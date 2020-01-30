High schools: Park wrestlers finally able to master Kenosha Bradford

The Park High School wrestling team made a little history Thursday night.

The Panthers came out ready to go as they dominated Kenosha Bradford 54-18 in a Southeast Conference dual meet at Kenosha.

This marks the first time in 11 years that the Panthers (8-4, 4-3 SEC) defeated the Red Devils in a dual meet, Park coach Jon Burdick, and they did it in dominating fashion.

"We had talked all week about this meet and I felt the boys came out with a lot of energy and took it to them right from the start," Burdick said.

The Panthers won 10 of the 14 matches and got things rolling with Anthony Nielsen pinning Milan Smith in 3:29 at 182 pounds.

Joseph Mendoza, who is ranked eighth in Division 1 at 126 pounds in the Wisconsin Wrestling Online coaches poll, picked up a 9-1 decision over Sebastian Rosales.

Burdick praised the performance of Dashawn Bolton, who missed the early portion of the season. Bolton pinned Abel Castillo in 1:01.

"Dashawn wrestled very well tonight and it was nice to see him pick up a nice win after missing some time," Burdick said.