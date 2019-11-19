High schools: Pitrof, Cannon lead Horlick to season-opening victory

The Horlick High School girls basketball team got its season started the right way on Tuesday night.

A young Rebels team came out ready to play and defeated Shoreland Lutheran 64-55 in a nonconference season-opening game at Horlick.

Horlick rode the strong play of captains Olivia Pitrof and Alex Cannon for the victory. The duo combined to score 52 of the Rebels’ 64 points with Pitrof, a senior, leading the way with 31 points and Cannon, a junior, adding 21.

Pitrof had 14 points and Cannon had 12 in the first half as Horlick took a 30-27 halftime lead.

"They are our two returning starters from last year and we will look to them for their leadership and great play this year," Horlick coach Ambrial Sanders said.

Pitrof also added 12 rebounds and she and Cannon each had four steals.

"It was a good start to our season and I am really looking forward to watching our young players grow and develop throughout the year," Sanders said.

Sanders also praised the play of sophomore newcomer Vantaya Johnson, who had eight points and nine rebounds.

Lauren Heathcock led the Lady Pacers with 24 points, 15 in the second half, and Natalie Brug added 15 points.