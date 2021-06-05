High schools: Prairie boys dominate Metro Classic tennis tournament

After suffering through a year to forget, The Prairie School boys tennis team is having a season to remember.

The Hawks won championships in four flights and took second in two others to dominate the Metro Classic Conference Tournament on Saturday at Prairie.

Prairie finished with 38 points to win the team title, comfortably ahead of Greendale Martin Luther’s 29. St. Catherine’s-Lutheran placed fifth with one point.

“Last year was a tough year, with no one having played,” Hawks coach Nich Schafer said. “To look back at where we started this year to now, and to see that progression of how much better we are at this point of the season is great. It was good to end the season on a high note.”

Prairie players won championships at No. 2 and No. 3 singles, and at No. 1 and No. 2 doubles. They took second in No. 1 and No. 4 singles.

Leading the way was Taej Desai, who beat Jordan Zhou of Martin Luther 6-1, 6-1 at No. 2 singles, and Mauricio Garduno, who came from behind and defeated Owen Laack of Martin Luther 5-7, 7-5, 10-6 at No. 3 singles.