Alex Esparza and Juan Guereca provided when their names were called for the Park High School boys soccer team Tuesday night.
The duo's efforts gave the Panthers a 1-0 victory over Franklin in a Southeast Conference match at Pershing Park.
It is Park's first victory over the Sabers since a 2-1 win at Franklin on Oct. 8, 2013, according to records at Wissports.net.
The Panthers (4-0, 1-0 SEC) kept the game scoreless through an evenly contested first half, but were under pressure immediately in the second half, Park coach Cameron Pope said. Thankfully, the Panthers had a big-time performance from Guereca, their junior goalkeeper.
"We lived a charmed life in the second half," Pope said. "Franklin was breaking through our back line but (Guereca) was always up to the challenge."
Guereca made 12 saves for the Panthers and encountered at least three breakaways, Pope said.
Esparza, a junior midfielder, broke the scoreless deadlock in the 75th minute. Following a throw-in and an assist by Luke Greuel, Esparza hit a rocket from 30 yards that glanced off the outstretched hand of the Sabers' goalkeeper and into the net, Pope said.
In the 87th minute, the Panthers lead would be in jeopardy with a penalty kick awarded to the Sabers. Guereca squared up with the Sabres' Stefan Vukmanovic, whose penalty shot hit the crossbar.
The Panthers' defense did the rest.
"It speaks to the work ethic on the field," Pope said. "Today, with the humidity, it was really taxing, but they all came together. It was a comprehensive performance."
HORLICK 5, OAK CREEK 1: Multi-goal performances by senior Ramiro Garcia and junior Greyson Harris led the Rebels to a Southeast Conference victory at Oak Creek.
“It was a great bounce-back win after a tough week last week,” Horlick coach Galen Irish said. “It’s great to get a conference win and we’re looking to build some momentum heading into another tough stretch next week.”
Garcia got the scoring started fast with an unassisted goal in the second minute, followed by both of Harris’s goals in the 16th minute, assisted by Danny Aranada, and in the 25th minute (unassisted) to give the Rebels (5-3, 1-1 SEC) a 3-0 lead at the half.
Garcia scored his second goal in the 61st minute (Aranada assist) and Israel Duran scored unassisted in the 65th minute.
“They had a tough time working out of the back and we were able to take advantage of that tonight,” Irish said.
UNION GROVE 7, ST. CATHERINE'S 2: The Broncos overcame a a slow start to defeat the Angels in a matchup of two county powers at Union Grove.
It was a tough start for the Broncos (2-2-2) as the Angels came out in a 3-4-3 alignment and really dictated the pace of the match.
"Early on, we were really sloppy and could not get much going,” Union Grove coach Sean Jung said. “They kept us on our own half most of the first half.”
The Broncos broke a scoreless tie in the 31st minute when UW-Milwaukee recruit Logan Farrington scored off an assist from Jacob Howard.
Sawyer Richardson (33rd minute) and Dylan Fleischmann (39th minute) added goals in first half, both assisted by Farrington, to give the Broncos a 3-2 lead.
Fleishmann added his second goal in the 51st minute (unassisted) to get the Broncos going in the second half.
Farrington added two more goals, one assisted by Richardson and one on a penalty kick, to complete a hat trick, and Howard (Richardson assist) added a late goal. Goalkeeper Mitchell Curtin had six saves.
Victor Moreno and Juan Casares each had a goal for the Angels (2-4) and Peyton Johnson had 10 saves in goal.
EAST TROY/PALMYRA-EAGLE 5, BURLINGTON 1: After a scoreless first half, the Demons tied the match at 1-1 in the 50th minute before East Troy/Palmyra-Eagle went on a scoring binge in a nonconference match at East Troy.
Ethan Nienhaus scored the goal for Burlington (2-3-1) off an assist by Drew Stutzman. The Trojans (5-2-0) began their scoring run a minute later.
Zach Cowan made seven saves for the Demons.
Girls volleyball
BURLINGTON 3, WILMOT 0: The state-ranked Demons had little trouble beating the Panthers 25-7, 25-18, 25-14 in a Southern Lakes Conference match at Wilmot.
Cayla Gutche and Victoria Van Dam split the setter duties and combined for 22 assists. Gutche had 13 assists and also had four aces to tie Claire Walby for the team high, and Walby had a team-high nine digs.
Mackenzie Leach had six kills, Laren Baldowski and Emily Alan had four kills each, and Alan had two blocks for Burlington (10-2, 2-0 SLC), ranked fourth in Division 1 in the Wisconsin Volleyball Coaches Association state poll.
UNION GROVE 3, ELKHORN 0: The Broncos rolled in their first set and dominated the Elks 25-6, 25-20, 25-11 in a Southern Lakes Conference match at Union Grove.
Senior setter Karlee Lois “did a great job mixing up the offense,” Union Grove coach Annie Sireno said, and finished with 33 assists, seven kills and 10 digs.
Sireno also commended the play of senior middle hitter Rylee Deuel, who had six kills and three blocks. Senior outside hitter Olivia Dir had 10 kills and 11 digs, and senior libero Kelsey Henderson had 11 digs for Union Grove, ranked 10th in Division 1 in the Wisconsin Volleyball Coaches Association state poll.
WATERFORD 3, WESTOSHA CENTRAL 0: The Wolverines battled in the first and third sets, but were able to sweep the Falcons 25-18, 25-14, 25-20 in a Southern Lakes Conference match at Paddock Lake.
In the first set, Waterford (5-8, 1-1 SLC) picked up its serve and Delaney Thomas served the final seven points for the Wolverines, coach Ashley Ingish said.
After a dominant second set, Westosha Central (0-2 SLC) kept it close in the third set before Chloe Werner had a late service run to close out the match, Ingish said.
Thomas finished with three aces, served 100 percent and added 14 digs. Werner had five kills and also served 100 percent. Delaney Romanowich added four kills and nine digs, and Josie Johnson had 16 assists, five aces and served 100 percent.
CASE 3, TREMPER 1: The Eagles were able to win for the first time in Southeast Conference play, beating the Trojans 25-22, 27-25, 21-25, 25-19 at Case.
Case (6-7, 1-1 SEC) came out ready to go as it set the tone early in the first set and never looked back, coach Willie Maryland III said.
"I felt the girls really came out with a lot of energy and took it to them from the start and controlled the tempo of the game," Maryland said.
Lauren Willing and Natalie Harris led the offense as Willing had 35 assists and Harris had 12 kills.
Erica Heffel led the defense with 21 digs.
OAK CREEK 3, HORLICK 1: The Rebels showed signs of life late, but came up short in a 25-5, 25-17, 23-25, 29-27 Southeast Conference loss at Oak Creek.
Horlick (6-7, 0-2 SEC) had a rocky first game where it could not get much going, but played the last three games, Rebels coach Melissa Firtko said.
"We did not play well in the first game, but the next sets we really played well and started making some plays and they never gave up," Firtko said.
Gina Svatek led the offense with eight kills and Katelyn Rooney led the defense with 16 digs.
FRANKLIN 3, PARK 0: Despite leading at one point in each set, the Panthers weren’t able to close out the Sabers in a 25-13, 25-12, 25-10 Southeast Conference loss at Park.
“We went up in each of the games, but we just kind of got stuck in rotation in all of them,” Park coach Samantha Robinson said. “We were able to stick around with the big dogs for a while, but we have to find a way to be more consistent.”
The Panthers (2-11, 0-2 SEC) were led by senior Angela Schram with five kills and junior Genesis Thompkins with 10 assists.
WHITEFISH BAY DOMINICAN 3, RACINE LUTHERAN 0: The Crusaders battled in each set, but state-ranked Dominican won 25-19, 25-22, 25-14 in a Metro Classic Conference match at Lutheran.
Lili Kading had eight kills and Mya Lequia had seven to lead the offense for Lutheran (10-6, 1-1 MCC). Alexis Peterson had 21 assists and freshman libero Lindsey Thoennes “had a great night,” Crusaders coach Becky Demuth said, with 12 digs.
The Knights (7-0, 1-0 MCC) are ranked fifth in Division 2 in the Wisconsin Volleyball Coaches Association state poll.
Boys volleyball
BURLINGTON 3, BRADFORD 0: The Demons came out clicking on all cylinders as they beat the Red Devils 25-19, 25-15, 27-25 in a nonconference match at Burlington.
Burlington (9-4-2) came out hot and never looked back as it dominated the match, Demons coach Mike Jones said.
"We really came out on fire tonight and dominated all facets, especially ball control, and serving was much improved," Jones said.
Tyler Duesing led the offense with 11 kills and David Paul had 29 assists. Wyatt Kurth led the defense with 11 digs.
Girls swimming
BURLINGTON CO-OP 112, ELKHORN 58: Megan Schultz and Morgan Dietzel each had four victories for the Demons in a Southern Lakes Conference win at the Burlington Wellness Center.
Schultz won the 200-yard freestyle in 2:00.57 and the 100 breaststroke in 1:08.67. Dietzel won the 200 individual medley in 2:20.82 and the 100 backstroke in 1:01.93, and both were members of the 200 medley relay with Amanda Richards and Hania Dahms (1:55.82) and the 400 freestyle relay with Richards and Brianna Smith (3:53.85).
Smith won the 500 freestyle (5:38.30) and joined Dahms, Isabell Craig and Claire Keeker on the winning 200 freestyle relay (1:47.84). Dahms also won the 50 freestyle (26.55).
FRANKLIN 145, PARK 36: Najee Jones won the 100-yard freestyle for the Panthers in Tuesday's Southeast Conference dual meet at Park.
Jones won the 100 freestyle in 1:04.30 and Josie Bennett, in the same event, was third (1:09.06). Also finishing third were Mikayla Eisel in the 50 freestyle (28.68); Bennett in the 100 backstroke (1:21.62); Bennett, Eisel, Erin Ketterhagen and Bri Jones in the 200 medley relay (2:27.10) and Najee Jones, Rileigh Smith-Hopkins, Halkowitz and Keller in the 200 freestyle relay (2:14.89).
Girls golf
UNION GROVE 182, WATERFORD 213: Fresh off their championship in Monday's Racine County Invitational, the Broncos had four players shoot 50 or less in their Southern Lakes Conference dual meet victory at Rivermoor Golf Club in Waterford.
County Invitational medalist and freshman No. 2 golfer Norah Roberts shot a 42 to lead Union Grove, with junior No. 1 player Veronica Parco shooting a 44 and sophomore No. 3 player Ali Torhorst shooting a 46. Senior No. 4 player Liz Torhorst added a 50.
Junior No. 1 player Sophia Schoenfeld led Waterford with a 46 and senior No. 4 player Rachel Vant added a 49.
Girls tennis
UNION GROVE 6, WATERFORD 1: The Wolverines won at No. 1 singles but the Broncos cruised through Tuesday's Southern Lakes Conference dual meet at Union Grove.
The Wolverines' Whitney Beaston, at No. 1 singles, defeated Broncos junior Cami Good 7-5, 6-2. The Broncos Abby Wilks, at No. 2 singles, defeated the Wolverines Elena Leshok 6-2, 6-0.
The Broncos swept doubles, led by the No. 1 doubles team of Kayla Maurer and Kaitlyn Krause, which beat Chloe McClure and Claire Bleimehl 6-0, 6-1.
BADGER 7, BURLINGTON 0: The Demons lost all seven matches in straight sets in a Southern Lakes Conference loss at Lake Geneva.
The closest match was at No. 3 doubles, where Burlington’s Payton Matson and Olivia Traxinger lost to Lauren Haase and Jaiden Lauer 6-3, 6-2.
ST. CATHERINE’S/RACINE LUTHERAN 7, DOMINICAN 0: No. 1 singles player Kate Smith and the No. 1 doubles team of Annemarie Letsch and Anne Howard both led sweeps for the Angels in a Metro Classic Conference victory at Lockwood Park.
Smith won her match 6-2, 6-3 to improve to 14-4 and 2-0 in the MCC. The Angels lost just 11 games in singles.
Letsch and Howard won 6-0, 6-0 to improve to 13-5 and 2-0 in the MCC and lead the doubles teams to a clean sweep, not allowing a point.
UNIVERSITY SCHOOL 5, PRAIRIE 2: The Hawks got singles victories from Sarah Gesner at No. 1 and Gabriela Davis at No. 2 in a nonconference loss at Milwaukee.
