The Park High School wrestling team’s perfect start to the season continued in style Thursday night.
The Panthers earned a 54-22 victory over the Kenosha Tremper in a Southeast Conference dual meet at Park.
“It’s always nice to beat Tremper,” Park coach Jon Burdick said. “We’ve always struggled to match up with them in the past. It’s nice to finally get over the hump.”
It was the Panthers’ first win over the Trojans since the 2005-06 season, according to Burdick. The Panthers (5-0, 4-0 SEC) earned five pins with Jarrel Campbell, ranked ninth in Division 1 at 195 pounds by Wisconsin Wrestling Online, finishing the meet on a high note by pinning Austin Lange in 1:22.
“(Jarrel) just took care of business,” Burdick said. “He’s strong, athletic and in good positioning. When you’re in good positioning most of the time, you’re setting yourself up for success.”
Marcos Valdez secured the first pin for the Panthers, pinning Connor Rosko in 5:16 at 285. Aderion Adkisson pinned Landon Davidson in 5:40 at 113, Dashawn Bolton pinned Avry Nichols in 33 seconds at 138 and Dominic Ford pinned Jake Erwin in 50 seconds at 170. The Trojans forfeited their matches against Angel Rodriguez and Joseph Mendoza. Rodriguez is an honorable mention at 106 and Mendoza is ranked seventh at 120.
CASE 42, HORLICK 30: The Eagles had four pins and a pair of decision victories in a Southeast Conference dual meet at Case.
“We had some people come through for us tonight,” Case coach David Edwards said. “It was great to win this intracity rivalry matchup.”
Caden DeSantiago for the Eagles (3-6, 2-2 SEC) pinned Cristian Ramirez in 1:14 at 132, Lucas Jackson pinned Alex Jordan in 1:23 at 152, Timony Rothen pinned Joe Lynch in 40 seconds at 160 pounds and Savannah Ahnen, competing in her first varsity meet, pinned Griffen Beliles in 2:30 at 182.
The decision victories for Case came from Latrell Campbell and Julian Cintron. Campbell defeated Lorenzo Paez 14-12 and Cintron defeated Nick Cihler 7-6.
The points for the Rebels (7-12, 0-4 SEC) came on five pins. Alex Opichka pinned Ben Wahlen in 1:03 at 106, Eddie Opichka pinned Kenneth Leon in 2:16 at 113, Donta Roberts pinned Josh Leonard in 1:57 at 126, Ethan Gegare pinned Cristian Servantez in 1:47 at 170 and Damon Young pinned Johnathan Sexton in 50 seconds at 195.
“In a city rivalry it is always going to be very close,” Horlick coach Jerry Kupper said. “I thought the Opichka brothers, Alex and Eddie, did very well for us today.”
WATERFORD 62, WILMOT 16: The Wolverines earned seven pins against the Panthers to win a Southern Lakes Conference dual meet at Waterford.
“I certainly wasn’t disappointed,” Waterford coach Tom Fitzpatrick said. “Everybody got after it today.”
Waterford (6-2, 2-1 SLC) got its first pin from Jacob Cherba, who beat Michael Dennis in 5:30 at 145 pounds. Lucas Johnson, ranked 10th in Division 1 at 106 by Wisconsin Wrestling Online, pinned Ashton Leahy in 3:10 at 106, and Will French pinned Jeremiah Phillips in 18 seconds at 132.
Hayden Halter, ranked first at 120, won 6-0 over Benson DuChemin at 120. Joshua Cherba, ranked sixth at 132, dropped down a weight class and earned a 19-3 technical fall over Gabe Handorf at 126.
“(Joshua Cherba) looked good for his first time at 126,” Fitzpatrick said. “He might stay there moving forward.”
Boys swimming
CASE 92, HORLICK 85: The Eagles used seven first-place finishes to win a tightly contested Southeast Conference dual meet at Case.
Joe Skantz and Drew Esson won four of the seven events for the Eagles. Skantz finished first in the 50-yard freestyle (24.26) and 100 freestyle (55.36), and Esson took first in the 100 butterfly (1:00.98).
Skantz and Esson were also part of the winning 200 medley relay team (1:50.20) that included Jacob Stape and AJ Wampole.
“I’m happy about getting our first win under our belt,” Case coach Nick Corveleyn said. “But we still have work to do and I’m excited to use this to drive us forward the rest of this season.”
For the Rebels (2-2), Austin Lentz led the way with three first place finishes. He won the 200 freestyle (2:13.72) and 500 freestyle (6:01.09), and teamed with Scotty Palmer, Joe Abel and Ben Adams on the winning 400 freestyle relay (4:01.47).
“I thought we swam well,” Horlick coach Frank Michalowski said. “A lot of guys had personal-best times tonight and we fought hard.”
TREMPER 106, PARK 60: Josh Abel and Matt Creuziger won all four of their events for the Panthers, but lost a Southeast Conference dual meet for Park.
Abel won the 200 individual medley (2:13.98) and 500 freestyle (5:27.85), and Creuziger won the 50 freestyle (25.40) and 100 breaststroke (1:13.48).
Creuziger and Abel, along with Austin Boley and Drake Ludvigsen, were on the winning 200 freestyle relay (1:45.74) and 400 freestyle relay (3:55.79) for Park (0-4 SEC).
“Matt’s effort was tremendous tonight,” Park coach Pete Leslie said of Creuziger. “He was a little under the weather yesterday, but he came out and swam very well. He had to swim three of the last four events and gave it his all.”
ELKHORN MEET: Burlington Co-op and Prairie/St. Catherine’s had mixed success at a four-team Southern Lakes Conference meet at Elkhorn against Platteville/Lancaster and Elkhorn.
Burlington Co-op beat Platteville/Lancaster 119-51, but lost to Elkhorn 120-50. Prairie/St. Catherine’s lost to Platteville/Lancaster 123-22, Elkhorn 140-10 and Burlington 140-10.
Burlington Co-op’s top finish in the meet came from Ethan Brannen, who had the best time in the meet in the 100-yard breaststroke (1:14.00), .83 seconds faster than Elkhorn’s Alex Johnson.
Traykiese Gillentine’s seventh-place finish in the 100 freestyle (1:11.34) was the best for the Angels.
