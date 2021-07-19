High schools: Park's Betker, Sanders compete in All-Star game

Alexis Betker and Lainie Sanders, who recently graduated from Park High School, played in the Wisconsin Soccer Coaches Association Masonic All-Star game on Saturday at Hart Park in Wauwatosa.

Betker and Sanders played for the Gold team, which edged the Blue team 3-2. Neither had a goal in the game.

“It was exciting to see them play at the highest level,” Park coach Matt Maletis said. “The girls did a great job.”

Betker, who has received a scholarship to play for Western Illinois, scored 107 goals in her high school career. She had 33 as a senior.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0