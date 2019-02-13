The second meeting of the Park and Horlick high school boys basketball teams Wednesday night was eerily similar to their first meeting.
But the bottom line is the Panthers kept a serious roll going.
Larry Canady scored 29 points, Demonta Hudson added 14 and Park extended its Southeast Conference winning streak to 11 games with a 70-50 SEC victory over the Rebels at Park.
The Panthers (14-3, 11-1 SEC), ranked seventh in Division 1 in this week’s Associated Press state poll, have won 14 of their last 15 games.
The Panthers won the first meeting 70-52 on Dec. 11 at Horlick.
The difference Wednesday was Park’s defense in the second half. The Panthers held a 31-26 halftime lead and Horlick senior guard Marquise Milton, who finished with 32 points, scored 18 in the second half. But the rest of the Rebels combined for just six points as Park outscored Horlick (8-12, 7-6) 39-24.
“Horlick comes to play and you have to be ready to play 36 minutes,” Panthers coach Jim Betker said. “I thought we started decent, but they had a 7-0 run to cut it to five. We had a couple careless turnovers late in the first half.
“We extended the lead midway through the second half. As we go into the playoffs, you can’t have off-minutes when you don’t play well, and I thought the kids responded. It was a great team win.”
Canady was a model of consistency for the Panthers, scoring 15 points in the first half and 14 in the second. He also was a force on the boards, grabbing 11 rebounds.
Senior center Nobal Days added nine points, six assists and a game-high 17 rebounds, and Richie Warren added six points and 11 rebounds.
Betker was happy with the play of Hudson, who “attacked the basket and gave us some key baskets. Any given night, he can help the team,” Betker said.
Horlick coach Jason Treutelaar was somewhat frustrated by his team’s scoring struggles aside from Milton, who made four 3-pointers and went 8 of 9 at the free-throw line.
“We just didn’t get any contributions from anybody,” Treutelaar said. “It was one of those nights.
“Give Park credit — they created problems and made it difficult to score. We did have some opportunities at times, but we didn’t make the shots.”
Treutelaar was pleased with the play of freshman Darrien Long, who got his first varsity start and “gave us some good minutes,” Treutelaar said.
Jaydin McNeal added seven points for Horlick.
PRAIRIE 59, MILWAUKEE SAINT THOMAS MORE 46: Antuan Nesbitt scored a game-high 17 points as the Hawks won a Metro Classic Conference game at Prairie.
Prairie (11-8, 7-6 MCC) and Thomas More (8-11, 3-10) were tied at 29-29 after the first half. Nesbitt, a sophomore forward, scored 11 of his game-high 17 points in the second half. He also went 9 of 9 from the free throw-line and made seven free throws in the second half.
Sophomore guard Jacob Fallico made a game-high three 3-pointers and scored 11 points.
The Hawks were coming off of a dramatic 74-71 loss to Racine Lutheran Tuesday that ended in a buzzer beater. They have won four of their last six games.
“What a resilient group of guys we have to bounce back 24 hours later after the tough loss last night,” Atanasoff said. “It was a physical game and we were able to dig down deep the last five minutes and pull away in what was a close game throughout.”
ELKHORN 79, UNION GROVE 31: Sam Rampulla scored a team-high six points as the Broncos lost in Southern Lakes Conference play at Elkhorn.
The Broncos (7-13, 5-7 SLC) led 19-12, but the Elks (15-2, 9-1) came back to take a 48-19 first-half lead.
Rampulla, a junior center, went 3 for 4 from the field. Junior guard Noah Hilardes and sophomore guard Kaden Pfeffer, each scored five points.
The Broncos have lost three straight games and four of their last five games. The Elks have won eight straight.
“(Elkhorn) were three steps ahead here tonight,” Union Grove coach Dave Pettit said. “They got to us right away.”
WATERFORD 53, DELAVAN-DARIEN 51: Cameron Glembin scored a game-winning 3-pointer in the closing seconds to give the Wolverines a Southern Lakes Conference victory at Delavan.
The Wolverines (5-14, 3-9 SLC) were trailing 51-48 late in the second half when Glembin, a junior guard, hit a jumper to close the game to within a single possession. Glembin then hit a 3-pointer with 14.6 seconds remaining in regulation to give the Wolverines a 53-51 lead.
The Comets (0-18, 0-11) had one last possession, but the Wolverines pressured the final shot off target, according to Waterford coach Paul Charapata.
The Wolverines have won three straight.
“There were some ups and downs in this game,” Charapata said. “We are happy to end on an up and to be on the right side of this one.”
Girls basketball
CASE 51, FRANKLIN 49: Bree Jones scored 15 points as the Eagles won a Southeast Conference game at Case.
The Eagles (12-5, 10-3 SEC) opened a 39-18 lead but the Sabers (13-8, 9-4 SEC) outscored Case 31-22 in the second half to make the game tight. Case secured the victory by forcing a turnover with five seconds left.
“We were a little disorganized with our shot selection tonight,” Case coach Wally Booker said. “We got a bit out of control.”
Jasmine Malone, the Eagles’ senior shooting guard, scored eight of her 13 points in the second half. Junior guard Ariyah Brooks added 12 points.
“I thought (Bree Jones and Jasmine Malone) really stepped up for us tonight,” Booker said.
Case snapped a three-game winning streak by Franklin. The Eagles have won five straight games and won 11 of their last 12 and are in second place behind Oak Creek in the conference.
Girls gymnastics
SLC TRI-MEET: Maddy Bronson won the vault, floor exercise and all-around to help the Demons take first at a three-team meet at Karcher Middle School.
Bronson scored a 9.675 to win the vault, 9.50 on the floor exercise, and 36.775 in the all-around.
Burlington won the meet with a score of 144.575. Elkhorn finished second at 138.925.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.