High schools: Prairie battles past Shoreland Lutheran

The first Metro Classic Conference victory of the season for The Prairie School boys basketball team didn’t come easily Thursday night.

The Hawks led by nine points at halftime, but Shoreland Lutheran rallied and made things interesting in the second half before Prairie was able to pull out a 70-67 victory in the Johnson Athletic Center at Prairie in Wind Point.

Prairie (3-2, 1-2 MCC) got its offense going quickly after the opening tip, going on an 18-4 run to open the game. The Hawks made five 3-point baskets in the first half and led 37-28 at halftime.

But in the second half, Pacers junior forward Quentin Bolton got hot, scoring 17 of his game-high 29 points to get his team back in the game.

“After a great start, I thought we allowed Shoreland to start dictating the pace of the game,” Prairie coach Jason Atanasoff said. “Bolton got really hot despite hands in his face and being face-guarded. We threw four different guys at him throughout the game, but he was just feeling it.”

Shoreland (2-4, 0-3) took the lead midway through the second half and the game went back-and-forth until virtually the end. With four seconds left in regulation, the Hawks held a 70-67 lead and had two chances to ice the game on free throws in the double bonus.