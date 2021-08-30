High schools: Prairie boys soccer gets back to its winning ways

The Prairie School boys soccer team got right back to its winning ways on Monday.

The Hawks, who beat St. Lawrence Seminary 4-0 last November to win the WIAA Division 3 state championship, scored twice in each half on Monday and beat Lake County Lutheran 4-0 in a nonconference match at Hartland.

Lake Country (0-1) came out hard in the opening minutes, said Prairie coach Corey Oakland, but the Hawks' midfield eventually settled the game down.

"After that, we eventually were able to create consistent offensive pressure throughout," Oakland said.

That pressure led to an own goal in the 31st minute after the ball glanced off a Lightning defender.

"It was a beautiful pass into the box by Spencer Dues, and if it wouldn't have bounced off the defender into the net, we likely would have scored anyway," Oakland said.

Daniel Bravo added an unassisted goal in the 38th minute to give Prairie (1-0) a 2-0 halftime lead.

In the second half, Bravo struck again, scoring off an assist from Nathan Breiwick in the 54th minute. Junior defender Charlie Shaw finished the scoring with a goal off an assist from Bravo in the 65th minute.