High schools: Pitrof, Cannon lead Horlick to season-opening victory

The Horlick High School girls basketball team got its season started the right way on Tuesday night.
A young Rebels team came out ready to play and defeated Shoreland Lutheran 64-55 in a nonconference season-opening game at Horlick.
Horlick rode the strong play of captains Olivia Pitrof and Alex Cannon for the victory. The duo combined to score 52 of the Rebels’ 64 points with Pitrof, a senior, leading the way with 31 points and Cannon, a junior, adding 21.
Pitrof had 14 points and Cannon had 12 in the first half as Horlick took a 30-27 halftime lead.
"They are our two returning starters from last year and we will look to them for their leadership and great play this year," Horlick coach Ambrial Sanders said.
Pitrof also added 12 rebounds and she and Cannon each had four steals.
"It was a good start to our season and I am really looking forward to watching our young players grow and develop throughout the year," Sanders said.
Sanders also praised the play of sophomore newcomer Vantaya Johnson, who had eight points and nine rebounds.
Lauren Heathcock led the Lady Pacers with 24 points, 15 in the second half, and Natalie Brug added 15 points.
UNION GROVE 88, CATHOLIC MEMORIAL 39: The Broncos started off the game quickly with a 17-1 run and led 55-27 at halftime in their nonconference season-opening victory at Waukesha.
“We started out hot and kind of put them into shock right away,” Union Grove coach Rob Domagalski said. “We’re a good shooting team and did a great job creating opportunities on fast breaks.”
Four players had double-digit points for the Broncos, with senior Peyton Killberg and junior Angela Slattery each scoring 17, freshman Sophia Rampulla scoring 11 and sophomore Paige Cotton adding 10. Union Grove went 13 of 15 at the free throw line and 11 of 27 from 3-point range.
Rampulla had four assists, Slattery had five steals and four deflections, and Cotton and freshman Sydney Ludvigsen each had seven rebounds.
“We have a lot of youth and new players so we’re going to have to learn how to fly a bit this season, but it was a great start,” Domagalski said.
Izzy Halcomb led the Crusaders with 15 points.
BELOIT TURNER 66, BURLINGTON 37: The Demons trailed by 28 points at halftime before recovering to make a respectable showing in a nonconference season-opening game at Burlington.
Olivia Tinder scored 12 of her game-high 16 points in the first half for Turner, matching Burlington’s first-half total, and Jenn Njou had nine of her 12 points as the Trojans took a 40-12 lead.
The Demons played evenly with Turner in the second half, with freshman Ella Clapp scoring all of her 12 points, including three 3-point baskets, in the final 18 minutes. Senior Cora Anderson finished with eight points.
“We got punched in the mouth in the beginning and that threw us off our game,” Burlington coach Kyle Foulke said. “We came out strong in the second half after some adjustments.
“Our bright spot was Ella Clapp, who was a real spark for us.”