High schools: Prairie boys dominate Metro Classic tennis tournament

After suffering through a year to forget, The Prairie School boys tennis team is having a season to remember.
The Hawks won championships in four flights and took second in two others to dominate the Metro Classic Conference Tournament on Saturday at Prairie.
Prairie finished with 38 points to win the team title, comfortably ahead of Greendale Martin Luther’s 29. St. Catherine’s-Lutheran placed fifth with one point.
“Last year was a tough year, with no one having played,” Hawks coach Nich Schafer said. “To look back at where we started this year to now, and to see that progression of how much better we are at this point of the season is great. It was good to end the season on a high note.”
Prairie players won championships at No. 2 and No. 3 singles, and at No. 1 and No. 2 doubles. They took second in No. 1 and No. 4 singles.
Leading the way was Taej Desai, who beat Jordan Zhou of Martin Luther 6-1, 6-1 at No. 2 singles, and Mauricio Garduno, who came from behind and defeated Owen Laack of Martin Luther 5-7, 7-5, 10-6 at No. 3 singles.
“Our singles matches looked great today,” Schafer said. “Taej played very well against Martin Luther. He learned how to be assertive on the court. Mauricio likes winning the hard way. He played in front of a large, cheering crowd so that helped his momentum.”
In doubles, Quincy Eaton and Daniel Dreifuerst edged Tony Paniagua and Payton Adams of Milwaukee Saint Thomas More 7-5, 7-6 (5) at No. 1, while Calvin Sharpe and Joe Morales beat Martin Luther’s Owen Povlick and Ethan Witkowiak 6-3, 6-2 at No. 2.
“Quincy and Daniel had their toughest win of the year against Thomas More,” Schafer said. “Both teams were really scrappy and it was a game of athleticism and heart. There were rallies that lasted six or seven volleys. It was the most fun, but hard to watch, match.”
At No. 1 singles, Prairie’s Kethan Bajaj got to the finals, but lost to Dominican’s Teddy Wong 6-2, 6-2. At No. 4 singles, Elliot Swanson lost the title match to Seth Kogutkiewicz of Martin Luther 6-0, 6-3.
For St. Catherine’s-Lutheran, Brandyn Barron finished fifth at No. 3 singles.
Baseball
LUTHERAN-PRAIRIE 13, ST. CATHERINE’S 5: Jason Schmierer pitched 4⅔ innings of hitless relief Saturday and the LPs won the completion of Metro Classic Conference game at Horlick Field.
The game was postponed in the bottom of the fourth inning May 27 because of rain.
Kody Krekling went 3 for 5 with three RBIs and three stolen bases for the LPs (11-9, 8-6 MCC). Jayce Jaramillo went 2 for 4 with a double and three RBIs. He also scored a run.
St. Catherine’s is 1-17 and 1-13 in the MCC.
TREMPER 10, PARK 0: The Trojans came out swinging and never looked back against the Panthers in a five-inning Southeast Conference victory Saturday at Horlick Field.
Tremper (19-3, 15-2 SEC), ranked fifth in Division 1 in the Wisconsin Baseball Coaches Association poll, scored three runs in the first inning, three in the second and four in the fourth to make quick work of Park (1-17, 1-16 SEC).
For the Panthers, Noah Johnson had a double.
WATERFORD 1, BADGER 0: A run in the top of the fourth inning was the difference for the Wolverines in a Southern Lakes Conference victory Saturday at Lake Geneva.
Dylan Questad pitched a complete game shutout. He allowed four hits, walked two batters and struck out 11 for Waterford (11-6, 7-5 SLC). Max Northrup drove in the lone run.
Lake Geneva is 3-13 and 2-10 SLC.
BURLINGTON: The Demons won a pair of games Saturday at UW-Whitewater.
Senior Chase Ketterhagen had three RBIs and senior Joey Berezowitz had three hits in a 6-4 win over Appleton North.
Berezowitz pitched 4⅓ innings, giving up five hits and two runs with two strikeouts. Wren Dietz and Ty Sagedal pitched in relief and combined to surrender one earned run in 2⅔ innings.
Berezowitz, Ketterhagen and Joe Zuleger all doubled, while Zayne Koehnke singled and drove in a run.
In the second game, Zuleger started and helped Burlington (15-7) beat Jefferson 4-2. The senior threw seven innings and struck out seven.
Connor O’Reilly went 2 for 4 with two RBIs. Dietz went 1 for 3 with an RBI and scored two runs.
Softball
CATHOLIC CENTRAL 8, DEERFIELD 5: The Lady Toppers overcame an early deficit to win a nonconference game at Congress Street Park in Burlington.
Catholic Central (15-6) trailed 4-0 in the bottom of the second, but scored five runs to take the lead. They added a run in the third and two more in the sixth. Claire Keeker had three of the Lady Toppers’ 12 hits. She tripled and scored two runs.
Paige Kerkhoff went 2 for 4 with a double and two RBIs, while Cate Debell drove in two runs and scored a run. Kelsee Weis also drove in two.
UNION GROVE: The Broncos scored 25 runs over three games and went 2-1 at the Appleton North tournament in Appleton.
In its first game, Union Grove beat Winneconne 6-3. Emily Gamble earned the victory, going seven innings, allowing three runs on four hits and striking out eight. Angela Slattery had three hits, including a triple, and scored three runs. Brynn Van Swol went 2 for 2 with two RBIs, and Maddie Goode went 1 for 3 and drove in a run.
In their second game, the Broncos got 14 hits and rolled past Appleton North 15-4. Emily Boyle hit a grand slam in the second inning and went 2 for 2 with five RBIs. Slattery, Goode, Shannon Mulligan and Olivia Brieske each collected two hits.
The Broncos’ lone loss was a 7-4 setback to Freedom. Union Grove took a 3-0 lead in the second off a double by Boyle, but the Broncos surrendered three runs in the fourth, two runs in the fifth and two more in the sixth inning. Slattery took the loss, allowing three hits and five runs in five innings.
Girls soccer
UNION GROVE 3, MUKWONAGO 1: With temperatures hovering around 90 degrees, the Broncos outlasted the Indians in a nonconference match Saturday at Union Grove.
Paige Cotton put Union Grove (8-2-1) on the scoreboard with a goal in the 15th minute off an assist from Julia James. In the second half, James scored an unassisted goal to make it 2-0. Mukwonago (8-7-0) scored in the 71st minute to cut the deficit, but Cotton scored her second goal off an assist by Lexi Pettit in the 81st minute.
“The fact that we were able to score early changed the game,” Union Grove coach Sean Jung said. “It’s easy to defend and sit back when it’s hot, but it’s tough to attack and try to score when you’re behind in this heat.”
With Union Grove’s starting goalkeeper injured, freshman Olivia Bushey played her first game in goal and made six saves.
WATERFORD 5, OAK CREEK 0: The state-ranked Wolverines capped their undefeated season with a dominant performance in a nonconference victory Saturday at Oak Creek.
Taylor Gordon and Megan Cornell each scored twice and Paige Strasser had one goal for Waterford (11-0-2), ranked ninth in Division 2 in the Wisconsin Soccer Coaches Association state poll. Gigi Kuepper finished with three assists.
“Gigi played very well today and distributed the ball well for us,” Waterford coach Joe Vogt said. “It was nice to get a competitive game in as we prepare for regionals next week.”