High schools: Prairie boys soccer gets back to its winning ways

The Prairie School boys soccer team got right back to its winning ways on Monday.
The Hawks, who beat St. Lawrence Seminary 4-0 last November to win the WIAA Division 3 state championship, scored twice in each half on Monday and beat Lake County Lutheran 4-0 in a nonconference match at Hartland.
Lake Country (0-1) came out hard in the opening minutes, said Prairie coach Corey Oakland, but the Hawks' midfield eventually settled the game down.
"After that, we eventually were able to create consistent offensive pressure throughout," Oakland said.
That pressure led to an own goal in the 31st minute after the ball glanced off a Lightning defender.
"It was a beautiful pass into the box by Spencer Dues, and if it wouldn't have bounced off the defender into the net, we likely would have scored anyway," Oakland said.
Daniel Bravo added an unassisted goal in the 38th minute to give Prairie (1-0) a 2-0 halftime lead.
In the second half, Bravo struck again, scoring off an assist from Nathan Breiwick in the 54th minute. Junior defender Charlie Shaw finished the scoring with a goal off an assist from Bravo in the 65th minute.
Goalkeeper Devin Stoltenberg posted the shutout, making three saves.
The season-opening match was a good beginning for the defending state champion Hawks, who finished 16-2-1 last season.
"On the whole, we have lots of room for growth, but it also was a positive start against a competitive Lake Country Lutheran team." Oakland said. "The other big positive was we were able to test our depth a bit and try a few different looks throughout the game."
Girls golf
SOUTHEAST CONFERENCE MINI-MEET: Case senior Ella Million carded a 46 to help the Eagles place second in the fourth conference mini-meet of season, held at Meadowbrook Country Club in Mount Pleasant.
Leslie Million had a 53 for Case, which finished with 211. Franklin won the meet with a total of 178 - the only team to shoot under 200.
Park, led by Grace Betker's 53, finished fifth with a 251. Horlick competed with three golfers, and the Rebels were led by Sasha Schick's 61.
Franklin senior Caelan Lee earned medalist honors with a 40.
Girls tennis
WATERFORD: The Wolverines won the Battle of the Ws during the weekend, winning three matches at New Berlin West.
Waterford won the team title by beating host New Berlin West 5-2, Wilmot 7-0 and Waukesha North 7-0.
The Wolverines had a great individual showing, winning 19 of 21 matches.
All three of the Wolverines doubles teams went undefeated: The No. 1 duo of Katelyn Allen and Elena Leshok; the No. 2 team of Madison Krueger and Riley Higgins and the No. 3 pairing of Katie Benavides and Brianna Kron.
Also going 3-0 at the meet were No. 3 singles Kaylee Brudnicki and No. 4 singles Sophia Veit.
"Overall, Waterford played great tennis," said Wolverines coach Sharon Webb. "The varsity is hoping to come out with some more wins as the season moves forward."