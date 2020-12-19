High schools: Prairie boys recover with impressive performance

The Prairie School boys basketball team rebounded in a big way Saturday afternoon.
Coming off a loss to state power St. Catherine's Thursday night, the Hawks defeated Wilmot 79-63 in a nonconference game in Wilmot.
Four players scored in double figures for the Hawks (5-1). Antuan Nesbitt went 7 for 10 from the floor and finished with 17 points and seven rebounds. Jacob Fallico made four of Prairie's eight 3-pointers and scored 14 points. Anajai Hunter added 12 points and Ashe Oglesby had 10 points and nine rebounds. Kaleb Shannon contributed eight points.
Also excelling for Prairie was KJ Williams, who had seven points and five rebounds. Prairie coach Jason Atanasoff said Williams, "was tremendous on the defensive end."
"It was good to bounce back after Thursday night," Atanasoff said. "With teams loading up on Antuan, other guys had to step up and they did that today. I love to see four guys in double figures."
Wilmot (2-4), was led by London Glass, who scored 27 points.
“Wilmot is a nice team with multiple threats and now with Glass healthy, they are a handful to guard," Atanasoff said. "I thought our depth really came through tonight with us keeping fresh legs out there and applying full court pressure.
"Kaleb Shannon played his best game as a varsity player on both ends and it was nice to see Jacob Fallico moving around better and shooting it well tonight. As he works his way back from a prolonged injury, he can really stretch a defense out with his range.”
SHORELAND LUTHERAN 61, CATHOLIC CENTRAL 19: The Hilltoppers had a rough shooting night in this Metro Classic Conference game at Somers, going just 6 for 36 from the floor.
Catholic Central (0-6, 0-6 MCC) went 4 for 21 from 2-point range and 2 for 15 from 3-point range. Max Robson led the Hilltoppers with five points.
Shoreland Lutheran (3-2, 2-2 MCC) led 44-12 at halftime. Making matters worse for Catholic Central was that leading scorer Neal McCourt picked up four fouls in the first half.
"This is kind of the same old stuff we've had," Catholic Central coach Steve Smith said. "We have a hard time scoring early. It was 15-2 about eight minutes unto the game. We dig ourselves into a hole and it's just hard to come out.
"Right now, I've got about three kids who can score consistently and, defensively, teams are focusing on them. My other three players are simply not able to pick up the slack at the moment. I've got to work with them. They're young and they're inexperienced."
Quentin Bolton led Shoreland Lutheran with 19 points and Sawyer Smith added 18.
Girls basketball
LAKE COUNTRY LUTHERAN 64, PRAIRIE 27: Turnover issues persisted for the Hawks, who committed 25 turnovers in this nonconference game in Hartland. Against St. Catherine's Thursday night, Prairie had 36 turnovers.
"Until we start figuring things out, it's going to be the same thing day in and day out," Prairie coach Alan Mills said. "We just struggle to take care of the ball, we make poor decisions, we're really tentative playing not to lose instead of playing to win. We're worried about mistakes, so we make more of them."
Abby Decker led Prairie (2-6) with 10 points. Reese Jaramillo added five.
Lake Country Lutheran improved to 6-3.
