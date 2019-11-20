High schools: Park overcomes foul shooting woes to win season opener

The Park High School girls basketball team did almost everything right Wednesday.

The Panthers led Milwaukee Academy of Science at halftime and expanded the lead in the second half for a 44-31 nonconference season-opening victory at Park.

Four players scored four points each for Park as it built an 18-12 lead. About the only thing that didn’t go right was free-throw shooting as the Panthers went just 2 of 14 from the line in the half and 11 of 32 in the game.

“It would have been a different game if we would have made (some of) those,” Park coach Carey Palacios said.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 888-460-8725 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The second half was much better as the Panthers went 9 of 18 from the line and also got some good production from senior guard Ombriana Barkley, who scored seven of her 11 points in the second half.

Senior guard Adele Senzig led Park with 15 points, including 7 of 9 at the free-throw line.

“In the second half, we made some adjustments and we found Bri underneath,” Palacios said of Barkley. “We grew up a lot in the second half and made better decisions.”

One of the smallest players on the court, 5-foot-4 senior guard Azia Price, had 10 of Park’s 56 rebounds.

Nakiyah Hurst had 10 points to lead the Novas, who went 3 of 23 at the foul line.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0