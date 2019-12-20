High schools: Prairie battles past Shoreland Lutheran

The first Metro Classic Conference victory of the season for The Prairie School boys basketball team didn’t come easily Thursday night.
The Hawks led by nine points at halftime, but Shoreland Lutheran rallied and made things interesting in the second half before Prairie was able to pull out a 70-67 victory in the Johnson Athletic Center at Prairie in Wind Point.
Prairie (3-2, 1-2 MCC) got its offense going quickly after the opening tip, going on an 18-4 run to open the game. The Hawks made five 3-point baskets in the first half and led 37-28 at halftime.
But in the second half, Pacers junior forward Quentin Bolton got hot, scoring 17 of his game-high 29 points to get his team back in the game.
“After a great start, I thought we allowed Shoreland to start dictating the pace of the game,” Prairie coach Jason Atanasoff said. “Bolton got really hot despite hands in his face and being face-guarded. We threw four different guys at him throughout the game, but he was just feeling it.”
Shoreland (2-4, 0-3) took the lead midway through the second half and the game went back-and-forth until virtually the end. With four seconds left in regulation, the Hawks held a 70-67 lead and had two chances to ice the game on free throws in the double bonus.
But both foul shots missed and the Pacers called a timeout to set up a final play to try and tie the game. They threw a full-court pass to Bolton, who caught the ball at the top of the key after Prairie’s Kody Krekling tipped the ball. Bolton had a good look, Pacers coach Paul Strutz said, but the ball went off the back of the rim at the buzzer.
“We did not compete well in the first half and made too many mental mistakes,” Strutz said. “In the second half, we had a much better effort and great patience.”
Prairie had a balanced scoring attack, led by Krekling’s 16 points. Antuan Nesbitt had 15, Jacob Fallico had 13 (three 3-pointers) and Asanjai Hunter added 11.
“It wasn’t pretty, but we’ll take an ugly win in this conference anytime,” Atanasoff said.
TREMPER 88, CASE 87: The second half was an offensive showcase by both teams, but the Eagles came up just short in a Southeast Conference game at Case.
The teams combined for 103 points in the second half, with Case (3-2, 2-1 SEC) scoring 52. JaKobe Thompson had 13 of his 21 points in the second half and Terryon Brumby had 10 of his 17.
The downsides for the Eagles were their shooting and defense. They went just 2 for 22 from 2-point range, gave up a lot of points in transition and also were whistled for 25 fouls. Tremper (5-1, 2-1), which went 24 of 34 at the free-throw line, had 21 fouls, but Case went just 17 of 34 from the line.
“Our entire team was in foul trouble,” Case coach Jake Berce said. “It changed the flow of the game. Our defense just never got in rhythm and they had too many easy buckets in transition.
“It was overall just a horrible shooting night. Give Tremper credit — they played a 2-3 zone the whole game and is had us flustered in the first half.”
Thompson had a chance to give Case a last-second victory, but Berce said his eight-foot floater in the lane rimmed out at the buzzer.
The Trojans were led by Jyon Young with 30 points and Jake Gross with 26.
BURLINGTON 56, DELAVAN-DARIEN 44: The Demons led by three points at halftime and expanded the lead in the second half en route to a Southern Lakes Conference victory at Burlington.
Freshman 6-foot-5 forward Danny Kniep had the hot hand for Burlington (2-3, 2-1 SLC), scoring a team-high 16 points and sharing rebounding honors with senior guard Jake Klug and junior guard Joey Berezowitz (six each). The 16 points is double what Kniep had scored previously this season for the Demons.
Berezowitz added 12 points.
Burlington had an advantage at the free-throw line, making 16 of 23 compared to 3 of 4 for the Comets (1-4, 1-2).
Erik Cesarz led Delavan-Darien with 15 points.
WESTOSHA CENTRAL 51, WATERFORD 48: The Wolverines rallied from a 29-20 halftime deficit before falling just short in a Southern Lakes Conference game at Waterford.
Falcons’ 6-foot-4 sophomore guard Jack Rose made two crucial rebounds after missed Waterford free throws in the last two minutes of the game to help preserve Westosha Central’s victory.
“We had a lot of opportunities, but we didn’t make them,” Waterford coach Paul Charapata said. “We needed more punch and we just didn’t have it tonight.”
Cam Glembin led Waterford (3-4, 1-2 SLC) with 13 points and Jack Brekke added 12.
Kenny Garth led Westosha Central (3-2, 2-1) with 18 points.
WILMOT 64, UNION GROVE 50: It was a long night for the Broncos in a Southern Lakes Conference game at Wilmot for multiple reasons: They shot just 39.3% from two-point range, they committed 15 turnovers to three for Wilmot and their defense struggled.
“It was a very frustrating night,” Union Grove coach Dave Pettit said. “We got guys in position to score, but we weren’t making the layups. And we couldn’t stop anybody.”
Union Grove (2-4, 1-2 SEC) actually shot worse from two-point range (39.3%) then from beyond the arc (41.2%). The Broncos were 11 for 28 from two-point range and Pettit said that of the 28 shots, “only two were jump shots. The rest were either layups or post moves.”
Kaden Pfeffer led a balanced Union Grove offense with 14 points. Collin Long added 13, Sam Rampulla 11 and Hayden Domagalski 10.
London Glass and Kevin Sandman each scored 15 points for Wilmot (4-2, 2-1).
Girls basketball
SHORELAND LUTHERAN 44, PRAIRIE 20: The Hawks got two key players back from injury, but they still continued to struggle offensively in their Metro Classic Conference loss Thursday at Prairie.
Andrea Palmen and Sonya Babu were eased back into the lineup by Prairie coach Alan Mills and while they didn’t have big stats (Palmen had four points in 21 minutes and Babu didn’t score in 15 minutes), it was good to have them back.
“We need to have her on the court,” Mills said of Palmen.
Jill Decker led the Hawks (0-7, 0-3 MCC) with 12 points and drew the defensive assignment to guard Shoreland’s leading scorer, Lauren Heathcock. Decker held Heathcock to 13 points, 5.5 below her average.
Prairie shot just 8 of 30 from the field and had 21 turnovers.
Natalie Brug had 11 points for the Lady Pacers (2-6, 1-3).
Wrestling
BURLINGTON 53, UNION GROVE 20: While the Broncos might have had the best individual performance Thursday night, the Demons had the overall strength.
Powered by eight championships, Burlington defeated Union Grove in a Southern Lakes Conference dual meet at Union Grove.
Burlington is ranked No. 4 in Division 1 by Wisconsin Wrestling Online while Union Grove is honorable mention.
In perhaps the featured match of the night, Union Grove's Cooper Willis defeated the Demons’ Jaden Bird 7-0 at 120 pounds. Willis is ranked third in Division 1 and Bird, the reigning All-Racine County Wrestler of the Year, is ranked fifth.
Willis came out strong, scored a few early takedowns and was able to hold on the for a 7-0 decision victory. Bird placed third in the state at 113 pounds last season.
"It was a great match by both kids, but Cooper really controlled the match and got some nice takedowns to get the win," Union Grove coach Andy Weis said.
But while the Broncos (4-3, 2-1 SLC) battled most the night, they could not match the overall strength of the Demons.
"We had a lot of pins, but we lost some matches I thought were going to be closer," Burlington coach Jade Gribble said.
Burlington (7-1, 3-0) was bolstered by the return of Jake Skrundz, who wrestled for the first time this season after overcoming an injury. Skrundz scored a 14-2 major decision over Drayton Doberstein.
Grant Koenen, wrestling despite not feeling 100 percent, had a 17-2 technical fall over Thomas Cook at 126 pounds.
"Grant's a little banged up and he really gutted out a technical fall," Gribble said.
Other standouts for Burlington included Ben Stevenson, who had a 16-0 technical fall over Caleb Cozad at 138 pounds, and Ben Kumprey, who stayed undefeated at 182 pounds by pinning Dillon Pagels in 3:55.
For Union Grove, Travis Moore pinned Owen Shenkenberg in 4:12 at 182 pounds.
WATERFORD 53, DELAVAN-DARIEN 16: The Wolverines won 10 matches, seven on pins, and beat the Comets in a Southern Lakes Conference dual meet at Delavan.
The two teams split their first six matches and Waterford led 14-13. The Wolverines dominated from there, winning seven of the final eight matches, five in a row on pins and six on pins overall. Five of the pins came in the first period.
Lucas Johnson got the night started at 106 with a decision victory over Mason Hennessey.
Hayden Halter (126) had the only pin in the first seven matches, pinning Jacob Dutton in 1:00.
Gavin Morawetz rounded out the meet at 285 by getting the quickest pin of the night, beating Diego Nova in 37 seconds.
CASE 45, HORLICK 24: The Eagles earned their first Southeast Conference dual meet victory of the season as they defeated the Rebels at Horlick.
Case (2-6, 1-2 SEC) is a young team still going through some growing pains, coach Dave Edwards, but he was glad to get the victory.
"I am really proud of the boys tonight — they continue to work hard and keep improving, and tonight it showed," Edwards said.
Kishari Webster got the night started at 182 pounds for the Eagles with a pin of Daniel Feest in 1:30 to get the momentum going.
Kenneth Leon (113) won an 18-17 decision against Javae Migdal in what Edwards called” the match of the night.”
Horlick was shorthanded, giving up six forfeits, but but all four victories came on pins.
The fastest pins for the Rebels were by Alex Opichka (120), who pinned Logan Jankowski in 37 seconds at 120, and Loreno Paez, who pinned Mateo Fuentes in 23 seconds at 152.
PARK 43, TREMPER 30: The Panthers won their first Southeast Conference dual meet of the season, beating the Trojans at Kenosha.
The Panthers (1-2 SEC) fell behind 18-4 after Tremper won the first three matches on pins, but started a streak of five straight wins on LaDainian Johnson’s 6-1 decision over Jake Erwin at 170 pounds.
Park’s Anthony Nielsen pinned Jeffrey Hines in 2:44 at 182, then the Panthers won three straight forfeits to take the lead in the meet for good.
Joseph Mendoza capped the meet for Park by pinning Michael Boak in 39 seconds.
"It was a good team effort tonight,” Park coach John Burdick said. “We still have some room to grow and improve, but I am proud of the boys and how they competed."