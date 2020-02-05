High schools: Pitrof has career game as Horlick rolls

Pitrof has 1,449 career points after her career best, ranking her “for sure” in the top five at Horlick, and she is close to the school record for double-doubles, Sanders said.

Since Jan. 21, when Oak Creek held her to her only single-digit scoring game of the season (nine points), Pitrof has scored 23, 30, 29, 22 and 41, averaging 29.0 per game.

Pitrof wasn’t the only standout player for the Rebels (7-12). Nickkia Nelson had 20 points, eight assists and four rebounds, Alexandria Cannon had 18 points, eight rebounds, two steals and two assists, and Kambria Harrell had 10 rebounds.

“This was a good team win,” Sanders said. “We really needed it after a tough loss to Indian Trail (Tuesday night).”

The 91 points was the first time Horlick has scored at least 90 points since at least the 2002-03 season, based on stats at wissports.net. The Rebels scored 89 in a game last year.

St. Catherine’s (3-14) had four players score in double figures, led by Wentorf with 20 points and Clark with 16. Heavenly Griffin added 11 and Angeline Nehmer came off the bench to score 11. The Angels went 5 for 10 from 3-point range, with Clark and Griffin making two each.