to a 25-7, 25-23, 25-22 victory. Leslie had 16 assists, eight kills, six aces and nine digs, while Days added 14 digs, nine kills and five blocks.
CASE 3, HORLICK 1: Zach Romano had 23 kills, two aces, 11 digs, 14 assists and three blocks, while Matt Barrientez had 29 assists, three blocks and 10 kills in the Rebels’ Southeast Conference dual match loss.
Girls golf
BURLINGTON: Saige Heelein turned in the best score for the Demons at the WIAA Division 1 Janesville Parker Regional at Riverside Golf Course in Janesville.
Heelein, a junior, shot a 51 on the front nine and a 57 on the back to finish with a 108. Serra Brehm and Mckenzie Plitzuweit finished with 119 and 132 respectively.
Milton won the meet with a 330 and Holly Murphy of Lake Geneva Badger shot the best individual round of the day at 74. Other teams advancing to sectionals were Badger, Parker and Janesville Craig.
