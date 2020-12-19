High schools: Prairie boys recover with impressive performance

The Prairie School boys basketball team rebounded in a big way Saturday afternoon.

Coming off a loss to state power St. Catherine's Thursday night, the Hawks defeated Wilmot 79-63 in a nonconference game in Wilmot.

Four players scored in double figures for the Hawks (5-1). Antuan Nesbitt went 7 for 10 from the floor and finished with 17 points and seven rebounds. Jacob Fallico made four of Prairie's eight 3-pointers and scored 14 points. Anajai Hunter added 12 points and Ashe Oglesby had 10 points and nine rebounds. Kaleb Shannon contributed eight points.

Also excelling for Prairie was KJ Williams, who had seven points and five rebounds. Prairie coach Jason Atanasoff said Williams, "was tremendous on the defensive end."

"It was good to bounce back after Thursday night," Atanasoff said. "With teams loading up on Antuan, other guys had to step up and they did that today. I love to see four guys in double figures."

Wilmot (2-4), was led by London Glass, who scored 27 points.

“Wilmot is a nice team with multiple threats and now with Glass healthy, they are a handful to guard," Atanasoff said. "I thought our depth really came through tonight with us keeping fresh legs out there and applying full court pressure.