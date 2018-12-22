It hasn’t been such a rebuilding season so far for The Prairie School boys basketball team.
The Hawks, who graduated all five of their starters from last year’s 21-5 team, improved to 5-2 Saturday night with a 64-51 nonconference victory over Union Grove. The game was played at Prairie’s Johnson Athletic Center.
Nevertheless, Prairie coach Jason Atanasoff wasn’t overly pleased by what he saw.
“I thought Union Grove came out and played with tremendous energy and we did not react well,” Atanasoff said. “They were quicker to loose balls, rebounded well and we were fortunate to be up (30-26) at halftime.”
Part of the problem was shooting. The Hawks were just 4 for 17 from 3-point range Saturday night.
Antuan Nesbitt led the Hawks with 17 points while Isaiah Hoyt added 11. Konner Kamm scored nine points.
“To their credit, we found a way to win,” Atanasoff said. “Isaiah Hoyt was outstanding on the defensive end and conducting our offense and Konner Kamm had, by far, his best game of the year.”
For Union Grove (2-6), only Collin Long scored in double figures with 13 points.
Girls basketball
PRAIRIE 50, UNION GROVE 47: After losing to Union Grove 66-27 and 66-26 the last two seasons, Prairie came back in a big way.
Abby Decker, a 5-foot-10 sophomore guard, scored 23 points to lead the Hawks in this nonconference game at Prairie’s Johnson Athletic Center. Prairie (6-3) rallied from a 22-16 halftime deficit.
“The difference in the first half was simply energy,” Prairie coach Alan Mills said. “They (Union Grove) came out and played with some energy and fire. They made shots and they made plays and we just didn’t. They kind of got us on our heels and we struggled.
“The second half was kind of a reversal. We played with a lot more energy. We started moving and then Abby got hot and that obviously helped.”
Decker went 9 for 16 from the floor, including 5 for 10 from 3-point range. She also grabbed six rebounds.
Also leading Prairie was senior guard Brooke Foster, who had 12 points, four rebounds and four assists.
Union Grove (5-6), coming off a 42-21 loss to Waterford Friday night, “had a lot of energy in the first half,” coach Rob Domagalski said.
But the Broncos again struggled offensively, going just 5 for 26 from 3-point range.
“We needed some big shots to go in and they didn’t,” Domagalski said. “That’s kind of been our issue lately. But I’m proud of the girls. We’ll build on this.”
Union Grove was led by Angela Slattery, who had 10 points, eight rebounds and five steals. Peyton Killberg and Megan Barber each scored 13 points.
Wrestling
HORLICK: Seniors Nick Cihler and Eddie Opichka won 19 of their 20 matches as the Rebels finished 5-5 at the two-day Hamilton Holiday Duals in Milwaukee.
Cihler, wrestling at 152 pounds, went 10-0 and improved to 19-1 this season. Opichka went 9-1 at 106 and 113 pounds, and is now 13-5.
Horlick went 2-3 on Friday, beating Milwaukee Marshall 51-24 and Madison East 40-36. On Saturday, the Rebels went 3-2, defeating Milwaukee King 48-30, James Madison 54-6 and host Milwaukee Hamilton 41-30.
Wauwatosa Combined won the event while Horlick placed fifth.
“We won the matches we should have,” said Rebels coach Jerry Kupper. “We lost to the more experienced kids. I like this tournament because it gives our younger guys some good experience. It’s a good learning tournament.”
WATERFORD: Three Wolverines made it to the semifinals during the first day of the Al Dvorak Invitational at Machesney Park, Ill.
Sophomore Hayden Halter at 120 pounds, Alex Guardiola at 160 and Boyd Biggs at 220 all won three matches and advanced to the final four, which will be wrestled Sunday at the 38-team event.
Guardiola improved to 16-0 with a bye, a pin and a 7-1 decision. Halter is now 15-0 after a bye, a technical fall and a 3-1 decision.
Also, Josh Cherba (132) and Zach Kaminski (182) advanced in the consolation bracket and will wrestle Sunday.
Waterford was in ninth place with 74.5 points after the first day of the tournament, which includes teams from Illinois, Wisconsin and Ohio. “If we can finish in the top ten, that would be something for us,” said Wolverines coach Tom Fitzpatrick.
