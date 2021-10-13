High schools: Prairie boys soccer gets draw, finishes unbeaten in Metro Classic

For once, a tie was as good as a win for the Prairie School boys soccer team.

The state-ranked Hawks on Wednesday night scored a second-half goal to finish in a 1-1 draw with Kenosha St. Joseph at Anderson Park in Kenosha.

The goal and the tie allowed Prairie to complete an unbeaten run through Metro Classic Conference matches this season, finishing 6-0-1.

"You're never necessarily happy with a draw, but we just didn't look sharp from the start, and had to really compete for the tie," said Prairie coach Corey Oakland.

The Lancers (8-2-4, 3-0-4 Metro Classic) took an early lead, finding the net on a strong shot that got deflected in the 12th minute. That score stood until halftime.

The Hawks, however, wasted no time getting offensive in the second half. In the 44th minute, Calvin Sharpe scored off an assist from Spencer Dues.

Nathan Breiwick crossed the ball near the goal and the St. Joseph goalkeeper came out to play the ball. Dues got to the ball first and and sent it over to Sharpe, who tapped it in for the score.

"It was outstanding awareness by both players to seize the opportunity," Oakland said.