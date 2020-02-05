High schools: Pitrof has career game as Horlick rolls

There was no stopping Olivia Pitrof Wednesday.
The Horlick High School senior dominated inside against St. Catherine's, scoring a career-high 41 points and grabbing 16 rebounds, as the Rebels rolled past the Angels 91-66 in a nonconference game at Horlick.
Pitrof, who entered the game ranked eighth in the state in scoring average (23.7 points per game) and tied for sixth in rebounding average (13.0), according to www.wissports.net, pretty much did what she wanted in the paint, Angels coach Jeff Tarkowski said.
“We had no answer for Olivia Pitrof,” Tarkowski said. “Kennedee Clark and Sophie Wentorf took turns guarding her, but she’s a good player.”
Horlick coach Ambrial Sanders said that’s what Pitrof does best — dominate in the lane.
“She works so hard in the paint every single night,” Sanders said. “She was posting up big and she kept moving. It was hard to stay with her.
“She had some fast-break points, a few steals and did a little bit of everything.”
Pitrof, who also had four steals and two blocks, finished with 16 baskets and also went 9 for 12 at the free-throw line, a place where she usually struggles, Sanders said. Pitrof is one of just two Racine County players, boys or girls, to score at least 40 points in a game this season. Caroline Strande of Racine Lutheran has done it six times.
Pitrof has 1,449 career points after her career best, ranking her “for sure” in the top five at Horlick, and she is close to the school record for double-doubles, Sanders said.
Since Jan. 21, when Oak Creek held her to her only single-digit scoring game of the season (nine points), Pitrof has scored 23, 30, 29, 22 and 41, averaging 29.0 per game.
Pitrof wasn’t the only standout player for the Rebels (7-12). Nickkia Nelson had 20 points, eight assists and four rebounds, Alexandria Cannon had 18 points, eight rebounds, two steals and two assists, and Kambria Harrell had 10 rebounds.
“This was a good team win,” Sanders said. “We really needed it after a tough loss to Indian Trail (Tuesday night).”
The 91 points was the first time Horlick has scored at least 90 points since at least the 2002-03 season, based on stats at wissports.net. The Rebels scored 89 in a game last year.
St. Catherine’s (3-14) had four players score in double figures, led by Wentorf with 20 points and Clark with 16. Heavenly Griffin added 11 and Angeline Nehmer came off the bench to score 11. The Angels went 5 for 10 from 3-point range, with Clark and Griffin making two each.
“We tried to run and we had opportunities to score, but we just didn’t do it,” Tarkowski said. “They got hot and rebounded well.
“We had a very nice game from the 3-point line, but we didn’t get done in the 2-point area.”
Wrestling
ST. CATHERINE’S/LUTHERAN/PRAIRIE 48, GREENDALE MARTIN LUTHER 28: Seniors did their part on Senior Night at St. Catherine’s Wednesday as the Angels finished unbeaten in Metro Classic Conference dual meets.
Seniors Zach Cruz, at 195 pounds, and Traykiese Gillentine, at 220, each pinned their opponents. Cruz beat Franky Rocha in 3:24 and Gillentine beat La Shawn Wesley in 33 seconds.
Other winners for St. Catherine’s/Lutheran/Prairie were Angel Aranda (126), who pinned Zack Kirner in 57 seconds, and John Perugini (145), who pinned Avean Rodriguez in 37 seconds.
Angels coach Nick Loomis called the victories by Aranda and Perugini “turning points in the meet for us.”
The MCC Tournament is Saturday at Shoreland Lutheran in Somers.