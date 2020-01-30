High schools: Park wrestlers finally able to master Kenosha Bradford

The Park High School wrestling team made a little history Thursday night.
The Panthers came out ready to go as they dominated Kenosha Bradford 54-18 in a Southeast Conference dual meet at Kenosha.
This marks the first time in 11 years that the Panthers (8-4, 4-3 SEC) defeated the Red Devils in a dual meet, Park coach Jon Burdick, and they did it in dominating fashion.
"We had talked all week about this meet and I felt the boys came out with a lot of energy and took it to them right from the start," Burdick said.
The Panthers won 10 of the 14 matches and got things rolling with Anthony Nielsen pinning Milan Smith in 3:29 at 182 pounds.
Joseph Mendoza, who is ranked eighth in Division 1 at 126 pounds in the Wisconsin Wrestling Online coaches poll, picked up a 9-1 decision over Sebastian Rosales.
Burdick praised the performance of Dashawn Bolton, who missed the early portion of the season. Bolton pinned Abel Castillo in 1:01.
"Dashawn wrestled very well tonight and it was nice to see him pick up a nice win after missing some time," Burdick said.
BURLINGTON 62, WILMOT 15: The Demons lost just one contested match and rolled over the Panthers Thursday to finish unbeaten in Southern Lakes Conference dual meets (7-0).
Jaden Bird, ranked fourth in Division 1 at 113 pounds in the Wisconsin Wrestling Online poll, moved up a weight class and still dominated his opponent, Cameron Baird, and pinned him at 120 pounds (exact pin times were unavailable).
Other ranked wrestlers to win were Max Ehlen (eighth at 145), who beat Jed Defillipo on a technical fall (18-3), Jake Skrundz (fourth at 170), who beat Greg Wiltberger also on a technical fall (18-3), and Qwade Gehring (third at 182), who pinned Kyle Lantz.
Burlington (11-1 overall dual meets) won every match except one on a pin or technical fall.
Demons coach Jade Gribble said freshman Nolan Myszkewicz, who won an 11-2 major decision against Mason Gauger at 106 pounds, put the team in the right mood.
“We thought it would be a good match and he went out and dominated,” Gribble said of Myszkewicz. “He set the tone (for the meet).
“I was happy with the guys — they scored a lot of points.”
WATERFORD 60, BADGER 12: Josh Cherba pulled off an upset for the Wolverines in their decisive Southern Lakes Conference dual meet victory Thursday at Waterford.
Cherba, ranked 10th at 138 pounds in Division 1 in the Wisconsin Wrestling Online poll, dropped down a weight class and took on Jake Stritesky, ranked second at 132 in the poll. Cherba won the battle, beating Stritesky 5-3.
That was one of four victories by Waterford in the five contested matches. Defending state champion Hayden Halter, ranked third at 126, pinned Robert Zilskie in 1:54 and Hunter Rudzinski won 3-1 over Austin Peter at 138.
The final eight matches were all forfeits, seven going to Waterford.
ELKHORN 41, UNION GROVE 34: The Broncos battled after some early forfeits, but came up short in a Southern Lakes Conference dual meet Thursday at Union Grove.
Union Grove (8-4, 5-2 SLC) fell behind early due to some forfeits, but were able to rally a bit and win five of the next six matches.
Cooper Willis, ranked second in Division 1 at 120 pounds in the Wisconsin Wrestling Online coaches poll, got the Broncos going by beating Trayton Torres 11-4.
Two matches later, Cooper's brother Cade, ranked first at 132 pounds, pinned Douglas Woyak in 2:33.
After rallying off some nice wins the Broncos only got one more victory over the final six matches.
Gavin Hood (195) rounded off Union Grove’s victories by pinning Reid Ruth in 5:02.
KENOSHA INDIAN TRAIL 42, CASE 27: The Eagles lost on Senior Night in a Southeast Conference dual meet Thursday at Case.
Christian Servantez won his 17th match of the season for Case (7-14, 1-6 SEC) by pinning London Kiser in 2:39 at 170 pounds.
The Eagles’ Jesus Arias (285) had the fastest pin of the night, defeating James Townsend in 39 seconds.
TREMPER 64, HORLICK 11: The Rebels won just two matches Thursday in a Southeast Conference dual meet at Horlick.
Damarion McCray (24-8) won at 126 pounds for Horlick, pinning John Crump in 49 seconds, and Lorenzo Paez (17-8) won at 138, beating Landon Dyke on a technical fall (15-0 in 3:12).
The Rebels (7-21, 0-7 SEC) had to forfeit eight matches, including one double forfeit.
Horlick coach Jerry Kupper continues to be pleased by his wrestlers’ perseverance.
“They battle to the end,” Kupper said. “The effort is there and we’ve won more matches than we’ve lost. That’s all you can ask when you have low numbers.”
Boys basketball
LAKE COUNTRY LUTHERAN 72, RACINE LUTHERAN 50: The Crusaders were ice cold at the start and lost a nonconference game Thursday at Hartland.
Racine Lutheran (5-8) made just one of its first 10 shots, which allowed the Lightning (12-3), ranked eighth in Division 3 in the Associated Press state poll, to pull ahead and take a 39-22 lead at halftime.
The Crusaders went just 19 of 51 from the field (37 percent) and 6 of 27 (22 percent) from 3-point range.
"We had a rough start and they came out and were much more physical than us,” Racine Lutheran coach Jeff Christensen said.
Brady Wilks led Racine Lutheran with 22 points and Jackson Woodward had 14, but no one else score more than six points. Nathan Zawicki had seven rebounds.
Joey Bratz had 20 points to lead three Lightning players scoring in double figures.
Girls basketball
THOMAS MORE 66, CATHOLIC CENTRAL 37: The Lady Toppers trailed 31-18 at halftime and lost a Metro Classic Conference game Thursday at Milwaukee.
Catholic Central (6-10, 2-9 MCC), which has lost eight straight games, was led by Julia Klein with 15 points.
The Cavaliers (8-7, 7-4) were led by Lindsay Kirby with 23 points (four 3-pointers).