The Racine County girls tennis season began just about two weeks ago, but Case High School’s Bojana Pozder is making an immediate impact.
The annual Racine County Invitational kicked off at the Case and Prairie courts on Monday morning, but play was suspended because of inclement weather.
The No. 1 singles flight was the only one completed and Pozder, a freshman at Case, dominated her competition once again. She defeated each of her opponents 6-0, 6-0, including Burlington’s May Jagodzinski, who was an All-County selection last season.
Pozder beat Gabriela Davis of Prairie in the title match.
Pozder is off to a 13-0 start. She has not lost a set and has dropped only seven games.
Girls golf
BRIAN SCHROEDER MEMORIAL CASE INVITATIONAL: Aubrie Torhorst had another solid round for Waterford during the Brian Schroeder Memorial Case Invitational at Wanaki Golf Course in Menomonee Falls.
The Wolverines, along with the seven other Racine County girls golf teams, competed against 12 other schools in the annual invitational. Torhorst posted the third best individual score out of the 20 teams involved with a 9-over-par 79.
Anouska Siua of Brookfield East was the individual medalist with a 74 and Rachel Kauflin of Wauwatosa East/West was second with a 75.
Of the eight county teams, Union Grove had the best finish with an overall score of 358 to take fifth place.
Behind the Broncos were the seventh-place Wolverines, who shot a 373. Case finished 11th (401), Prairie/Park combined for 17th (438), St. Catherine’s/Horlick combined for 18th (444) and Burlington had an incomplete team.
Brookfield Central won the tournament with a team score of 319, 12 strokes ahead of second place Brookfield East, who shot a 331.
Hannah Stone and Arianna Singer of Horlick placed fourth in the scramble event with a 13-over-par 83.
The tournament has a unique format — the first two golfers play as individuals, the No. 3 and 4 players play bestball and the No. 5 and 6 players play scramble.
Case coach Pete Berry called the invitational a preseason warm up for the actual season. “Our first conference match is Monday and that’s when the real season gets started,” Berry said. “This was a good tournament to figure out some of the kinks we need to work out.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.